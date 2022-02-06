AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

Today we take an in-depth look around a small tech/services provider with an interesting niche of the market, a unique name and somewhat of complicated past. There has been some notable recent insider buying in the shares after a pull back in the stock over the past few months. An analysis follows below.

CTLP - One Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) is a Malvern, Pennsylvania based provider of digital payment solutions to the unattended retail market, which includes small-ticket businesses such as vending machine/micro market companies, car washes, laundromats, arcades, and electric vehicle charging stations, amongst others. The company had 20,738 active customers and 1.1 million active devices as of September 30, 2021. Cantaloupe was formed as USA Technologies in 1992, went public in 1995, initially listed on the NASDAQ in 2007, and changed to its current moniker in April 2021. Shares of CTLP currently trade just below eight bucks a share, equating to a market cap of approximately $530 million.

Cantaloupe - Overview (May Company Presentation)

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending June 30th.

Its primary product suite is ePort, a cashless payment terminal off which its software offering (dubbed Seed) provides inventory management and route logistics, as well as warehouse and back-office management. Management believes that by having an ePort device attached to a vending machine, it can add ~30% to the owner's top line as opposed to having it only accept cash. Furthermore, with Seed, Cantaloupe can alert clients when their machines need servicing, saving money on unnecessary trips.

Cantaloupe - ePort/Seed (May Company Presentation)

Customers can either purchase, finance, or rent the company's POS electronic payment device[s], while it pays a monthly fee for a subscription to Seed. About half of Cantaloupe's existing ePort customers subscribe to Seed. The business is very sticky once a cashless device is installed as a client is not likely to go through the hassle of converting to another terminal if the current one is functioning properly. The company generates ~18% of its top line from the sale of its ePort equipment and the balance from fees for transaction processing and Seed subscriptions.

Cantaloupe - Value Proposition (May Company Presentation)

Cantaloupe was on the forefront of updating vending machines to accept cashless payment in the latter half of the 2010s, with the percentage capable of taking a credit or debit card increasing from ~5% in 2015 to ~50% in 2019. With vending (predominantly food and beverage) and office coffee machines comprising over 40% of its total addressable market, the company has been the beneficiary of this self-induced tailwind. However, the increasing prevalence of fast-food restaurants, food trucks, and delivery services continue to cut into consumers' reliance on vending. Additionally, since ~15% of vending and coffee machines are in offices, the post-pandemic new normal of working more from home does not augur well for this portion of the unattended retail market. That said, the pandemic will certainly induce a subset of consumers towards additional contactless transactions.

Reporting Issues and NASDAQ Delisting

With a ~9% share of the U.S. market, Cantaloupe is the biggest digital payment player in the unattended retail space. To expand its offerings and customer base, the company has occasionally engaged in acquisitions. One such purchase in 2017 began a multi-year headache from which its stock price has not recovered.

Cantaloupe - Footprint (May Company Presentation)

Troubles began when, as USA Technologies, it purchased competitor Cantaloupe Solutions, a provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending, micro markets - which are essentially next gen vending machines - and office coffee service, in an $88 million transaction. The complementary acquisition was designed to expand the company's product offering and reach. It did, but it also evolved into a quagmire. Owing to issues with the way the now purchased Cantaloupe Solutions recognized revenue, USA Technologies was forced to delay the filing of its FY18 10-K in September 2018, concurrently hiring an independent auditor to investigate. The probe uncovered further accounting irregularities at USA, causing additional delays. This pause eventuated into a trading suspension of Cantaloupe's common stock on the NASDAQ for failure to comply with periodic reporting obligations in September 2019, a delisting from NASDAQ (to the OTC Markets) in February 2020, a proxy fight with Hudson Executive Capital, and a subsequent upheaval in the company's c-suite and board of directors. Shares of CTLP, which were trading above $15 before the initial 10-K cunctation, fell 40% in the trading session after the announcement and eventually below $4 - a level revisited in the depths of the pandemic-related selloff in March 2020.

Finally able to put its reporting issues behind it - after restating financial data from FY15 through FY17 and parts of FY18 - the company applied for relisting on the NASDAQ, which was granted in November 2020. Concurrently and ironically, it rebranded to Cantaloupe, which was formally effectuated five months thereafter. Furthermore, Hudson Executive won the proxy battle and through its control of the board and c-suite, implemented many expense measures - including bringing in-house many functions for which it was previously paying third-party consultants.

