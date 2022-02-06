Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 6

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) or Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 2/14 3/1 0.63 0.65 3.17% 4.11% 12 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 3/31 5/9 1.5 1.62 8.00% 2.46% 40 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 2/25 3/31 0.30375 0.32 5.35% 3.90% 13 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 2/25 3/31 0.51 0.54 5.88% 3.59% 15 Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK:BORT) 2/10 2/18 0.18 0.185 2.78% 2.60% 10 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 3/7 3/23 0.25 0.265 6.00% 1.51% 54 CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/9 3/25 0.9 1 11.11% 1.62% 12 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 4/5 4/20 0.62 0.66 6.45% 1.97% 11 Eversource Energy (ES) 3/2 3/31 0.6025 0.6375 5.81% 2.91% 24 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 2/25 3/30 0.24 0.27 12.50% 2.56% 12 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 2/17 3/4 0.13 0.14 7.69% 1.40% 18 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 2/18 3/8 0.232 0.253 9.05% 1.38% 21 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 2/11 2/24 0.3275 0.3475 6.11% 3.06% 11 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 2/14 3/11 1.15 1.2 4.35% 4.06% 14 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 3/14 3/31 0.36 0.37 2.78% 0.96% 27 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 2/16 3/3 0.33 0.34 3.03% 3.21% 28 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 2/18 3/10 1.02 1.52 49.02% 2.70% 13 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 2/16 3/17 0.28 0.3 7.14% 1.33% 12

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Feb 7 (Ex-Div 2/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 2/23 0.2675 45.84 2.33% 29 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 2/23 0.1675 69.22 0.97% 52 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 2/23 0.21 25.11 3.35% 11 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 2/23 0.7 366.71 0.76% 14 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 2/23 0.25 29.23 3.42% 12

Tuesday Feb 8 (Ex-Div 2/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 3/10 0.78 89.17 3.50% 12 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/24 0.64 89.38 2.86% 24 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 2/21 0.41 36.71 4.47% 12 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 3/1 0.22 41.36 2.13% 11 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 2/24 0.2 33.15 2.41% 10 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) 2/25 0.16 17.13 3.74% 11 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 3/3 0.3 89.96 1.33% 10 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 3/17 0.42 239.01 0.70% 10 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 3/10 0.77 414.39 0.74% 48 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 3/10 0.88 81.41 4.32% 39

Wednesday Feb 9 (Ex-Div 2/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 2/28 1.13 308.1 1.47% 17 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 2/25 0.28 40.44 2.77% 11 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 2/28 0.46 64.68 2.84% 16 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 2/25 0.22 54.16 1.62% 35 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 3/4 0.125 22.85 2.19% 22 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 3/10 0.515 95.38 2.16% 65 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 2/25 0.27 30.42 3.55% 10 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 3/10 1.64 137.15 4.78% 26 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 2/28 0.9 169.27 2.13% 10 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 2/25 0.27 32.39 3.33% 19 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 2/18 0.3 30.67 3.91% 12 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 3/4 1.03 302.97 1.36% 65 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 3/4 0.25 60.51 1.65% 21 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 2/25 0.49 95 2.06% 12 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 3/1 0.99 136.87 2.89% 24 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 2/18 0.49 86.66 2.26% 10 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 2/25 0.26 98.86 1.05% 11 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 3/1 0.48 63.98 3.00% 11 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 2/25 0.22 27.55 3.19% 10 Visa Inc. (V) 3/1 0.375 228.39 0.66% 14 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 3/1 0.2682 47.27 2.27% 29

Thursday Feb 10 (Ex-Div 2/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 2/28 0.46 136.61 1.35% 17 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 3/1 0.595 64.96 3.66% 51 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 3/1 1.62 487.68 1.33% 50 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 3/1 1.05 377.38 1.11% 12 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 2/28 0.33 125.24 1.05% 19 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 3/11 0.25 155 0.65% 17 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 3/10 0.44 136.3 1.29% 50 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 3/1 0.29 97.14 1.19% 49 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 2/24 0.3475 45.45 3.06% 11 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 3/10 1.12 280.68 1.60% 12 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 3/1 0.7275 94.64 3.07% 19

Friday Feb 11 (Ex-Div 2/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 2/28 0.34 95.47 1.42% 13 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 3/1 0.65 63.29 4.11% 12 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 3/8 1.94 222.11 3.49% 12 American States Water Company (AWR) 3/1 0.365 88.78 1.64% 67 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 3/1 0.2625 100.98 1.04% 26 Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 3/1 0.14 24.22 2.31% 11 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 3/15 0.95 381.81 1.00% 39 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 3/1 0.86 CAD 42.87 6.26% 26 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 3/10 0.17 36.37 1.87% 49 International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 2/28 0.6 42.67 2.81% 12 The Kroger Co. (KR) 3/1 0.21 44.77 1.88% 16 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 2/28 0.2 54.08 1.48% 10 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 3/1 0.595 66.71 3.57% 15

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2/10 0.22 0.5% Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 2/14 1.5 2.3% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 2/11 0.34 2.2% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 2/11 0.24 2.6% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 2/14 0.23 3.5% The Clorox Company (CLX) 2/11 1.16 3.3% Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 2/8 0.975 9.0% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 2/11 0.465 7.8% First Republic Bank (FRC) 2/10 0.22 0.5% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 2/14 0.12 9.2% Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2/9 0.49 0.5% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 2/14 1.0375 8.6% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 2/11 0.5 1.8% Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 2/14 0.2 5.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.