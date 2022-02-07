esemelwe/E+ via Getty Images

USA Compression Partners' (NYSE:USAC) last two years were stressful, financially as well as operationally. The company was attacked from all sides, not deliberately, but the oil & gas market was as such. Cash flows were barely there and USAC had to request banks to extend them a covenant relief period to be able to continue their distribution. I think the worst is over now and 2022 will be a year of growth for USAC, if they can maintain certain conditions.

USAC and its risks

Business Overview

USAC provides compression services to natural gas operators. Its revenue is earned from fixed-fee contracts with customers, meaning that the customer is billed for the services irrespective of the use of the equipment, like rent or lease payments. These contracts have validity in the range of six months to 5 years. After expiry of the contracts, the customers can choose to renew the contracts on a month-to-month basis. Till Q3 2021, approximately 32% of revenue earned in 2021 were from month-to-month renewal contracts. On the last day of Q3 2021, around 80% of its fleet of compression equipment were engaged in revenue generating contracts, which is on the lower side. On the expenses side, the company incurs cost of maintenance, servicing and procurement of equipment from different sources. Fuel costs for the compression services are incurred by the customer.

Operational Risks

USAC acquires its compression skid engines primarily from Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and compressors from Ariel Corp. The lingering effect of the global supply chain problem is affecting the lead times of procurement from these companies. The management estimates that the current lead times for new orders is between 4-6 months. The lead times are important for companies in the compression industry because that is how fast they can respond to a demand pull by the natural gas industry if the natural gas production throughput needs to increase. As per USAC's last earnings report, around 20% of their compression fleet is idle, which can help to alleviate the lead time issue.

Financial Risks

There are two important financial risks to the company that are the main reasons for the prevalent Sell/Hold rating for USAC in SeekingAlpha.com. USAC needs to generate cash of $252.5 M annually to service its preferred and common units' distribution. Since the beginning of 2020, they have barely managed to cover this cash from distributable cash flow, suggesting that distributions to common unitholders could be cut in the near-future. The other major financial risk is the covenant required by their $1.6 billion credit agreement. The covenant requires, as of today, to maintain a funded debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 5. USAC is permitted to make distributions to its unit holders as long the covenants are not violated. The banks had given a covenant relief period to USAC from Aug 2020 to Dec 2021 that allowed a relaxation of the funded debt to EBITDA ratio covenant starting at 5.5 and reducing progressively each quarter. However, this period has ended on Dec 31, 2021. The Q3 2021 results show that USAC's funded debt to annualized trailing 3-month EBITDA was 5.11, calculated as follows

Long-term Debt = $1,961,697

3-month trailing EBITDA = Operating Income + D&A

= $36,631 + $59,265

= $95,896

Annualized EBITDA = 4 * $95,896

= $383,584

Funded Debt to EBITDA = $1,961,697/$383,584

= 5.11

The paragraph "Revolver Covenants, Put To The Fire" in this article explains the history of the covenant relief period in a very easy to understand way and I'd recommend the readers to go through it.

USAC announced 4th quarter 2021 distributions on 13th January this year. This is an indirect confirmation that USAC has met the Q4 2021 covenant requirement of funded debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 5. Whether USAC has achieved this target by reducing debt or increasing EBITDA is immaterial. In both cases, one thing is guaranteed that the financial performance is better than previous quarters. Meaning that, USAC has achieved higher earnings and higher cash flow in Q4 2021 than in Q3 2021. Today, however, the question is whether USAC's earnings will continue to grow in 2022 or stay level as it has for the past 2 years.

When will USAC's earnings increase?

I am certain that 2022 will definitely see USAC's earnings rise. In spite of the fact that it has not happened in the past two years, in 2022 it will.

The capital expenditure done by the oil & gas industry in the past year, in tune with the rise in crude oil prices, will bear fruit in 2022 and operating rigs will be coming online at a faster pace in 2022. The rise in the number of rigs is already visible as per EIA data (shown below). Other factors such as, higher NG prices, colder weather and shortage of supply in the EU nations will contribute to increased demand for natural gas, which, in turn, should translate into increase in production throughput of natural gas in 2022. Obviously, higher production of natural gas has a one-to-one correlation with compression services. Based on this premise, I have two reasons for USAC's earnings growth in 2022.

