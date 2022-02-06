undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

This week's big news was the jobs report, so, let's start there.

First, in this report, the BLS revised the data:

Establishment survey data have been revised as a result of the annual benchmarking process and the updating of seasonal adjustment factors. Also, household survey data for January 2022 reflect updated population estimates.

This is standard. It does mean, however, that certain aspects of this report are different, largely due to the fact that, "The BLS will not revise the official household survey estimates for December 2021 and earlier months." This resulted in a jump in key household report data:

Household data (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The noninstitutional population increased by 1,066,066; the labor force rose 1,393,000. There was a similarly large increase in the number of employed and unemployed. The best part of this revision is that the labor force participation rate finally increased:

Labor force participation rate (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

One of my primary concerns about the labor market has been the stalling of LFPR growth. Hopefully this data is now on an upward trajectory.

Now let's turn to the establishment data:

Establishment job growth (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

First, notice the weak reading from the goods producing sector, where the latest data has been very strong. Both the latest ISM and Markit Economics PMI reports noted that manufacturers have had a very difficult time finding employees. The above table quantifies those problems.

Service sector data has returned to a strong level. Retail hiring rebounded; leisure and hospitality jobs were also higher. But education and health services employment -- a traditional source of solid growth -- is still weak.

Let's look at job growth the way the Fed does: with averages:

3, 6, and 12-Month Average Establishment Job Growth (BLS data, author's calculations)

All of the averages are converging in the 550,000 range. Assuming this pace continues, the US will add 6,600,000 jobs in 2022.

Now, let's turn to the charts.

YTD SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

These charts are actually pretty encouraging. The overall trend is still lower as witnessed by the 200-minute EMA on all charts still moving lower. But the SPY, QQQ, and DIA have all formed clear bottoming patterns. All three have also rebounded to the 200-minute area and then moved lower to the support levels. This is what a technician calls a "retest," meaning the after prices advanced through a key area, they returned to that level. The fact that none of the averages have moved through those levels provides a platform from which to move higher.

January's decline occurred in a somewhat challenging environment. Chief among was the market coming to grips with rate hikes and an end to quantitative easing. There was also the Ukraine situation. But now the market is more accepting of the Fed's change in direction and is likely encouraged that the central bank has turned more hawkish towards inflation. Fridays' employment report probably helped to allay growth concerns, especially since expectations were for a decline.

1-year charts of the SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

Three of the indexes have returned to levels from the mid-September sell-off. Hopefully all three will continue to revolved around this area. The IWM is below that level but that's to be expected. Rising rates leads to slower growth, which is less advantageous for small-cap companies.

Right now, the market seems be making the pivot from a very stimulative economic backdrop to a slower growth outlook. Let's hope this trend continues.