Yoke Payments Purchase

The company is expecting that its recent and relatively small acquisition of Delicious Nutritious dba Yoke Payments in August 2021 will not create the investment agita of its 2017 counterpart. In exchange for a potential consideration of $4 million, the company received an entrée into the micro market POS arena with Yoke's device able to provide self-checkout for consumers and inventory management for owners once integrated with Cantaloupe's Seed offering.

Steady Performance Despite Distractions

Despite the significant distractions of an audit, a proxy fight, and the replacement of top management - all with the pandemic as a backdrop - the company's performance has remained in a relatively steady uptrend, with total dollar volume transacted, total revenue, and gross profit growing every fiscal year in the past decade and through FY21.

Furthermore, the investigation cost Cantaloupe $35.9 million and thus impacted not only its credibility, but also its cash position. To offset those costs and to provide it with flexibility, the company raised net proceeds of $52.4 million at $9.60 per share in a March 2021 private placement. Hudson Executive was a participant on the transaction.

Recent Quarterly Results

Even with the dilution, shares of CTLP made a push back towards pre-investigation levels, attaining an intraday high of $13.25 on October 25, 2021 after publishing a case study demonstrating the positive impact its Seed offering had on one of its customer's (Food Express) operating efficiency. Cantaloupe then announced 1Q FY22 earnings on November 4, 2021, reporting a loss of $0.02 a share (GAAP) and an Adj. EBITDA gain of $1.9 million on total revenue of $45.8 million versus a loss of $0.11 per share and an Adj. EBITDA loss of $0.5 million on total revenue of $36.9 million in the prior year period. Earnings were one cent better and revenue was $1.6 million shy of analysts' expectations.

Subscription and transaction fees reached a quarterly record of $40.6 million; however, equipment sales, which were up 37% year-over-year, plunged 52% sequentially to $5.2 million.

This Thursday, the company reported second quarter results. Cantaloupe posted earnings of one cent a share on a Non-GAAP basis, slightly above the consensus. This was a one cent a share loss on a GAAP basis. Revenues rose by a third from the year ago period, to just over $51 million, nicely beating expectations. During the quarter, the company achieved a 16% year-over-year increase in active customers and subscription and transaction fees grew 24% to a record for the third consecutive quarter. Of which, transaction fees grew 31% on a year-over-year basis while subscription fees were up 13%. Transaction and subscription feeds accounted for $41.2 million of overall revenue of $51.1 million for the quarter. Equipment sales, which were up 95% from 3Q2021, accounted for the rest. Over 14,000 ePort Engage devices were shipped during the quarter.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The company is on solid financial footing, holding cash and equivalents of $76.3 million and debt of $13.1 million with an additional $5 million available on a revolver as of December 31st, 2021.

Street analysts making commentary in the prior year are a small but enthusiastic group with three rating shares of CTLP a buy and one an outperform. Price targets proffered range from $14 to $17 a share. The current analyst consensus is for Cantaloupe to lose $0.02 a share on revenue of approximately $220 million in the coming fiscal year after posting an approximate loss of .08 cents a share on just over $200 million in sales this fiscal year. Leadership just provided guidance calling for $200 million to $210 million in sales in FY2022.

Also bullish is activist investor Hudson Executive, who is represented on the board by Chairman Douglas Bergeron and Director Douglas Braunstein, the former CFO of JPMorgan (JPM). The firm used the recent pullback to purchase over ~106,600 around the $8 level from December 27th-29th, upping its ownership interest to 17%.

Verdict

Although the management team looks more than capable and the company holds little debt, with its stock trading at 2.4x FY23E revenue - which should be up approximately 10% over FY22 - Cantaloupe looks fairly valued. Further considering the company will not generate any meaningful free cash flow in the next few years and with the majority of American vending machines now converted to cashless acceptance, it is challenging to find meaningful catalysts. The company has enough cash to expand meaningfully internationally, but until those plans come into clearer focus, the advice here is to stay on the sidelines for now. If the story develops, we may revisit this company again at some point in the future.

