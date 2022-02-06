Carl Court/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock was severely battered in the recent growth stocks rotation, as investors sought safer havens. However, as one of the industry's leading alternative accommodation players, we believe it has also reduced the risk of its entry point to add exposure.

Furthermore, Airbnb has also managed to recover remarkably through its pivot to long-term rentals, leveraging remote and hybrid working. As explained in our previous article, we believe the move to hybrid/remote working is a secular trend. Therefore, Airbnb has astutely positioned itself to ride the tailwind while biding its time for cross-border travel to improve moving forward.

We believe that sellers may have digested a large part of Airbnb stock's momentum spike in November. Therefore, we believe the current entry point has presented an attractive opportunity for investors to add exposure.

ABNB Stock Was Hammered Recently

ABNB stock & peers performance since 8 Nov'21 (koyfin) ABNB stock & peers EV/NTM Revenue 3M trend (TIKR)

There should be little surprise that ABNB stock was buffeted during the recent sell-off as investors rotated to value and cyclical themes. As a growth stock, ABNB was not spared. Readers can quickly glean from the above where the "cheapest" stock among the trio presented above is Expedia (EXPE) stock. Incidentally, EXPE has also outperformed ABNB and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) stock, with a return of 3.6% over the last three months. In contrast, ABNB stock has significantly underperformed with a return of -24.7%, which is a distance from BKNG stock's -5.3% return.

Notably, we can also observe that ABNB stock is still trading at a premium valuation of 13x NTM revenue. In contrast, BKNG and EXPE stock are trading at 6.5x and 3x NTM revenue, respectively. Therefore, it's imperative for Airbnb to continue executing well ahead of its peers moving forward to justify its growth valuation.

Airbnb Believes That It Can Benefit from the Remote Work Tailwind

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has recently become a "digital nomad" by staying on Airbnb properties. Chesky would like to demonstrate that running a $100B market cap company through remote work is possible. He hopes that his initiative can further encourage companies to continue leveraging the benefits of the tailwind. Notably, Chesky's belief is also supported by Airbnb's FQ3 earnings card data that show that more of its customers live on Airbnb. It lends further credence to Airbnb's belief that the line between traveling and living in Airbnb properties is getting blurred. Chesky emphasized (edited):

They're not tethered to the city. People can now potentially live anywhere. Some people are choosing long weekends. Some are choosing to go away for the entire summer if they have families. But others like me, I can actually live kind of nomadic. So, every couple of weeks, I'm going to be traveling to different cities across the country. Even around the world, we're seeing millions of people on Airbnb interested in doing this. And I want to really test the experience and show that you can actually run a really big company doing this and it means a lot of people can do this. (CBS Twitter)

Furthermore, Chesky also explained that he doesn't think Omicron would hinder Airbnb's momentum over H2'21. He accentuated that as the pandemic gets extended, it would further underpin the remote work tailwind rather than reverse it. Moreover, Piper Sandler is also optimistic that the travel rebound will continue. It added (edited): "Travel in 2022 will look a lot like it did in 2019, before the pandemic. Air-traffic numbers also suggest a comeback. We see travelers increasingly desensitized to COVID-19 headlines, suggesting entry into an endemic phase versus a pandemic."

But, Concerns Over Airbnb's Growth Valuation Remain

Airbnb & peers revenue estimates (TIKR, S&P Capital IQ) Airbnb mean consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Moreover, we can observe that consensus estimates continue to point to Airbnb's remarkable recovery from the pandemic. The company is expected to surpass its pre-pandemic FY19 revenue estimates, while BKNG and EXPE struggle for traction. Therefore, we believe it further validates Airbnb's resilient business model, as it pivots to leverage the remote working trend. Moreover, we can also observe that Airbnb is estimated to continue gaining operating leverage and remains profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

However, we also observed that its revenue growth is estimated to decelerate into the low 20s. As a result, some analysts have raised concerns about whether Airbnb can maintain its gains in 2021. Gordon Haskett highlighted (edited):

Airbnb's peers will see far greater gross book value (GBV) growth relative to pre-pandemic levels. Many catalysts are either unlikely to come to fruition, such as increasing take rates on hosts and loyalty programs; and continued market pressure on growth names with inflation likely to persist in 2022. There's also an increased risk of material downward revenue revision in the first quarter as most of the Omicron-related headwinds didn't emerge until the second half of December. (MarketWatch)

In contrast, Cowen believes that Airbnb's growth is resilient and could surprise on the upside. It highlighted (edited): "The company is on track to grow 33% versus pre-pandemic levels in Q4 while its largest online travel peers are flat to down. The Street expects a major growth slowdown in 2022 on tough comps, but this is unrealistic given pent-up demand and the ongoing travel recovery."

Therefore, it's clear that the thesis on Airbnb's nascent recovery is still uncertain as the market parses the quality of Airbnb's pivot. Consequently, all eyes are on CEO Brian Chesky & Team's execution and guidance in its FQ4 earnings card on 15 February.

Nonetheless, ABNB Stock is a Buy Now

ABNB stock price action (TradingView)

Readers can observe from the above price chart where ABNB stock went through a significant momentum spike in November as the company released a robust FQ3 earnings card. But, we know that such a spike is often designed to lure unsuspecting investors/traders into a bull trap before the market makers unleash their massive load of sell orders. We believe that the market makers seem to have digested its November spike as ABNB stock seeks a bottom. So, while there may still be near-term volatility, its valuation seems more attractive now.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy call on ABNB stock.