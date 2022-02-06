Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 6
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) or Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
2/14
|
3/1
|
0.63
|
0.65
|
3.17%
|
4.11%
|
12
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
3/31
|
5/9
|
1.5
|
1.62
|
8.00%
|
2.46%
|
40
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
2/25
|
3/31
|
0.30375
|
0.32
|
5.35%
|
3.90%
|
13
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
2/25
|
3/31
|
0.51
|
0.54
|
5.88%
|
3.59%
|
15
|
Bank of Botetourt
|
2/10
|
2/18
|
0.18
|
0.185
|
2.78%
|
2.60%
|
10
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
3/7
|
3/23
|
0.25
|
0.265
|
6.00%
|
1.51%
|
54
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
3/9
|
3/25
|
0.9
|
1
|
11.11%
|
1.62%
|
12
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
4/5
|
4/20
|
0.62
|
0.66
|
6.45%
|
1.97%
|
11
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
3/2
|
3/31
|
0.6025
|
0.6375
|
5.81%
|
2.91%
|
24
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
2/25
|
3/30
|
0.24
|
0.27
|
12.50%
|
2.56%
|
12
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
2/17
|
3/4
|
0.13
|
0.14
|
7.69%
|
1.40%
|
18
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
2/18
|
3/8
|
0.232
|
0.253
|
9.05%
|
1.38%
|
21
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
2/11
|
2/24
|
0.3275
|
0.3475
|
6.11%
|
3.06%
|
11
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
2/14
|
3/11
|
1.15
|
1.2
|
4.35%
|
4.06%
|
14
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
3/14
|
3/31
|
0.36
|
0.37
|
2.78%
|
0.96%
|
27
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
2/16
|
3/3
|
0.33
|
0.34
|
3.03%
|
3.21%
|
28
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
2/18
|
3/10
|
1.02
|
1.52
|
49.02%
|
2.70%
|
13
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
2/16
|
3/17
|
0.28
|
0.3
|
7.14%
|
1.33%
|
12
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Feb 7 (Ex-Div 2/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
2/23
|
0.2675
|
45.84
|
2.33%
|
29
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
2/23
|
0.1675
|
69.22
|
0.97%
|
52
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
2/23
|
0.21
|
25.11
|
3.35%
|
11
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
2/23
|
0.7
|
366.71
|
0.76%
|
14
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
2/23
|
0.25
|
29.23
|
3.42%
|
12
Tuesday Feb 8 (Ex-Div 2/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
3/10
|
0.78
|
89.17
|
3.50%
|
12
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
2/24
|
0.64
|
89.38
|
2.86%
|
24
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
2/21
|
0.41
|
36.71
|
4.47%
|
12
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
3/1
|
0.22
|
41.36
|
2.13%
|
11
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
2/24
|
0.2
|
33.15
|
2.41%
|
10
|
Investors Bancorp, Inc.
|
(ISBC)
|
2/25
|
0.16
|
17.13
|
3.74%
|
11
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
3/3
|
0.3
|
89.96
|
1.33%
|
10
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
3/17
|
0.42
|
239.01
|
0.70%
|
10
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
3/10
|
0.77
|
414.39
|
0.74%
|
48
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
3/10
|
0.88
|
81.41
|
4.32%
|
39
Wednesday Feb 9 (Ex-Div 2/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
2/28
|
1.13
|
308.1
|
1.47%
|
17
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
2/25
|
0.28
|
40.44
|
2.77%
|
11
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
2/28
|
0.46
|
64.68
|
2.84%
|
16
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
2/25
|
0.22
|
54.16
|
1.62%
|
35
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
3/4
|
0.125
|
22.85
|
2.19%
|
22
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
3/10
|
0.515
|
95.38
|
2.16%
|
65
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
2/25
|
0.27
|
30.42
|
3.55%
|
10
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
3/10
|
1.64
|
137.15
|
4.78%
|
26
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
2/28
|
0.9
|
169.27
|
2.13%
|
10
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
2/25
|
0.27
|
32.39
|
3.33%
|
19
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
2/18
|
0.3
|
30.67
|
3.91%
|
12
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
3/4
|
1.03
|
302.97
|
1.36%
|
65
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
3/4
|
0.25
|
60.51
|
1.65%
|
21
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
2/25
|
0.49
|
95
|
2.06%
|
12
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
3/1
|
0.99
|
136.87
|
2.89%
|
24
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
2/18
|
0.49
|
86.66
|
2.26%
|
10
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
2/25
|
0.26
|
98.86
|
1.05%
|
11
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
3/1
|
0.48
|
63.98
|
3.00%
|
11
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
2/25
|
0.22
|
27.55
|
3.19%
|
10
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
3/1
|
0.375
|
228.39
|
0.66%
|
14
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
3/1
|
0.2682
|
47.27
|
2.27%
|
29
Thursday Feb 10 (Ex-Div 2/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
2/28
|
0.46
|
136.61
|
1.35%
|
17
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
3/1
|
0.595
|
64.96
|
3.66%
|
51
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
3/1
|
1.62
|
487.68
|
1.33%
|
50
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
3/1
|
1.05
|
377.38
|
1.11%
|
12
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
2/28
|
0.33
|
125.24
|
1.05%
|
19
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
3/11
|
0.25
|
155
|
0.65%
|
17
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
3/10
|
0.44
|
136.3
|
1.29%
|
50
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
3/1
|
0.29
|
97.14
|
1.19%
|
49
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
2/24
|
0.3475
|
45.45
|
3.06%
|
11
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
3/10
|
1.12
|
280.68
|
1.60%
|
12
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
3/1
|
0.7275
|
94.64
|
3.07%
|
19
Friday Feb 11 (Ex-Div 2/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
2/28
|
0.34
|
95.47
|
1.42%
|
13
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
3/1
|
0.65
|
63.29
|
4.11%
|
12
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
3/8
|
1.94
|
222.11
|
3.49%
|
12
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
3/1
|
0.365
|
88.78
|
1.64%
|
67
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
3/1
|
0.2625
|
100.98
|
1.04%
|
26
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
3/1
|
0.14
|
24.22
|
2.31%
|
11
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
3/15
|
0.95
|
381.81
|
1.00%
|
39
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
3/1
|
0.86 CAD
|
42.87
|
6.26%
|
26
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
3/10
|
0.17
|
36.37
|
1.87%
|
49
|
International Bancshares Corporation
|
(IBOC)
|
2/28
|
0.6
|
42.67
|
2.81%
|
12
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
3/1
|
0.21
|
44.77
|
1.88%
|
16
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
2/28
|
0.2
|
54.08
|
1.48%
|
10
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
3/1
|
0.595
|
66.71
|
3.57%
|
15
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
2/10
|
0.22
|
0.5%
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
2/14
|
1.5
|
2.3%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
2/11
|
0.34
|
2.2%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
2/11
|
0.24
|
2.6%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
2/14
|
0.23
|
3.5%
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
2/11
|
1.16
|
3.3%
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
2/8
|
0.975
|
9.0%
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
2/11
|
0.465
|
7.8%
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
2/10
|
0.22
|
0.5%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
2/14
|
0.12
|
9.2%
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
2/9
|
0.49
|
0.5%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
2/14
|
1.0375
|
8.6%
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
2/11
|
0.5
|
1.8%
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
2/14
|
0.2
|
5.7%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, IBM, RNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.