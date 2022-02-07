Cannabis Stocks Up On Legislation Buzz, Been Here Before

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Cannabis stocks were up meaningfully last week on federal legislation buzz as Representative Perlmutter again championed the banking cause by attaching SAFE Act provisions to the American Competes Act, which then passed in Congress, while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that he plans to file his long-awaited legislative proposal in April. We appreciate any progress but have been here before and expect the banking provision to again stall in the Senate and believe Mr. Schumer’s proposal will fall flat either by not offering sufficient social change to rally progressive Democrats or too much to garner support from the needed ten Republicans to cross the aisle and ensure passage.

In our view, the April timing is interesting, as Mr. Schumer will then be certain that he will not face a progressive primary challenge in New York and thus may be planning a more conservative stance than his previous proposal suggested.

A more conservative stance could foreshadow an eventual acceptance for more of a piece-meal approach to legislation with an initial focus being issues like taxation and banking that both parties appear more accepting of.We continue to believe the most likely path to meaningful legislation this year is banking specific reform (either stand-alone or attached to a 2023 funding measure) that will eventually be accepted by Mr. Schumer after his wider-ranging proposal has made the rounds.

We believe this could come in late Q3 or Q4 when Senate Democrats realize they need to get something done before or just after the mid-terms when losses are expected or risk losing the opportunity to Republicans.With this scenario presenting a best case for this year, we expect further positive momentum for cannabis stocks to come this week as retail investors again flock to the space before the gains are ultimately reverted as the reality of progress comes to light. Never-the-less, we would be continued buyers as we are confident that banking related legislation will eventually come and because of the attractive fundamentals of the market even without legislation.

Even without legislation, cannabis stocks are too cheap when considering the growth opportunity and the scale of operations (including profits) that companies have developed.We continue to favor smaller and medium sized cannabis stocks as the value play we have long discussed appears to finally be shaking out with stock return outperformance YTD for second and third tier operators. We believe this outperformance will continue on greater awareness amongst investors for the solid businesses that have been developed within specific markets and as consolidation continues.

We note that any valuation compression overall or on a relative basis for the largest operators will likely accelerate the M&A trend as acquisition targets smartly take the stock of larger peers at discounted levels as a means of providing longer term gains. Furthermore, when legislation does happen, these smaller operators will disproportionately benefit as the largest cannabis companies today already have access to cheap capital and trading liquidity advantages.

