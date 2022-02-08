Marje/E+ via Getty Images

According to the Manufactured Housing Institute, some 19 million Americans, about 6% of the population, live in manufactured home communities. These are home owners, who rent the ground on which the house stands. Brad Thomas, in his book "The Intelligent REIT Investor," notes:

While there are certainly rundown, worn-out developments ... many of today's REIT-owned manufactured-home communities ... have the quality and appearances of site-built homes. In addition, homeowners enjoy amenities such as clubhouses, pools, tennis courts, putting, greens, exercise rooms, and laundry facilities.

Manufactured Housing REITs have beaten the market for 8 consecutive years and delivered total returns of about 25% per annum since 2010. FFO growth for this sector was at or near a spectacular 20% in 2021.

Amid the ongoing housing shortage, Manufactured Housing REITs are a good bet to continue outperforming. Rental rates are soaring across the country in all types of housing, thanks in part to a decade of undersupply.

In addition, the "Work-From-Anywhere" trend sparked by the pandemic has led to increased demand for recreational vehicles ("RV") and boats. Sun Communities had increased their holdings in these types of assets just ahead of the pandemic, providing an additional source of revenue growth. REITs own only about 25% of all institutional quality manufactured home and RV park assets in the U.S., so there appears to be plenty of opportunity for external growth.

I recently identified Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) as the best REIT for gaining exposure to this bustling sector. In this article, I dive into growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics on this best-in-sector REIT.

Meet the Company

Founded originally as a private firm in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities went public in 1993. SUI owns and operates a portfolio of 584 properties across 38 U.S. states and in Ontario, Canada. Their manufactured housing assets enjoyed 98.9% occupancy as of Q3 2021.

Since the start of 2020, SUI has added 170 properties at a cost of about $4.2 billion and targets 3 or 4 new developments of its own each year at cap rates of 7-9%, in addition to expanding and redeveloping existing properties.

Sun Communities Geographic Distribution (Sun Communities investor presentation)

SUI has a presence in every Sunbelt state except New Mexico. This helps, because of the recent population shift toward the Sunbelt and smaller cities.

Hoya Capital

Thanks to the timely addition of more RV parks and marinas to their asset mix, those property types comprise nearly half of SUI's portfolio.

Sun Communities Asset Mix (Sun Communities investor presentation)

Sun Communities recently went truly international in November, acquiring Park Holidays UK, England's second largest owner and operator of holiday communities, for approximately $1.3 billion. The new assets will comprise 7% of Sun Communities' properties and 8% of its total pro forma real estate asset value. The company says it expects the transaction will be accretive to 2022 per-share core FFO (funds from operations).

Seeking Alpha contributor Rogue Trader agrees, saying:

Sun Communities' recent acquisition of Park Holidays was a key benefit for the stock. The deal is attractively valued for the prime asset and should be highly accretive for Sun. I believe that this deal is the first of many in the attractive and fragmented British market for the company where it can fuel its future growth at attractive rates.

The average resident in Sun's manufactured housing communities stays for about 14 years. Less than 1% per year move out, partly because of the high $6,000-$10,000 moving cost.

A major part of Sun's competitive advantage in manufacture housing is that they offer 25% more space for 50% lower cost per square foot, and a monthly cost that is only 59% of other rental options.

Basic Value Metrics: Sun Communities versus Other Alternatives (Sun Communities investor presentation)

Another demand driver is that a manufactured home costs only about 28% what a traditional house costs ($87K versus $309K).

Since 2015, SUI has acquired 9 marina portfolios, at a cost of about $1.47 billion, with some $787 million of that coming in 2020 and 2021. This expansion has been opportune, as boat sales have boomed since the onset of the pandemic, driving demand for dock space.

Sun Communities Marina Acquisitions (Sun Communities investor presentation)

Sun Communities acquired Safe Harbor in October 2020. Safe Harbor is the largest and most diversified marina owner and operator in the U.S, with 120 Marinas in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and a network of approximately 40,000 boat owners across 22 states.

As for RV parks, according to CEO Gary Shiffman:

RVing is establishing itself as the vacation choice for many travelers, and we have positioned Sun to capture this demand at scale. We are continuing to see momentum in forward bookings for transient as well as annual site conversions.

Growth metrics

On the Q3 2021 earnings call in November, Sun Communities reported spectacular YoY (year-over-year) growth rates of 31.9% in core FFO and 12.4% for same-community NOI (Net Operating Income).

