The Chart of the Day belongs to the container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/31, the stock gained 16.66%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

245.70+ Weighted Alpha

381.86% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 23.50% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.57%

Technical support level at 66.75

Recently traded at 68.70 with a 50 day moving average of 57.26

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.84 billion

P/E 2.43

Dividend yield 14.58%

Revenue expected to grow 165.40% this year

Earnings estimated to increase 657.00% this year

Analysts and Investor sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy, 2 hold and 1 under perform opinions on the stock

Although analysts' price target consensus is 79.00 some analysts predict a price as high as 100.00

The individual investors on Motley Fool have not discovered this opportunity yet

10,650 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha give the stock a Quant rating of 4.99 out of 5.00

Conclusion: Although I am a Momentum and Technical Analysis analyst I can clearly see that the Fundamental Analysis Analysts are clearly projecting increasing Revenue and Earnings - all pointing to a great buy