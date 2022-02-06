ansonsaw/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When last reviewing the liquefied petroleum gas shipping company, Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) back in October 2021, they had recently declared their first-ever dividend and despite only being labeled as a one-off large special dividend, it raised the prospects that a new very high yielding investment could be in the makings, as my previous article discussed. Following these exciting prospects, this article provides a follow-up analysis to review their subsequently released financial results and more importantly, see how their capital allocation strategy has unfolded, which now sees them buying back 20%+ of the company.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

After a sluggish start to their fiscal year 2022 during the first quarter, their cash flow performance has picked up throughout the subsequent two quarters with their operating cash flow for the first nine months of $88.8m now sitting broadly flat year-on-year versus their result of $87.6m during the first nine months of their fiscal year 2021. These solid results have seen their free cash flow remain at a relatively sizeable $65.2m during the first nine months of their fiscal year 2022, despite their capital expenditure more than doubling year-on-year to $22.2m. Thankfully this sufficiently funded their first large special dividend that cost $40.2m and given that their free cash flow during the first nine months of their fiscal year 2022 annualizes to circa $87m, it should be capable of funding their second equally-sized special dividend during the fourth quarter of their fiscal year 2022.

Apart from removing any impact to their financial position from these large special dividends, this free cash flow also sees their shares trading with a near 18% free cash flow yield given their current market capitalization of approximately $490m. Whilst this gives the potential to fund a very high dividend yield, as my previous article hoped would be forthcoming, management has seemingly given no indicators that regular dividends are coming nor whether there would even be more special dividends but instead highlighted their new share buybacks, as per the quote included below.

“This morning, we announced the decision of our Board of Directors to authorize share buybacks of up to $100 million.”

-Dorian LPG Q3 FY2022 Conference Call.

Whilst their management has not explicitly ruled out dividends, the lack of commentary on the matter implies that they appear to instead be focused on returning cash via share buybacks, especially given this new $100m allotment. Since their current market capitalization is approximately $490m, this amounts to buying back slightly more than 20% of the entire company with the timing to be dependent upon market conditions and their financial performance, as per the commentary from management included below.

“…first of all to answer your question about the time limit, there isn't a time limit. Secondly, how we execute has to take all of the factors into consideration including obviously earnings and price. So, we see value here and we see -- but we're not committed to executing in any particular timeframe.”

-Dorian LPG Q3 FY2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

Since this new $100m share buyback allotment amounts to over one year of free cash flow at their current cash flow performance, it stands to reason that shareholders will not be receiving further significant special dividends during the foreseeable future. Each investor is entitled to their own preferences and views, although it remains my view that dividends are more favorable because they provide a more tangible and quantifiable reward for shareholders than share buybacks that obviously see their effectiveness dependent upon their future share price performance. Whilst this is less of a concern for companies operating within very stable industries, the broader shipping industry is notoriously volatile and difficult. Despite their strong cash flow performance since 2020, it should still be remembered that their operating cash flow fluctuates significantly across the years, as their long-term historical cash flow performance shows, which makes the outlook for the effectiveness of their share buybacks particularly uncertain.

Author

Throughout the two fiscal quarters of results that followed my previous analysis, their net debt has only decreased slightly to $470.2m versus its previous level of $500.9m as they began returning more cash to their shareholders through their large special dividends. This means that their leverage and liquidity have not changed materially since the previous analysis, which means it would be redundant to reassess these in detail and thus if any new readers are interested, please refer to my previously linked article. The two relevant graphs have still been included below for reference, which shows that their leverage remains at the bottom of the high territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.45 and 3.74 respectively, whilst their current and cash ratios of 1.83 and 1.22 show that their liquidity is strong.

Author

Conclusion

Their cash flow performance has remained solid since the previous analysis and thus funded their large special dividends, although management is opting to shy away from paying regular dividends as was hoped and instead favoring share buybacks. Whilst I would have personally preferred to see either regular dividends or further special dividends, their share buybacks should help push their share price higher or at least provide support and thus considering their near 18% free cash flow yield, I believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Dorian LPG’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.