Medical device companies present investors with an opportunity to buy into something that does well for its shareholders by doing good. One interesting player in this space that has a very niche focus is a firm called The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO). In recent years, the company has exhibited attractive growth. This growth continued even after a downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Long term, I suspect the company will fare well for its investors. But there is no denying that shares, as they are priced today, are rather expensive on an absolute basis even as they are probably fairly valued relative to similar firms. Because of this, investors in the company should tread rather cautiously if they care about returns that can match or beat the market.

A play on vision

Cooper is a medical device company that focuses on vision. The business is largely divided into two separate segments. One of these is CooperVision, which acts as a manufacturer that offers products for contact lens wearers. Through its properties, it sells single-use, two-week, and monthly contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics. Its products can get rather complex, providing solutions for customers who suffer from things like astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigue. Specialty materials include things like silicone hydrogel and phosphorylcholine. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this particular segment accounted for 73.6% of the company's overall sales and 87% of segment profits.. But these sales were broken up into four main categories. The largest of these were toric lens products, which accounted for 23.9% of the company's overall revenue. Like regular contact lenses, toric lenses help their users to see. However, they are shaped differently, often like a donut, to help individuals suffering from astigmatism. The next largest source of revenue would be single-use sphere lenses, accounting for 21.1% of sales. Non-single-use sphere lenses and other miscellaneous products make up 20.5% of sales, and multifocal lenses accounted for the remaining 8.2% of revenue.

The other segment is called CooperSurgical. Through this segment, the company offers a large portfolio of products and services that are focused on advancing the health of women, babies, and families. They accomplish this by providing medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, it acquired 3 privately held medical device companies, as well as two privately held in vitro fertilization cryo-storage software solutions companies. The most significant purchase the company made was of Generate Life Sciences, a provider of donor egg and sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services, and newborn stem cell storage. That company cost investors $1.61 billion but will bring in an estimated $250 million in revenue to the business annually. Overall sales from the segment, in the company's 2021 fiscal year, made up 26.4% of overall revenue for the firm. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, however, the largest source of revenue for this segment fell under the category of office and surgical products. These products accounted for 15.4% of sales, while the fertility line of products comprised the remaining 10.9%. Overall profits from this segment made up 13% of the company's overall profits.

Over the past few years, the financial picture for Cooper was rather impressive. Between 2017 and 2019, for instance, sales jumped from $2.14 billion to $2.65 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed revenue down to $2.43 billion. But that decline was short-lived. During its 2021 fiscal year, the company saw sales come in at $2.92 billion. When it comes to profits, as the chart above illustrates, the picture has been all over the map. Some of this has to do with tax benefits the company generated, the most notable taking place in 2021. For the purpose of easily evaluating the company moving forward, I decided to take its pretax profits, factor in a 21% tax rate, and add the estimated $14 million in profits that its Generate Life Sciences purchase should bring it for the year to come in with net income for 2021, on a pro forma basis, of $403 million.

There are, of course, other profitability metrics to pay attention to. For instance, we have operating cash flow. And if we ignore the decline experienced in 2020, this metric would have seen a consistent improvement year after year. Between 2017 and 2021, for instance, it would have risen from $593.6 million to $738.6 million. Adjusting for its latest acquisition, I decided to use a figure of $766.6 million for the business. That assumes no growth will take place in 2022. The other metric we should pay attention to is EBITDA. This came in last year at $858.9 million. And once again, if we exclude the 2020 fiscal year, that would have represented a consistent increase year after year dating back to at least 2017. On a pro forma basis, I have this figure at $891.4 million.

Whether we use the official adjusted 2021 numbers or my own pro forma numbers, shares of the business look rather pricey. On a price-to-earnings basis, we are looking at a multiple for the firm of between 48.5 and 50.3. The price to operating cash flow multiple would range from 25.5 to 26.5. And the EV to EBITDA multiple would range from 23.5 to 24.4. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.9 to a high of 114.2. Three of the five firms were cheaper than Cooper. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range was 4.6 to 51.5. Again, three of the five were cheaper than our prospect. And finally, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 3.1 to 37.4. In this case, four of the five companies were cheaper than Cooper.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Cooper Companies 48.5 25.5 23.5 DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) 27.7 16.6 14.2 ICU Medical (ICUI) 41.9 17.4 17.3 Quidel Corporation (QDEL) 4.9 4.6 3.1 Neogen Corporation (NEOG) 67.0 51.5 37.4 Alcon (ALC) 114.2 27.1 21.9

Takeaway

There is no doubt in my mind that Cooper remains an excellent company with a bright future. The firm continues to expand and its cash flow picture gets better almost every year. Relative to the competition, shares are probably more or less fairly valued. But my problem is that on an absolute basis, the stock does look rather pricey. Even if we factor in continued rapid growth, I feel it is a bit difficult to justify how expensive shares are today. For that reason, I would say that they're probably better prospects out there to be had.