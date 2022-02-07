gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE:CAH) is a U.S. Healthcare Distributor that manufacturers and distributes an extensive variety of medical and pharmaceutical products and services globally. They operate primarily through their Medical and Pharmaceutical segments. The company is a dividend aristocrat paying 3.74% yield with 15 years of consecutive dividend increases at a CAGR of 21%.

A series of unfavorable situations have plagued the company since 2015. Litigation due to the opioid crisis has infected the balance sheet. Consequences of the COVID pandemic are festering in the business's operations. The Cordis acquisition required resection. After a wellness checkup I have a diagnosis: recovery is going well and I'm buying this healthy stock.

Second Quarter Earnings Report

The company released their Q2 2022 earnings report on Feb 3. EPS beat estimates by $0.04 ending the quarter at $1.27. Revenue was $45.5 billion, a slight beat of $0.115 billion. Total cash flow was $1.2 billion. CAH reported a GAAP operating loss of $950 million due to a $1.3 billion pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge that is partially related to the sale of Cordis division that took place during the Quarter.

CEO Mike Kaufmann had this to say on the earnings call about the broad direction of the business:

At an enterprise level, we continue to focus our efforts on three strategic priorities: optimizing our core businesses, investing for growth and innovation and deploying capital efficiently. We continue to believe the long-term targets we announced in November are appropriate and we remain on-track to meet our $750 million enterprise cost savings target by FY'23.

EPS guidance for FY22 dropped from $5.60-5.90 to $5.15-5.50, demonstrating the continued issues the company is facing as a result of the COVID pandemic. The Pharmaceutical segment performed better than the Medical segment, but both experienced concerning reductions in profit margin.

The Medical Segment outlook deteriorated significantly, a function of both pandemic-related issues and the sale of the Cordis division.

Pandemic

Management indicated that the company continues to suffer from price inflation pressures and supply chain disruptions that are a result of the COVID pandemic. The primary issues are with polypropylene product prices and international freight of products. It is estimated that these issues have cost the company $100 million in Q1 and Q2 and will cost another $150-200 million in Q3 and Q4. Management expects these costs to peak in Q3 and begin to improve, although it is impossible to predict how long they will linger. The global shipping situation is still a congested mess and may take years to resolve.

Opioid Litigation

A settlement agreement is under negotiation between Cardinal Health, other distributors, and several States to settle suits against the company regarding the opioid epidemic. At least 46 of 49 States have indicated intent to join the agreement. The agreement is in the process of determining if there are sufficient number of political subdivisions to reach an agreement. This step is expected to end this month. If the agreement is reached it could become effective as soon as April.

This settlement agreement would resolve the majority of suits against CAH, with a few exceptions. There are ongoing trials to settle suits with a couple of States. This settlement agreement will result in CAH owing a maximum cash payout of $6.37 billion over 18 years. This is an average of $354 million per year or $1.26 per share, at present day.

CAH has taken action to protect shareholders from this significant development. The company filed for $974 million tax credit through the CARES Act due to self-insurance tax losses, a result of the settlement. They have also received net tax benefits of $528 million in 2020 and 2021 for the losses.

This issue is still in development, and the total compensation that the company will owe to all parties cannot be determined at this time, but I feel confident that the settlement will be reached.

Sale of Cordis Division

The company has had a troubled history with the Cordis Division since acquisition in 2015. Cordis was sold last August to Hellman & Friedman for $927 million, nearly half of what CAH paid for it. This sale is responsible for a 30-45% decrease in profit for the Medical Segment this quarter and it is estimated to reduce profitability by $60-70 million annually. This represents a 6% yield on the sale price. I think the sale is good decision that freed up capital for a small cost.

Liabilities

The company owes $5.64 billion in debt. This results in a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. However, this is due to an acute reduction in net earnings in 2020 that was mainly a result of a pre-tax charge for the opioid litigation. Over time I expect this measure to normalize closer to the pre-litigation ratio of 1.26, which is reasonable. The company has been consistently paying down debt since 2017, including $592 million in FY2022 so far. Management has guided for another $280 million debt reduction this fiscal year.

Emphasis added by author (Cardinal Health Fiscal 2020 Form 10-K)

They also noted that interest expense has been decreasing due to refinancing of debt at lower rates. The interest coverage ratio results in negative values due to the temporary loss in net earnings but we can see from the CFO to interest expense ratio that the company is well covered.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 4, 2021 the company authorized a $3 billion share repurchase program to expire on December 31, 2024. I need a defibrillator, because my heart just stopped. At current market rates, this is equal to 20% of total shares outstanding. This is in addition to the $800 million of shares they have bought back year to date and $200 million more by the end of the fiscal year. They already have the funds in cash and should easily fund it with earnings.

Market Outlook

While Cardinal Health has been experiencing issues on the supply side, demand remains robust with a favorable market outlook. Global pharmaceutical markets are expected to grow at 8% CAGR through 2025. This is supported by ongoing demographics trends which forecast a 1.8% CAGR of the U.S. population aged 65+ until 2040.

