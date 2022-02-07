Marisa9/iStock via Getty Images

Update

In December 2021, I wrote about Coty (NYSE:NYSE:COTY), with a focus on their transformation plan. After a while, we have seen a few rating upgrades such as from D.A Davidson. Technically speaking, COTY is currently trading in a strong support zone before its upcoming Q2 report on February 8, 2022.

Coty is doing their part to make the fashion industry more sustainable and the company stepped up their game with the goal of reducing its carbon footprint by transitioning their supply chain sites towards renewable electricity and with a goal to reduce waste value through responsible sourcing framework. They recently announced the global launch of their first fragrances made with carbon-captured ethanol. COTY is leading to shape a greener fragrance industry, which in my opinion will boost demand from the eco-wakened consumers.

COTY Leads A Sustainable Fashion Industry

Beauty That Lasts: 2021 Sustainability Report (coty.com)

Aside from the goal of transforming COTY towards profitability, the company enhanced their contribution towards a better and more sustainable future. Their sustainability strategy focuses on three points, as shown in the image above. COTY is one of the few companies out there who is truly committed towards sustainability and according to the management, all of their new products will be evaluated based on their new 'Beauty That Lasts' Index.

Beauty That Lasts: 2021 Sustainability Report (Coty.com)

It is similar to a checklist, as illustrated in the image above, where the product should be better not only for the company but also for the community. While it may take time for this brand awareness to materialize, COTY is taking positive steps to improving their competitive edge, particularly with the ongoing transition to Metaverse as a shopping center, where users expect easy access to product information. Additionally, there is a study from Deloitte that sustainability is one of the key considerations made by consumers before making a purchase.

One Step Ahead

COTY's collaboration with LanzaTech enables the company to produce and distribute the world's first carbon-captured ethanol-based fragrance. According to the management, it will utilize near zero water consumption and reduce natural raw materials such as sugar cane which uses agricultural land and related necessary expenses. This may also reduce overall cost of revenue in its future financial reports. However, there is some risks to consider, as the researchers express doubts, stating, “Ethanol doesn’t have a big role to play." “Ethanol Industry Banks On Carbon Capture To Slow Climate Change, But Researchers Have Doubts” is a good article to read that explains more about the impact of Ethanol in the environment.

Ahead of Its Earnings Report

COTY is expected to release its financial report on February 8, 2022, ahead of a strong holiday season and strong earnings guidance. Its Q2 2022, in my opinion, is on track to produce a positive EPS for the first time in its last three fiscal years, as illustrated in the image below:

COTY's Basic EPS Trend Analysis (Data from Company Filings and SeekingAlpha, Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

On the other hand, we have seen an increase in downward revisions, as shown in the image below, from $0.10 before the outbreak of the Omicron variant to $0.06 as of today. On the brighter side, COTY has enough room to beat the consensus estimate.

COTY Earnings Estimate Revisions (SeekingAlpha Premium, SeekingAlpha.com)

Positive Sentiment from Wall Street Analysts

COTY’s Wall Street Rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

Despite the increasing number of downward EPS revision, COTY enjoys an improving street’s sentiment from declining short interest and to a growing number of buy ratings. One of the reasons why I am considering it is the management's strong guidance for fiscal 2022, which targets adjusted earnings of between $0.19 and $0.23 per share.

A Conservative Look On COTY

COTY's 5 Year DCF Model (Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

COTY has an average fair price of $11.8 based on a 5 Year DCF and simple relative valuation. In my opinion, it is still conservative compared to what the management expects especially with their future top line growing 6 to 8 percent CAGR for the year 2022 to 2025. Additionally, I used below peers’ average of 5.81x P/S and 23.72x EV/EBITDA multiple in my analysis. As of today’s price, COTY has a potential upside of 39 percent. It is trading cheaply at a trailing EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.70x compared to its 5 year average of 27.10x.

* Peers Used As Reference

Revlon (NYSE:REV), Unilever (NYSE:UL), Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL), L'Oréal (OTCPK:OTCPK:LRLCF), LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

COTY's 5 Year DCF Model (Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

I used analysts' revenue projection to complete my DCF model. I expect COTY to improve its operating margin as they improve their manufacturing efficiency and guidance from the management about their planned cost savings of over $675 million by fiscal 2024. It is in line with the target of 20 percent adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2025. The management also provided that their total energy consumption per gigawatt hours of 169.04 in 2019 was managed to reduce to 151.404 in fiscal 2021. As well, their water consumption was reduced from 572,800.88 cubic meters in 2019 to 481,969 cubic meters in 2021. I used a conservative 24.2 percent effective tax rate, higher than its 5 quarter adjusted tax rate of 19 percent and slightly below its current effective tax rate of 29 percent.

COTY's 5 Year DCF Model (Data From SeekingAlpha and Yahoo! Finance, Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

Above are my assumptions that I used to complete my DCF model and my WACC computation as well as the selected historical data of COTY.

In Strong Support

COTY’s Weekly Chart (TradingView.com)

COTY successfully bounced off the $9.3 level but was rejected above the $10.60 level in confluence with the broader market's current bearish sentiment. As of today, COTY is retesting $7 zones which serves as a strong support zone and a potential higher swing low of its potential inverted head and shoulder. Its 20 day and 50 day simple moving averages have already crossed above its 200 day simple moving average, indicating bullish price action.

Conclusive Thoughts

COTY continues to show positive catalysts in their ongoing turnaround plan, set to sustain its growing top line with its e-Commerce footprint and a solid plan towards a sustainable future. It has a strong EPS guidance relative to its historical performance and shows positive sentiment from the street. COTY is a buy on its potential pullback at today’s price.

Thank you for reading!