First is an assumption that USAC will be, going forward, able to maintain their market share in the compression services industry. The good news is that they have spare compression horsepower available to them and lead times for new equipment are high, which means that they should be able to deploy necessary equipment as and when the customers demand. However, it is also a possibility that their availability might not be a match for the customer's requirement. For example, customer requires a 1000 HP skid and USAC have an idle 500 HP compression skid or 2000 HP compression skid. But, for now, there is no evidence or factors to point to a decline in USAC's market share and thus, a constant market share is assumed.

Second is a statistical correlation. The statistical correlation is between the percentage utilization of USAC's fleet of compressing power and the number of operating natural gas rigs. During the Q3 earnings call, while answering a question regarding demand for their services going into 2022, President and CEO of USAC, Eric Long said

So I think all of this is weaving together historically, compression is a 4- to 6-quarter lagging indicator. We're now 5 or 6 quarters into that, and demand signals coming into 2022 are significantly stronger than what we heard for 2021.

In my opinion, compression service demand is directly correlated with the number of operational rigs and, historically, has had little correlation to the price of crude oil or natural gas. Shown below are charts of %age HP (horsepower) utilization of USAC's compression fleet against the price of natural gas, crude oil and the number of operational natural gas rigs, respectively. The %age HP utilization is a proxy for the demand of compression services.

Natural Gas Prices vs. HP Utilization (Data from EIA and Company SEC filings)

From the chart above, it can be inferred that during the 2014 price dip and subsequent rise in natural gas price in 2016, there was no correlation between the demand in the compression services industry and the price of natural gas. The 2020 crash and recovery also do not show signs of any correlation.

WTI Spot vs. HP Utilization (Data from EIA and SEC Filings)

The crude oil price shows some correlation to the HP utilization in the 2014-2016 crash and recovery, however, that correlation is missing in today's oil & gas demand and supply environment.

Operational gas rigs vs HP utilization (Data from EIA and company SEC filings)

The correlation between the no. of natural gas rigs and the HP utilization of USAC has shown a strong correlation in the past and is showing a strong correlation in today's oil & gas environment as well.

The above three charts show that the 4-6 quarter lag explained by Eric Long has not existed in the last crash. The situation of this crash may not be the same in all aspects but the major similarities still remain. In both crashes, the price drop was sudden, which also led to a sudden decline in the number of operational rigs in the US. Both the crash period lasted almost the same duration of 7 quarters, before recovery started. In these 7 quarters, the capital expenditure by E&P companies saw a massive dip. Whereas the 2014 crash was caused due to oversupply, the latest crash was caused due to loss of demand. Based on these similarities, it is hard to imagine 4-6 quarter lag in the compression industry in this crash and recovery period.

So, whether USAC earnings will increase or not will be determined by if the number of operational natural gas rigs in the US are going to increase in 2022?

Natural Gas rigs numbers will explode in 2022

Natural gas exploration and production is a business capital decision. And like most capital decisions, this is also driven by expected profits from the project. The latest spot prices for natural gas have reached a 7-year high. Although, this rise may be due to short term factors such as colder weather in the US, supply disruption in the European nations and war-like situation in Kazakhstan, but the incentive is high enough for E&P companies to increase their production throughput. Its effects can be seen in the increasing number of natural gas rigs operating in the US since the oil recovery started in Q3 2020, increasing every month from a low of 73 operational rigs in Sept 2020 to a high of 102 in November 2021. Historically, last time natural gas reached this price was in 2014 and at that time 333 natural gas producing rigs were operational in the US alone. In 2022, it would not be illogical to expect a similar rise in operational rigs numbers. Although there is no guarantee, but I imagine E&P companies would not want to miss the cash generation opportunity.

Presently, all the indicators are pointing towards the conclusion that the number of natural gas rigs should increase in 2022. With the assumption that USAC will be able to maintain their market share in the compression industry, it then becomes conclusive that USAC earnings will definitely increase in 2022.

Conclusion

I am a cautious investor. I do not invest in companies based on the expectation that they will achieve the results in the future. In USAC's case, however, the growth impetus is coming from the industry and not from the company. Apart from the financial risk, the company operations do not raise any red flags. But, as mentioned before, the only risk I can see in this investment is if USAC is unable to maintain their market share in the industry. If they can successfully manage that aspect, then even the financial risks will become easily manageable as their earnings grow in line with increasing number of operational rigs in the US.

For the reasons above, USAC is a Buy for me.