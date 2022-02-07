Mypurgatoryyears/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Never in your wildest dreams (nightmares) did you expect to see a financial article title, with a variation of the title that some call, "The worst pop song ever recorded." A British band called Chumbawamba burst on the scene in 1997 with this stinker, that is both hypnotic and repulsive-you can't believe you haven't muted it like a "Term Life" commercial. I was living in the UK at the time, so may have heard it just once too often on my morning drive into Aberdeen.

Getting to the point and the tie-in between this song and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), they were pretty much knocked down a couple of years ago. A number of "Get out while you can," articles laid out in copious detail how the wall of debt would eventually wash over them, wiping out luckless investors. That was about the time I took a leap of faith and doubled down at $9.00-ish a share. The single best stock trade I've ever made, and one that continues to pay-I won't say dividends...yet, increase in value to this day. OXY is back up again!

OXY will report its results on Feb 25th and expectations are high. Estimates are for them to double earnings per share to $1.08 from Q-3. With 934 mm common shares outstanding, this takes them to over $1.0 bn in earnings, or about a 12% bump from Q-3.

Analysts are becoming more bullish on the company with estimates ranging from $24 (ok, that's not bullish, is it?) on the low side to $60-(now that's more like it), on the high side.

Oil prices-WTI and Brent have held firmly in the $70s and high $80s most of the prior quarter, and have nudged still high into the mid-$80s and $90s. (Have we died and gone to heaven?) Price realizations for OXY should be on the up, less whatever hedging they are locked into for Q-4, and going forward, they are unhedged giving them the full benefit of today's higher prices.

We agree with the majority of the analysts that OXY is undervalued. Debt reduction is on a sharp downward glide path toward ~$20 bn or so as we exit 2022. For a company with their capitalization of ~$35 bn, that's an entirely comfortable figure. Once there, then we begin to see sharply increased shareholder returns. We will discuss later in this article where we see the stock going in the next year or so, assuming oil prices don't tank, of course.

A quick trip down memory lane

It was May of 2019 and OXY had just upstaged Chevron (CVX) in its pursuit of Anadarko Petroleum. I put together a rather detailed rationale for this intensity on the part of Vicki Hollub, CEO of OXY, who was being absolutely pilloried by investors and blog writers. I called it "Playing The Long Game In The Permian." Probably none of you have read it, so take a few minutes and give it a read. For those who don't have the time, I've put two graphics that capture the "Long Game" thesis for OXY below.

EIA

EIA

The graphic above is a depth contour map of the Delaware Basin. The more purple you see, the greater the thickness of the Wolfcamp reservoir in that local. The Wolfcamp A has been one of the primary targets of shale frackers the last few years. Now, look at the OXY map of the combined footprint of their company with the Anadarko acreage.

OXY vs APC acreage map (OXY)

OXY filings

A recent and widely commented upon WSJ article brings into sharp focus a trend that I have previously discussed in a recent article on Schlumberger (SLB). Collin Eaton, the author of the WSJ article must have caught my thought.

The limited inventory suggests that the era in which U.S. shale companies could quickly flood the world with oil is receding, and that market power is shifting back to other producers, many overseas. Some investors and energy executives said concerns about inventory likely motivated a recent spate of acquisitions and will lead to more consolidation.

WSJ

It fits almost like a puzzle piece between two legacy sections of OXY acreage. If you have read many of my articles on shale producers, you will remember my five-point mantra about shale survivors. For those who don't or just joined today, here they are.

1. Great rock. This can't be overstated as it drives every other aspect. Natural permeability and porosity separate great rock from other shale strata.

2. Scale. When you start "manufacturing wells," as opposed to a "bespoke" individual construction, you streamline costs. The bigger the "factory", the cheaper each unit becomes. There is no other route to low cost production.

3. Logistics. Being able to route rail, pipelines to pad sites is tremendous advantage. One of the ways in which the ESG footprint of fracking operations will be reduced is through superior logistics that minimize truck trips.

4. Connectedness. This enables the drilling of more three-mile and beyond laterals. This is the chief driver of increased production and capital efficiency.

5. Technology. I am a techie and love the technological expertise that has helped to wring more oil out of the ground for less money-way less money.

In summary for this section, OXY built a company with the staying power to survive the incredible downturn we have just come through. There were times when it looked like the market would take them down. The debt they incurred was horrendous, and the market for asset sales they have promised to bring it down was moribund at times. We can look back and laugh now, but it was nip and tuck until two things happened.

First, in 2020, they essentially rescheduled about $5.0 bn of short-term debt coming due in 2021-2022, that they had no clear pathway to paying at that point. It was a triumph that they were able to do this, and shares began to rise immediately thereafter. Near-term bankruptcy was off the table.

The second thing was that at mid-year, WTI began to rise, breaking out of the upper $30s where it had been lodged for a year and a half. It kept on through the $60s in early Feb of last year. And, the industry gave a sigh of relief. Thanks to higher prices and cost-cutting, cash flow had returned! Soon it was going to rain money!

Other drivers

OXY also has several international drivers worth noting, the North Sea, The UAE, and Oman. They also are one of the leading operators in the Gulf of Mexico. OXY is a leader in several facets of carbon capture and mitigation. All of these have been described in detail in past articles. As this is my 17th article on the company, I am going to link all past articles that deal with these aspects of the company for your review, should you be so inclined. Some particular ones that may be helpful are shown below.

Your takeaway

It's been a long slog for OXY and for me, to be honest. There were moments of doubt. Absent the two events discussed above, we could be having an entirely different conversation, and picking through the ashes. There's an old saying in the oilfield, "It's better to be lucky than good." I am sure I've used it before, but it doesn't hurt to acknowledge it again. OXY dodged a bullet...but, dodge it they did.

When OXY reports Q-4, here is what I am expecting. OCF in the neighborhood of $4.0 bn, which minus capex of ~$650 mm or so will leave $3.50 bn of free cash. I think debt will drop below $27 bn, the company has been crystal clear that deleveraging is a priority numero uno. Warren B. will get his $200 mm and the minuscule $0.01 dividend will be funded, leaving a few hundred million to perhaps bump up capex to pick up a few more rigs.

OXY now is trading at EV/OCF multiple of 5.2X. If cash flow does increase as I project to keep that multiple, the shares will rerate to $54 or so over the next couple of quarters. That's a nice bump from present levels of about 50% of the current share price.

If that's not incentive enough for you to pick up a few shares, I think we are a quarter away from a significant dividend increase announcement. It will still be fairly modest, perhaps $0.25 per share. But, hey that's 25X the current dividend. I think we may also see share repurchases. Below $50 I think it makes sense, beyond that I'd rather see it in dividends.

Looking down the road to exit 2022, I think we could see a share price in the $60s as debt falls over the course of the year. That brings the stock back into historic levels for OXY. If oil stays above $70 per barrel into 2023 should provide continued upward momentum for the stock.

It turns out Miss Vicki and I were right all along.