This rise in the aging population increased the patient pool of many chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, diabetes and cancer. The increase in the patient pool drove the demand for pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of these diseases, significantly impacting market growth during this period. - Research and Markets

The U.S. Census Bureau forecasts an increase of 30 million people aged 65 and older by 2040. Cardinal's top two customers are CVS and OptumRx, which account for 26% and 15% of 2021 revenues. This high proportion introduces concentration risk if the businesses struggle to maintain earnings.

CVS

CVS has demonstrated strong price, revenue, and earnings growth for the last 10 years. The profit margin has been struggling since 2018, before the pandemic, and may be a concern.

CVS has been focusing on a few strategies to better serve customers and improve profitability, including:

In 2021, CVS experienced a 49% increase in downloads of their CVS pharmacy app.

Rising prescription costs are a serious problem for millions of patients and CVS recognizes the importance of generic and biosimilar drugs in managing rising costs. Their 2016 Drug Trend Report concluded that generic and biosimilar drugs were the largest deflationary force on drug prices. The biosimilar market, in particular, is showing tremendous growth.

Generics and Biosimilars

Cardinal Health has recognized the opportunity and is positioning the company to benefit from generics and biosimilar pharmaceuticals. CAH released a 2022 Biosimilar Report which showed that industry analysts expect biosimilars to reduce drug costs in the U.S. by $133 billion by 2025. There are 33 FDA approved biosimilar drugs, including one for diabetes, with 7 drugs expected for release over the next 2 years.

The trend towards generic and biosimilar products benefits patients greatly, rewarding companies that develop these drugs, and reduce profit margins for companies that developed name brand drugs. These products have the advantage of less political stigma, as they make drugs less expensive. As a distributor, Cardinal Health is positioned to benefit from this trend with minimal drawback.

OptumRX

OptumRX is serving over 60 million customers with 1.3 billion prescriptions annually. The company had a 70% increase in provider use of their PreCheck MyScript service in 2021. Revenue growth is expected to grow 5-8% annually. Their home delivery prescription service is demonstrating a 90%+ adherence rate for 30-day diabetes scripts compared to the 60-70% adherence of retail pharmacies.

Valuation

CAH trades at 9.57x blended P/E of adjusted operating earnings. This is undervalued compared to its normal P/E and intrinsic P/E. The stock boasts a strong 10.45% EPS yield. Notice the large gap between the red dividend line and the black price line. This gap strongly suggests the stock is undervalued.

FAST Graphs

For long term forecasting of total returns I've selected a conservative 12x P/E ratio due to the uncertainty that remains regarding the litigation settlements, cost inflation, and global freight disruptions. This implies a total return CAGR of 14.7% over 5 years. I'm happy with that.

FAST Graphs

This corresponds closely with the 2-year normal P/FCF target of 17.4%:

FAST Graphs

The free cash flow looks attractive to me with an FCF yield of 12.57% despite the low 1.28% growth rate. The subpar growth is partially a function of compressing profit margins the company has endured for two decades:

This trend makes me very uneasy. I looked through the company's transcripts to see what they are doing to improve the situation. A few items to note:

Management says the company is on track to accomplish a $750 million cost reduction effort by FY23

Customer contracts are being evaluated and renegotiated to account for price inflation

The company is growing its high margin services OptiFreight Logistics and WaveMark

The company is investing more in internal manufacturing capabilities to protect against supply chain disruptions

The company has a profound goal of achieving double digit EPS growth and plans to accomplish this with the strategy below. The strategy is solid and they have already implemented the beginning stages.

For the next three years, annual EPS is forecasted to be $6.40 while annual FCF of $7.16, based on FAST Graph and Seeking Alpha data. GuruFocus estimates an intrinsic value based on projected FCF of $77.08 per share.

The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings are favorable for CAH, with the exception of growth. I expect the growth factors to improve as the company works through their cost issues over the coming quarters. A growth rating of C or higher would position the Quant rank strongly.

Dividend

The dividend yield of 3.78% earns high remarks from Seeking Alpha. I agree with the assessment because the cash flow payout ratio is 16.91% and they have an impeccable dividend record. I am concerned that dividend growth has been meager since 2018, but this coincides with the issues that we've discussed and they have been buying stock since that time. I anticipate better growth once they move past these issues and if they reach their double digit EPS growth target.

Summary

CAH is cheap, but cheap for a reason. They carry risks from the opioid litigation that will hopefully be resolved soon. Profit margins are thin and likely will not improve much this FY.

The company is starting to show signs of improvement and investors can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. In 2-4 quarters the company will have most of the troubled assets, troubled liabilities, and troubled operations behind them. The company is buying an absurd amount of its own stock, expressing how undervalued they see themselves and how much confidence they have in the future. I. Love. That.

Cardinal Health has the pedigree to recover from this malady with great odds. I see the value and will be buying right along side them.