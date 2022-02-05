Amazon.com: One Day Later After The 'Big Gain'

Feb. 05, 2022 10:16 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)45 Comments13 Likes
Peter F. Way, CFA
Peter F. Way, CFA
16.95K Followers

Summary

  • We missed a +15% jump in its price, despite an after-the-fact appearance of it being very attractively buy-priced beforehand by market-pro appraisals. (See previous article).
  • Now the pros' re-appraisals have its upside price prospect expanded up to a further potential +35% gain prospect.
  • Why we missed the first opportunity clarifies what we are considering doing now.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rule 1: Equity investing is about making more capital gains than taking losses.

Rule 2: Doing that requires good forecasts, so find good forecasters. Like Market-Makers.

Rule 3: Test all forecasts for how well they may help you reach your goals.

Rule 4: Compare available current forecasts on all available-choice alternatives before deciding to act.

How the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prospect Looks Now

Figure 1

Amazon (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AMZN' title='Amazon.com, Inc.'>AMZN</a>): daily forecasts of expected price ranges for AMZN

blockdesk.com

This is the same format picture as presented in the previous article, but updated for the day's trade implications as the far-right vertical price-range forecast and the day's close price. For comparison, Figure 2 provides Wednesday's MM forecast price range and history of prior standard portfolio management discipline outcomes.

Figure 2

Amazon (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AMZN' title='Amazon.com, Inc.'>AMZN</a>): Friday

blockdesk.com

While the current-day forecast rose to an upside of +35% from the day's close of $3152, the downside also expanded by its limit rising less than the market price, widening the forecast range from 32% to 55%. The reward-to-risk ratio rises from 2.3 to 1 to 5.9 to 1 in the process.

That may sound all very advantageous, but the evidence of now a much larger sample of prior experiences operating under the changed circumstances produced a net gain average of only 3.8% per trade, compared to 5.3% under the Wednesday's expectations. Between the two days the odds of having a profitable transaction fell from 6 out of every 8, a 75 out of 100 odds, to a 2 out of 3 propositions, or 67 out of 100.

The more complete measure of the changing proposition is that the CAGR annual rate of return in the earlier situation was +24% a year, and now it is expected to be +18%.

From an opportunity-competition point of view, when we look to see AMZN's ranking in the list of best CAGR producing prospect equities there are over 250 more-able CAGR prospect investments than AMZN when similar evaluations are made to their situations and forecast expectations. Of the top 20 of those 16 propose triple-digit CAGRs.

Conclusion

We may have missed a neat opportunity to pounce on a one-day +15% gain, but were distracted by many more enticing prospects based on equivalent-source information. The attraction of present-day Amazon seems out-competed by many readily available alternatives. Tomorrow is another day to invest in pursuit of good opportunity to build financial wealth. Please stay in touch via Seeking Alpha.

This article was written by

Peter F. Way, CFA
Peter F. Way, CFA
16.95K Followers
Peter Way Associates provides daily updated, near-term (3-month) price range forecasts for over 2,500 widely-held and actively-traded stocks, ETFs and market Indexes. Comprehensive results are available on the SA blog of my name.__These forecasts are derived from the way market professionals protect their own capital placed at risk while helping big-money portfolio managers adjust their holdings in multi-million-dollar "block" transactions.__ They cannot be found elsewhere.__Having these price-change prospects available on a continuous basis encourages individual investors to actively and economically build up the values of their own smaller portfolios. PWA only provides information for individual investors; it no longer manages investments for others.__Rates of portfolio capital growth being achieved by subscribers are at MULTIPLES of the growth in market averages, due to the efficient use of holding period time and the compounding of gains a number of times each year.__Risks of capital loss are protected against by insightful selection guidance and holding-period-limit disciplines. The advantages of good selection and careful timing amply cover a much smaller portion of unavoidable losses.__These Market-maker forecasts have several decades of demonstrated productivity. Earlier in the 20th century they were used by large institutional portfolios, and now in the 21st century they are available only to individual investor wealth-building portfolios. Thousands of day-by-day identifications of specific securities having consistent, odds-on profitable results rule out any likelihood of their exceptional outcomes being due to chance. Peter F. Way is a veteran Chartered Financial Analyst, having taken and passed the CFA Institute’s required 3 examinations in the first years they were given, 50+ years ago. Armed with BS in Economics from the Wharton School and an MBA degree from Harvard Business School, he has managed staffs of dozens of Investment Researchers and Quantitative Analysts for the nation’s largest bank, arbitraged index options for NYSE Specialists, and managed portfolios of hundred-million-dollar equity investments for Fortune 100 corporate pension funds and non-profit endowments. He has been elected President of professional Investment Analyst Societies in San Diego and New York City and has served on the editorial boards of the Financial Analysts Journal and the CFA Digest.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided at our SA blog under my name. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

