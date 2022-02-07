svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been a while since I last visited Ventas (NYSE:VTR) back in October of 2020. At that time, the market was pricing in a speedy recovery for the troubled company, but I saw reasons to be cautious back then.

It appears that my concerns were warranted, considering that VTR’s share price was $56.90 at the time of my last piece, and the share price has fallen by 12% since then to $50.03 at present.

Given the amount of time that’s passed and the positive recent business trends, I believe VTR is now worth a second look. In this article, I highlight why Ventas may be a good buy at the current price, especially after the recent share price weakness, so let’s get started.

Why Ventas Deserves Your Second Look

Ventas is an S&P 500 company that owns and operates a diverse collection of healthcare real estate assets in the U.S. Canada, and the U.K. At present, it owns 1,200 properties across senior living communities, life science, medical office buildings, and healthcare systems. It has a long operating history that spans over 20 years, and is led by long-time CEO Debra Cafaro.

Ventas has seen plenty of headline risks since the start of the pandemic, with occupancy rates being the primary challenge. This hit VTR’s SHOP (senior housing operating) assets particularly hard, as Ventas has operating exposure to these assets (representing 30% of total portfolio) versus just collecting a triple-net rent check.

I’m encouraged, however, by the steady improvement in occupancy in VTR’s SHOP assets, with occupancy growing by 230 bps sequentially on a quarter-over-quarter basis to 82.2% in Q3. This favorable trend continued in December, as Ventas reported continued occupancy gains through the end of 2021. Plus, VTR’s NNN (senior housing leased), MOB, and Life Sciences cash NOI grew by 0.5%, 3.2%, and 7.1% YoY during Q3.

In addition, Ventas said that leading indicators in December remained robust, with the move-in pipeline at 113% of 2019 levels, and move-ins at 106% of 2019 levels. Also encouraging, Ventas expects Q4 normalized FFO per share to be at the high end of its previously issued guidance range of $0.67 - $0.71.

Looking forward, Ventas continues to strategically grow its portfolio, with $3.7B worth of investments made last year. This includes the acquisition of the publicly-traded REIT, New Senior, adding high quality independent living in advantaged markets at an attractive valuation, and the expansion of VTR’s relationship with Hawthorne Senior Living through the $180M acquisition of five independent-living and one assisted living community in Canada.

In addition, VTR is also strategically adding to its emerging Life Sciences segment. This includes an R&I development anchored by the University of California, Davis, a premier research institution ranked in the top 5% of universities for both NIH funding and R&D spend. This project includes a $0.5B investment by Ventas and is 60% preleased to UC-Davis with an expected stabilized cash yield of over 6%.

Lastly, VTR is expanding into the durable Medical Office Building asset class through acquisitions in prime locations and through expansion of existing relationships with healthcare systems, as noted during the recent conference call:

First, establishing a new relationship with industry leader eating recovery center, we acquired a class A asset under a long-term lease in this rapidly growing sector. Second, by acquiring our partner PMBs interest in the center Ventas, trophy MOB in downtown San Francisco. We now own a 100% of this asset at a 6% yield. With 92% of the MOB already leased, we intend to capture additional NOI growth and value. Finally, we intend to expand our relationship with Arden Healthcare by acquiring 18 of their 100% leased medical office buildings for $200 million by year-end.

Risks to VTR include its currently elevated leverage profile, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.3x. I see potential, however, for the leverage ratio to trend back down towards the 6x level with continued occupancy increases and as new developments and acquisitions come online.

This includes the New Senior assets, which began contributing to VTR’s income in Q4, since the transaction closed on September 21st. Plus, VTR maintains a BBB+ credit rating from S&P.

Meanwhile, the dividend appears to be safe, as it comes with 63% payout ratio based on the high-end of VTR’s Q4 FFO per share guidance. As such, I see potential for a dividend raise this year as fundamentals improve.

I see value in VTR considering the above and the recent drop in share price to $50, with a forward P/FFO of 17.5. Sell side analysts expect a rebound in FFO/share growth starting Q2, with a ramp to high-single digit FFO/share growth starting in Q4 of this year and continuing into 2023. Analysts also have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $60, implying a potential one-year 24% total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Ventas has seen its share of headwinds since early 2020, but its fundamentals are improving with improving occupancy and cash NOI growth. Looking forward, I see potential for continued strong results in Q4 and beyond, as the trends are looking up and as VTR’s development assets come online.

Meanwhile, I see value in VTR for its high-quality asset base and the share price appears to be more attractive after the recent drop. As such, Ventas is deserving of a second look for potentially solid and stable long-term gains.