Over the past 20 years, Sun's average annual same community NOI growth has been 5.0%, which is 260 bps (basis points) greater than that of apartment REITs and 240 bps above the REIT average.

Here are the key growth metrics over the past 5 years.

Metric 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021* CAGR FFO (millions) $226 $320 $386 $441 $490 $749 -- FFO Growth % -- 41.6 20.6 14.2 11.1 52.9 27.1 TCFO (millions) $241 $258 $363 $477 $549 $875 -- TCFO Growth % -- 7.1 40.7 31.4 15.1 59.4 29.4

Source: TD Ameritrade * 2021 FFO and TCFO estimated based on Q3 results YTD.

This is truly jaw-dropping super-FROG performance, growing FFO and cash flow at 25%+ over a 5-year period.

As for share price and market cap, the figures look like this:

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 CAGR Share Price Feb. 2 $78.28 $87.32 $110.00 $162.17 $149.36 $193.30 -- Share Price Growth -- 11.5 26.0 47.4 (-7.9) 29.4 19.82 Market Cap(billions) $7.36 $8.78 $13.98 $16.34 $23.82 $21.73 -- Market Cap Growth -- 19.3 59.2 16.9 45.8 (-8.8) 24.18

Source: MarketWatch, and CompaniesMarketCap.com

Sun Communities has rewarded investors with average returns exceeding 20% CAGR over the past 5 years. And Sun's outperformance on share price stretches back 7 years.

SUI Price Gains vs S&P 500 and MSCI US REIT (Sun Communities investor presentation)

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the FROG-worthy balance sheet metrics for SUI. There are no weaknesses here. With a bond rating of BBB, Sun Communities has the only investment-grade balance sheet in the Manufactured Housing REIT sector.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating SUI 2.25 22% 5.3 BBB

Source: TD Ameritrade and Hoya Capital Income Builder

SUI is paying a weighted average interest rate of 3.3% on its debt. The debt maturity schedule shows outsize payments ahead in 2023 and 2024.

Sun Communities

Dividend metrics

Manufactured housing is a low-yielding sector, and SUI is no exception.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety SUI 1.72% 5.84% 1.93 50% A

Source: TD Ameritrade and Hoya Capital Income Builder

The super-safe dividend contributes to low volatility in the stock price. The dividends for SUI tend to grow faster than the average REIT, but they are coming from far behind the current average of 2.80%. This is a stock you would buy for the consistent market-beating Gain rather than the Yield.

Valuation metrics

As I have said many times before, research has shown that if you are investing for total return, the best place for Price/FFO to be is somewhat above the average, rather than below. That is exactly the case with SUI.

Company Share Price Price/FFO Premium to NAV Sun Communities $192.74 29.8 5.0%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and TD Ameritrade

The current REIT average Price/FFO ratio is 25.0. At 29.8, SUI is ideally priced. Hoya Capital adds:

Beneficiaries of this intensifying housing shortage - which creates a compelling backdrop for companies across the housing industry - we believe that the recent stock price correction could be the long-awaited buying opportunity for these dividend growth champions.

What could go wrong?

Because of the fragmented nature of manufactured housing, RV park, and marina markets, SUI faces these risks, among others:

Downturns in local economic conditions, especially in Florida, Texas, California, and Michigan, where the company has its greatest concentrations of assets, affecting occupancy rates and rent collection.

Zoning restrictions.

Competition for assets from private real estate companies and large investment firms.

Interest rate increases affecting ability to profitably finance new acquisitions.

Investor's bottom line

Manufactured housing REITs are likely to outperform the REIT average, and Sun Communities is the best of the breed. I rate this company a Buy. It is a bona fide FROG and I recently named it as one of 16 REITs likely to outperform in 2022.

Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen says:

Sun Communities is one of the strongest residential REITs in the United States, with a fantastic track record and stock price outperformance. . . Its business model allows the company to rapidly expand its footprint in affordable housing and provide investors with long-term dividend growth.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Wall Street analysts rate SUI a Strong Buy, but the Quant Ratings have it as a Hold, nonplussed by its valuation metrics.

Seeking Alpha Ratings of SUI (Seeking Alpha Premium)

TipRanks and The Street rate SUI a Buy, while Ford Equity Research rates it a Hold. Zacks currently has a Sell on it, but RBC Capital rates it Outperform, with a $216 price target.