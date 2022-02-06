guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a small but mighty business development company which has outperformed over its long history.

What is Gladstone Investment Corporation?

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company focused on the acquisition of mature, middle market companies across three primary segments. GAIN provides a financing to buyout targets in the middle market economy. The middle market are smaller companies which are not publicly traded and lack access to large scale capital markets. Often times considered risky due to their small balance sheets, these companies turn to smaller banks and BDCs for financing opportunities.

GAIN was founded in 2005 and today trades at an equity market capitalization of approximately $500 million. The fund is one of five externally managed, publicly traded investments offered by Gladstone Companies. Gladstone also manages Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), Gladstone Land (LAND), Gladstone Capital (GLAD), and Gladstone Acquisition (GLEE). The four funds offer unique exposure to net lease real estate, agricultural real estate, private debt (another BDC), and SPACs, respectively. Over the past two decades, David Gladstone has made a name for himself with this lineup of successful brands

GAIN has built a solid portfolio of investments over the past fifteen years. Since the beginning, GAIN has targeted three specific segments for primary investment, manufacturing, business/consumer services, and consumer products. GAIN places a heavy emphasis on dependable, recession resistant industries which have survived multiple economic cycles. The thought process is that these businesses are established in their operations but may benefit from financial efficiencies of a sponsor such as Gladstone. Today, GAIN is diversified across 27 companies in 19 states.

In their buyout structure, GAIN provides a debt and equity package to targets. The debt portion is provided through senior secured first and second lien debt which sits high in the capital stack. The equity portion of the portfolio is comprised of common and preferred stock which we will touch on shortly.

The firm generally seeks to become a comprehensive financial partner for the target, excluding participation from competitors and other parties. The goal is to take a more controlling role in managing the target. Their business model is not revolutionary, but somewhat unique for a public BDC.

Performance

The BDC sector has seem impressive returns across the board fueled largely by an accommodative monetary environment. Lending across venture asset classes has largely resumed and cheap borrowing costs have motivated borrowers of all credit profiles. GAIN has capitalized on this environment deploying significant capital over the past year and reporting strong gains in NAV.

Looking further back, we will see that GAIN has an impressive track record of performance. Since the Great Recession, GAIN has outpaced the S&P 500 by a significant margin through a combination of share price appreciation and dividend distributions. Notably, shareholders have enjoyed a rising monthly income stream alongside their price appreciation, a cornerstone of the Gladstone business.

Shareholders have seen market beating returns over several time frames including the past decade. Over the past five years, GAIN has rewarded shareholders with 18.4% annual returns. Looking over the past decade, those returns amount to 11.1% annually. GAIN's performance speaks for itself as it competes with the upper echelon of business development company brands including Ares Capital (ARCC), which is arguably the gold standard BDC. One source of performance is the smaller size. GAIN's small scale allows the firm to grow more efficiently as each investment is a more meaningful portion of the overall portfolio. However, this growth likely comes at the expense of safety as balance sheet strength leads to ARCC's investment grade ratings.

Dividend

As we mentioned, GAIN's return is sourced from a combination of growth and income. As with all Gladstone businesses, GAIN distributes monthly dividends to shareholders which are further supplemented by special distributions throughout the year. For shareholders, this means receiving income on a more than monthly basis. The regular distributions are adjusted on a quarterly basis with the additional supplemental dividends being at management's discretion. This approach allows GAIN to provide dependable income while staying within the rigid distribution rules of BDCs. A similar approach is used by popular Main Street Capital (MAIN).

GAIN supports its dividend from a multi-source income approach. Distributions are covered by interest generated from outstanding loans, dividends on common/preferred equity investments, and capital gains from dispositions. Gain currently pays a level dividend of $0.0750 per month which is supplemented by quarter specials. On January 12th, GAIN announced the first special distribution of 2022. The firm will pay $0.12 per share and the ex-dividend date just passed on February 3rd.

GAIN proved itself during the pandemic when it sustained its regular distributions. While special dividends took a hit, shareholders were able to rely on the stream of regular dividends for income. Another feather in GAIN's cap is the growth of the dividend distribution. In contrast to many BDCs, GAIN has consistently grown its regular distribution. While the growth is modest, it's an alternative to many competitors who boast superior current yield, but tend to fade over time.

Having highlighted that GAIN is a unique BDC in its growth, it begs a question. How has GAIN been able to consistently grow while the competition has not? The difference lies in GAIN's fundamental investment strategy.

The Difference

GAIN has a not so secret difference that sets it apart from the broader BDC competition. The firm has a private equity oriented strategy. Most BDCs are debt providers who collect and distribute interest income, resulting in high yields. Gladstone takes a different approach providing financing packages to clients which are comprised of both debt and equity. GAIN generally provides a maximum of $40 million in total financing which is split 25% equity and 75% debt. The debt issued by GAIN is senior in the capital stack and floating rate.

On the other hand, the firm's equity investment provides upside through capital gains during an exit as well as board seats for GAIN's management team. Through this equity, GAIN is able to control their target firms, assisting with strategic decisions which align to long term success. The firm's ability to provide expertise to target firms has historically led to substantial upside on the back end for Gladstone and shareholders. As of today, equity investments represent approximately 30% of GAIN's total portfolio while debt comprises the remaining portion.

GAIN has a proven track record of generating substantial gains on their portfolio exits. Since inception, the firm has generated nearly $300 million in capital gains and dividends from successful exits. These capital gains generally constitute GAIN's special distributions which are distributed on a quarterly basis.

The business has another compelling detail which makes it attractive. The company is run perpetually. While this may seem obvious, it lies in contrast to the traditional private equity model. Most funds are launched with a fixed term. Capital calls are made in the early stages and the fund will terminate, generally around ten years after the launch. For management, this creates unwelcome pressure. The asset managers need to place capital, effectively grow the business, and successfully exit within a ten year time frame. While a decade is certainly long, having a running clock can lead to hasty decisions which are not aligned with anyone's best interest. Meanwhile, GAIN makes long term decisions which benefit the business as well as shareholders. Additionally, the firm can choose their exit timing with no pressure from a predetermined end date.

Conclusion

GAIN is a best in class BDC with a unique strategy. The firm is managed by a capable operator which has proven its ability over the past two decades. With that information, it should come as no surprise that GAIN trades at a rich valuation. Recent drops across the market have somewhat normalized the valuation, but based on a current share price of $15.68, GAIN trades at a 1.18x NAV multiple. This means shares are trading at an 18% premium to book value. This is generally a tough pill to swallow, especially considering that GAIN has generally traded with a small discount to NAV over the past six years.

GAIN trades at a premium valuation like other best in class BDCs. For example, MAIN trades at an absolute nosebleed valuation of 1.78x NAV and ARCC trades at an aggressive 1.19x multiple. Even still, an opportunity to purchase closer to book value is inherently more attractive. GAIN is certainly worth keeping on a watch list, especially as interest rates begin to rise. As the economy keeps rolling along, GAIN should remain a top tier firm. Along the way, shareholders will enjoy dependable monthly dividends with quarterly supplements.