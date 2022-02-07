onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with the opportunity to get exposure to U.S. energy stocks. While the title of the fund omits this key detail: FENY invests only in the United States, with its official benchmark equity index being the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index. Fidelity funds are cheap; the reported expense ratio is just 0.08%, and assets under management were $1.2 billion as of January 31, 2022.

Over the past year, fund flows into FENY have been positive (see below), but only modestly (about $162 million over the past year) relative to FENY's prevailing AUM (as noted: circa $1.2 billion).

Nevertheless, energy stocks have performed exceptionally well recently. However, this strong performance recently has followed a fairly protracted decline in the FENY share price.

FENY was launched in late October 2013, and the current share price is below the opening price of the shares in that month of the fund's inception. The energy sector has had to contend with the global trend towards green economies, and the intended forward transition to carbon neutrality ("a state of net-zero carbon dioxide emissions" by balancing emissions of CO2 with the removal of CO2 (or by eliminating emissions altogether). The energy sector of the past and present emits a lot of carbon.

Funds like FENY are exposed to all this industry upheaval, with some of the largest holdings in the portfolio being multinational oil and gas companies. For example, the largest holding is Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), which by itself represented a massive 21.29% of the FENY fund as of January 31, 2022. The second largest holding is Chevron Corporation (CVX), which represented a further 16.81% of the fund as of the same date. That is two of the 10 largest oil companies in the world representing a combined 38.1% of FENY's portfolio alone.

There is certainly still plenty of money to be made in the energy sector though. Even if it is known that future profits and returns will eventually tail off with a successful "green transition", money can still be made even if investors are facing a long-term "liquidation" (via profit distributions, by way of dividends, buybacks, etc.).

It is difficult to value FENY in this case though. First of all, I can take a fairly straightforward short-term valuation approach. To calculate the cost of equity, I can start by taking an estimate from Professor Damodaran for the current equity risk premium for mature markets of 5.17% (this has risen recently as broader stock indices in the United States have fallen in the start of 2022). I can then scale this up by using a five-year measure of beta (relative volatility); I use Yahoo! Finance's estimate of 2.02x. So, we now arrive at an adjusted ERP of 10.44%. Finally, I can add in the current U.S. 10-year yield of 1.916%. The sum is about 12.36%, which is high but probably fairly accounts for the sector-specific risks that FENY faces.

Additionally, I can use key data provided by MSCI as a starting point (i.e., using a recent factsheet for FENY's benchmark index) which would suggest that FENY (as of January 31, 2022) carries a trailing price/earnings ratio of 46.62x (higher due to COVID-related disruptions causing lower profits in aggregate), a forward price/earnings ratio of 12.25x (implying a forward earnings yield of 8.16%) and a price/book ratio of 2.21x. The forward return on equity is 18% by implication, suggesting that energy businesses generate strong returns, even if these returns are unlikely to persist forever.

Morningstar consensus estimates place three- to five-year average earnings growth rates (anticipated) at 22.01% at present. This seems high, and while Morningstar typically use adjusted earnings measures which might strip out some of the large bounce that is implied by MSCI's trailing and forward price/earnings ratios, I think some of this can probably be explained by a post-COVID bounce. I will take another approach.

If we assume 18% return on equity is maintained, but that FENY maintains a portfolio-wide average payout ratio of 50% (i.e., 50% of profits are retained and reinvested), the implied earnings growth rate comes out at roughly 9% per year from year one to year five in my analysis. If the payout ratio is higher, there is less of a compounding effect, but oil prices have risen in recent times, and so it is perhaps not unreasonable to assume that energy companies will reinvest. Still, we should also think about a situation in which past investments pay off, but decisions are made to hike distributions: so, let's think about two scenarios, starting with a 50% payout distribution.

In my base case, which may well be conservative, projected downside of -12.9% is imputed. This is based on a fairly high cost of equity of 12.36%, and a somewhat modest 9% per annum earnings growth rate. In my analysis, I am assuming all earnings count/accrue in the valuation (whether they are distributed or reinvested), "as if" we owned all these companies outright. I am focusing on FENY's earnings power. The terminal value assumes that terminal-year earnings are capitalized at the estimated cost of equity of 12.36%.

If I instead assume that the underlying return on equity (i.e., corporate productivity) of the FENY portfolio trails off to 15%, and the payout ratio is as much as 70% on average, I arrive at greater downside of -35.1% (keeping all other assumptions the same). Therefore, in any case, I think that FENY is probably overvalued, although the implied cost of equity is still reasonably high in both cases: 8.08% and 10.89% in the base case and more conservative case, respectively.

At some point, I would imagine that the decline in the energy sector will reach a point where the earnings base will still be stable (i.e., the economy will likely always have some basic requirements from the oil and gas sector, even if there is a massive shift in how the future economy is structured from an energy standpoint). However, this stable base will likely be priced in a lower-risk way, more like a utility or bond.

So, while a short-term valuation approach might discount the potential for future industry sales and earnings declines, it is also likely harsher in the cost of equity (discount rate) in the terminal year (on this short-term time horizon). One day it is likely that oil and gas companies will trade like stable, defensive stocks (rather than volatile stocks with political and regulatory headwinds in the face of regime change). In the interim, I would expect continued volatility, but in the long term, I think oil and gas stocks will eventually steady.

However, to come to a conclusion, implied returns of 8-10% per annum (at present) based on my own logical assumptions are not high enough for me to justify recommending investment in energy stocks. I previously covered another ETF invested in metals and mining stocks late last year, namely PICK (iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF), whose implied returns are much higher. So, I think there is opportunity in commodities, but funds like FENY with significant exposures to oil and gas stocks are not attractive enough for me to recommend at this juncture.