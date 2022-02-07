Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has seen a painful reversal in its share price to their lows again, as shares are down right back to their lows around $63 per share here, after seeing some 10% losses since the start of the year.

I have been constructive on the name for some time now, and while some total returns are seen, given the fat dividend yield, it does of course mark a dramatic underperformance vs. the wider market.

My last take on the business dates back to February of last year when I called Gilead Sciences still a good bet with shares trading near the $70 mark at the time.

Former Take

Since the transformative cure in HCV, Gilead has for years tried to diversify the pipeline by making targeted acquisitions, as it has spent billions to buy back its own stock in an effort to create value for investors. For years, the overhang of falling HCV sales has been weighing on the business and its shares, as the company resorted to M&A efforts to make this turnaround happen.

In 2021, Gilead acquired Immunomedics in a $21 billion deal in order to get its hands on Trodelvy. This FDA-approved drug (approval came in at April 2020) for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer should make a contribution, but it was still hard to estimate how much that would be. Sales of the drug came in at $20 million in the first two months following approval, as that revenue contribution is equivalent to less than 0.1% of total sales of Gilead.

M&A has a mixed track record at Gilead. The $11 billion purchase of Pharmasset created the HCV franchise and obviously has been a huge winner, yet other mega deals have not gone so well. This includes a $12 billion purchase of Kite Pharma, through which the company obtained Yescarta, which looks expensive given the current sales performance. Forty Seven and Galapagos have (at least for now) not been any winners, in fact, the contrary, as Gilead announced some other multi-billion deals as well.

With some $40 billion spent by the company, which actually represents the majority of the share value of the shares already in 2021, it was clear that Gilead had some to prove.

Early in 2021, the company reported 2020 sales which revealed 10% sales growth to $24.4 billion in annual sales, with growth driven by Veklury, its Covid-19 drug. Adjusted for this, organic sales otherwise were down 2% on the year before. The company guided for 2021 sales at a midpoint of $24.4 billion, which reveals flattish sales. This includes an estimated $2.5 billion in Covid-19 (Veklury) sales, down a bit from the $2.8 billion reported in 2020 which suggests some modest growth in the core franchise.

Adjusted earnings came in at $7.09 per share in 2020 and were guided around $7.10 per share in 2021, yet GAAP earnings were pretty much non-existing. Dealmaking made that net debt increased to $30 billion, equal to about 2.5 times operating earnings. Under the total roof, there have been some changes. The HIV franchise is by far the largest with $16.9 billion in annual sales, yet momentum cooled down. Trodelvy sales came in at $49 million in the fourth quarter, as the $200 million run rate is not sufficient to justify a $21 billion deal tag, but momentum is on the increase.

At the time I concluded that my averaged (including dividends) price of $61 left me to hold a neutral stance at $69 in February 2021. The valuation, at 10 times earnings, is non-demanding, yet there is a discrepancy with GAAP earnings and debt has increased a bit as well, although some growth might result in rapid deleveraging and prospects for valuation multiple expansion.

What Happened?

Fast-forwarding a year, shares are down from $69 to $63 while the 2021 results have just been released. Total revenues grew to $27.0 billion, far ahead of the original guidance, but this is driven by Veklury sales, which rose to $5.5 billion, $3 billion ahead of the original guidance while total revenues only came in at $2.6 billion above the initial guidance.

HIV sales have seen another tough year, down 4% to $16.3 billion, still the dominant franchise. The HCV implosion continues, albeit at a much more modest pace with sales down 9% to $1.9 billion. HBV/HDV sales rose 13% to just shy of a billion as cell therapy sales rose 43% to $871 million, driven by a near $700 million revenue contribution from Yescarta.

Another growth driver has been Trodelvy, which generated $380 million in revenues, although the $118 million run rate for the fourth quarter already came in at near half a billion per annum. Amidst all these moving targets, adjusted earnings per share are up slightly to $7.28 per share, a smaller beat vs. the outlook as we have seen on the top line results. Based on the results in the third quarter, net debt has been cut to $20 billion already, which is quite comforting.

The trouble is not so much with the 2021 results, as they have been sound, yet the issue is that of the outlook for 2022. For the current year, sales are seen at a midpoint of around $24.0 billion, yet that includes an estimated $2.0 billion in sales from Veklury, which makes that adjusted for this, product sales are seen down nearly 10% to $22.0 billion. This results in adjusted per share being estimated to be down to $6.45 per share.

Final Thoughts

Truth is that I too, like many investors, have bought the dip since the HCV boom, as shares looked relatively fairly priced during that period of time. While HCV sales imploded, as the company actually provided a cure, the company has built up a rapidly growing and profitable HIV franchise, which is encouraging, yet the other parts of the business failed to contribute as well.

At $63, the company now supports a mere $79 billion equity valuation, as up to $40 billion has been spent on some aforementioned deals, as well as multiple other smaller acquisitions, which have not lived up to expectations.

While Yescarta and Trodelvy are starting to contribute a bit, the combined revenue contribution of billion in 2021 is equal to just 4-5% of total sales. While the growth contribution will undoubtedly increase on this front in 2022, the full-year outlook reveals that the HIV franchise will likely come under pressure, which makes that the HCV nightmare might start all over again.

In the meantime, debt is still quite manageable here, following some deleveraging over the past year, yet the operational excellence and accountability are simply subpar, mostly on capital allocation, including dealmaking. Hence, I find myself at a difficult crossroad. Having a full position again, I am still of the belief that a full position here seems warranted amidst still some promising areas of the portfolio and pipeline and of course a cheap valuation, but it is very hard to get upbeat here after so many disappointments.