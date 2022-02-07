damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on A Kiplinger Today special report entitled, Potent Picks to Profit in 2022.

Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.

Investors looking for stability in the new year may want to consider value stocks. Here are 15 of the best-rated ones for 2022.

Mid-caps are the market's so-called 'sweet spot,' offering up an ideal combination of financial stability and growth potential.

A recent pullback in the global equities market has opened the door for investors to buy some of the top dividend-paying European stocks at a discount.

These high-income stocks deliver on headline yield, offering up between roughly 5% and 9%. But just as important: They also have the financial fortitude to keep those payouts coming.

A volatile market has investors seeking safety. These top-rated defensive stocks could act as shelter from the storm.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of Kiplinger Potent Picks to Profit for 2022 is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the February 4 data for 73 dividend stocks from those Potent Picks to Profit as parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 9 of those 73 dividend selections, made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The 9 Dogcatcher ideal best to buy stocks found were: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP); Arbor Realty Trust (ABR); Starwood Property Trust (STWD); Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD); Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI); Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG); Amcor plc (AMCR); Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN); People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT).

Those nine all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 15.8% To 26% Net Gains For Ten 'Potent Picks to Profit' Dividend Stocks To February 2023

Four of ten top Potent Picks to Profit dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these February favorites was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding Potent Picks to Profit stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts), generated the following results. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not included. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 2023 were:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) was projected to net $488.15, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% greater than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. was projected to net $387.36 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% greater than the market as a whole.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. was projected to net $358.10, based on the median of estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 85% greater than the market as a whole.

Medtronic plc (MDT) was projected to net $268.27 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-five brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was projected to net $250.83, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% greater than the market as a whole.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. was projected to net $231.58, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 54% greater than the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) was projected to net $230.92, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% under the market as a whole.

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) was projected to net $230.23, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

3M Co. (MMM) was projected to net $203.31, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

Ares Management Corp. (ARES) was projected to net $202.77, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.44% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 3% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 'Potent Picks to Profit' Per February Analyst Target Data

50 Potent Picks Per 2022 Dividend Per February Yield Data

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 'Potent Picks to Profit' By Yield For 2022

Top ten 'Potent Picks to Profit' by yield in February represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was held by the first of three energy representatives, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [1]. The others placed fourth and fifth, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [4], and Kinder Morgan Inc. [5]

Positions two, three, four, and nine were claimed by real estate sector members: Arbor Realty Trust Inc [2]; Starwood Property Trust [3]; Realty Income Corp. (O) [9].

A consumer defensive representative placed sixth, Philip Morris International (PM) [6]. The technology member placed seventh, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) [7].

Finally, two consumer cyclical members claimed eighth and tenth places, Leggett & Platt Inc., [8], and Amcor plc [10] to complete the top ten 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 dividend pack for February.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top 'Potent Picks to Profit' For 2022 Showed 17.65%-46.70% Upsides While (31) One Down-sider Slipped Come February 2023

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 9.97% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 'Potent Picks to Profit' Dividend Stocks

Ten top Kiplinger dividend 'Potent Picks to Profit' were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks to Profit' stocks for 2022 screened 2/4/22, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 (32) Delivering 14.68% Vs. (33) 12.25% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 9.97% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest-priced selection, Arbor Realty Trust Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 35.81%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 Dividend Dogs as of February 4 were: Amcor plc; Arbor Realty Trust Inc.; Kinder Morgan Inc.; Enterprise Products Partners Inc.; Starwood Property Trust Inc., with prices ranging from $11.56 to $24.42.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022 Dividend Dogs as of February 4 were: Leggett & Platt Inc.; Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.; Realty Income Corp.; Philip Morris International Inc.; International Business Machines Corp., whose prices ranged from $37.88 to $137.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features Kiplinger, 'Potent Picks to Profit' for 2022. The article focuses on the top 30 so nearly two thirds the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is:

the complete list of 'Potent Picks to Profit' stocks grouped by titles.

How All Ten Top 'Potent Picks to Profit' For 2022 Stocks Could Become Ideal Fair Priced Dogs

Since six of the top ten Kiplinger, and Barron's Best-Bet, stocks for 2022 shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the above charts compare those six plus four at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are detailed in the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 36.6%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield Kiplinger & Barron's Best Bet Dividend stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. This pack got a nice head-start with six of ten already fair priced.

