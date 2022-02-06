Airbnb Stock: Down To August Lows - Don't Miss The Buy Point Again
Summary
- Airbnb has proven the resilience of its business model as the US emerges from its COVID-19 pandemic headwinds.
- However, Airbnb stock has also been battered in the recent growth stocks rotation.
- Nonetheless, we discuss why we think the buy point is attractive again for investors to add ABNB stock.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock was severely battered in the recent growth stocks rotation, as investors sought safer havens. However, as one of the industry's leading alternative accommodation players, we believe it has also reduced the risk of its entry point to add exposure.
Furthermore, Airbnb has also managed to recover remarkably through its pivot to long-term rentals, leveraging remote and hybrid working. As explained in our previous article, we believe the move to hybrid/remote working is a secular trend. Therefore, Airbnb has astutely positioned itself to ride the tailwind while biding its time for cross-border travel to improve moving forward.
We believe that sellers may have digested a large part of Airbnb stock's momentum spike in November. Therefore, we believe the current entry point has presented an attractive opportunity for investors to add exposure.
ABNB Stock Was Hammered Recently
There should be little surprise that ABNB stock was buffeted during the recent sell-off as investors rotated to value and cyclical themes. As a growth stock, ABNB was not spared. Readers can quickly glean from the above where the "cheapest" stock among the trio presented above is Expedia (EXPE) stock. Incidentally, EXPE has also outperformed ABNB and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) stock, with a return of 3.6% over the last three months. In contrast, ABNB stock has significantly underperformed with a return of -24.7%, which is a distance from BKNG stock's -5.3% return.
Notably, we can also observe that ABNB stock is still trading at a premium valuation of 13x NTM revenue. In contrast, BKNG and EXPE stock are trading at 6.5x and 3x NTM revenue, respectively. Therefore, it's imperative for Airbnb to continue executing well ahead of its peers moving forward to justify its growth valuation.
Airbnb Believes That It Can Benefit from the Remote Work Tailwind
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has recently become a "digital nomad" by staying on Airbnb properties. Chesky would like to demonstrate that running a $100B market cap company through remote work is possible. He hopes that his initiative can further encourage companies to continue leveraging the benefits of the tailwind. Notably, Chesky's belief is also supported by Airbnb's FQ3 earnings card data that show that more of its customers live on Airbnb. It lends further credence to Airbnb's belief that the line between traveling and living in Airbnb properties is getting blurred. Chesky emphasized (edited):
They're not tethered to the city. People can now potentially live anywhere. Some people are choosing long weekends. Some are choosing to go away for the entire summer if they have families. But others like me, I can actually live kind of nomadic. So, every couple of weeks, I'm going to be traveling to different cities across the country. Even around the world, we're seeing millions of people on Airbnb interested in doing this. And I want to really test the experience and show that you can actually run a really big company doing this and it means a lot of people can do this. (CBS Twitter)
Furthermore, Chesky also explained that he doesn't think Omicron would hinder Airbnb's momentum over H2'21. He accentuated that as the pandemic gets extended, it would further underpin the remote work tailwind rather than reverse it. Moreover, Piper Sandler is also optimistic that the travel rebound will continue. It added (edited): "Travel in 2022 will look a lot like it did in 2019, before the pandemic. Air-traffic numbers also suggest a comeback. We see travelers increasingly desensitized to COVID-19 headlines, suggesting entry into an endemic phase versus a pandemic."
But, Concerns Over Airbnb's Growth Valuation Remain
Moreover, we can observe that consensus estimates continue to point to Airbnb's remarkable recovery from the pandemic. The company is expected to surpass its pre-pandemic FY19 revenue estimates, while BKNG and EXPE struggle for traction. Therefore, we believe it further validates Airbnb's resilient business model, as it pivots to leverage the remote working trend. Moreover, we can also observe that Airbnb is estimated to continue gaining operating leverage and remains profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis.
However, we also observed that its revenue growth is estimated to decelerate into the low 20s. As a result, some analysts have raised concerns about whether Airbnb can maintain its gains in 2021. Gordon Haskett highlighted (edited):
Airbnb's peers will see far greater gross book value (GBV) growth relative to pre-pandemic levels. Many catalysts are either unlikely to come to fruition, such as increasing take rates on hosts and loyalty programs; and continued market pressure on growth names with inflation likely to persist in 2022. There's also an increased risk of material downward revenue revision in the first quarter as most of the Omicron-related headwinds didn't emerge until the second half of December. (MarketWatch)
In contrast, Cowen believes that Airbnb's growth is resilient and could surprise on the upside. It highlighted (edited): "The company is on track to grow 33% versus pre-pandemic levels in Q4 while its largest online travel peers are flat to down. The Street expects a major growth slowdown in 2022 on tough comps, but this is unrealistic given pent-up demand and the ongoing travel recovery."
Therefore, it's clear that the thesis on Airbnb's nascent recovery is still uncertain as the market parses the quality of Airbnb's pivot. Consequently, all eyes are on CEO Brian Chesky & Team's execution and guidance in its FQ4 earnings card on 15 February.
Nonetheless, ABNB Stock is a Buy Now
Readers can observe from the above price chart where ABNB stock went through a significant momentum spike in November as the company released a robust FQ3 earnings card. But, we know that such a spike is often designed to lure unsuspecting investors/traders into a bull trap before the market makers unleash their massive load of sell orders. We believe that the market makers seem to have digested its November spike as ABNB stock seeks a bottom. So, while there may still be near-term volatility, its valuation seems more attractive now.
Consequently, we reiterate our Buy call on ABNB stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.