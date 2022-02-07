straga/iStock via Getty Images

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is an interesting hybrid of upstream, midstream, and downstream (utility) with a little heavy oil thrown in. The stock price is up 44% since my last analysis a year ago.

In the most recent quarter of October-December 2021, almost half of the company’s adjusted EBITDA came from exploration and production. The company expects good returns due to high oil and natural gas prices in 2022.

In addition to vertical integration, a few other factors set NFG apart. A mostly-gas operation, its revenues reflect weather seasonality, with more revenues in the October-March than in April-September. Potential investors should be aware that gas stock prices thus often peak in the winter.

NFG has adapted to this seasonality with a non-traditional financial reporting schedule: the company’s fiscal first quarter starts October 1: the most recent results, for October-December 2021, are thus styled as 1Q22 results.

NFG’s four reporting segments span upstream, midstream, and downstream:

exploration and production (Seneca Resources);

pipeline and storage (National Fuel Gas Supply and Empire Pipeline);

gathering (National Fuel Gas Midstream);

utility (National Fuel Gas Distribution).

Current dividend yield is 3.1%.

I have changed my ranking from buy to hold. Existing investors may want to continue holding National Fuel Gas. Assuming an easing of the winter gas price spike and thus a correspondingly lower stock price, potential dividend and utility investors may choose to revisit the company in a few months.

First Quarter 2022 (Quarter Ending Dec. 31, 2021) Results and Guidance

In NFG’s first fiscal quarter of 2022 (October 2021-December 2021), GAAP net income was $132.4 million, or $1.44/share, compared to GAAP net income of $77.8 million or $0.85/share in the prior year.

Adjusted operating results, a non-GAAP measure, for October-December 2021 quarter were $1.48/share, an increase of 40% compared to $1.06/share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $298.2 million, an increase of 18% over the prior year.

Oil production was 548,000 barrels or about 6100 barrels per day (BPD). At an average price per barrel (after hedging) of $64.29/barrel, this represents $392,000/day of oil revenue.

Gas production for the quarter averaged 909 MMCF/D. At a weighted average price (after hedging) of $2.52/MCF, this represents $2.3 million/day of natural gas production revenue.

Cash flow results for October-December 2021:

Net cash provided by operating activities was $171 million.

Net cash used in investing activities was -$170 million, including -$213 million of capital expenditures.

Net cash used in financing was -$43 million, including dividend payouts of -$41.5 million.

The chart below shows the relative size of adjusted EBITDA by segment, including the outperformance of exploration and production, for October-December 2021 (1Q22).

National Fuel Gas & Starks Energy Economics, LLC

The company projects fiscal 2022 earnings of $5.20-$5.50/share. This is based on an expected NYMEX natural gas price of $4.50/MMBTU and a NYMEX oil price of $80.00/barrel.

Reserves

At September 30, 2021, National Fuel Gas’ Seneca Resources had total proved reserves of 21.5 million barrels of central California heavy oil and 3.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of mainly Appalachian natural gas.

The SEC PV-10 net cash flow value of the company’s proved developed and undeveloped reserves on September 30, 2021, was $2.35 billion. This is double the value of a year ago due to higher natural gas and oil prices.

Data by YCharts

US Gas Production and Prices

The February 4, 2022 natural gas closing price was $4.57/MMBTU at Henry Hub, Louisiana.

However, for the week ending February 2, 2022, the Henry Hub spot price was $6.44/MMBTU. The price for Marcellus natural gas at Tennessee Zone 4 was $5.73/MMBTU. The price at the Eastern Gas South hub, also a benchmark for Appalachian supply, was $5.75/MMBTU.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects Appalachian volumes of 35.1 BCF/day in February 2022, over a third of total US gas production. The Appalachian area is the combination of the green-colored Marcellus and the orange-colored Utica in the graph below.

EIA Natural Gas Weekly

However, higher gas prices have not meant more drilling in the Marcellus. The EIA attributes this to constrained pipeline takeaway capacity, e.g. NIMBY on new or expanded regional pipelines means less ability to move natural gas.

EIA Natural Gas Weekly

The map below illustrates the Marcellus formation.

Penn State Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research

Current Central California Oil Price

The February 3, 2022, Midway Sunset spot oil price was $86.53/barrel.

National Fuel Gas

Operations

NFG's gas utility operation serves 750,000 customers in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, including Buffalo, NY and Erie, PA.

In exploration and production, the company has about 1000 locations across 1.2 million acres in Pennsylvania that are economic at NYMEX prices of $2.50/MCF or more—several decades of inventory with the company’s current 2-rig (40 wells/year) drilling program.

Production is partially hedged or committed to firm contracts through 2023. About 80% of 2022 natural gas volumes are hedged at $2.47-$2.76/MCF and 59% of 2022 oil volumes are hedged at $51.00-$58.28/barrel.

NFG’s acreage, pipelines, and gas utility service areas are illustrated below.

National Fuel Gas

The company’s western oil production is located in East Coalinga (California District 5), as well as North and South Lost Hills, and North and South Midway Sunset in California District 4, near Bakersfield.

Competitors

NFG is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

Competitors across the company’s operating segments include Coterra (CTRA), a combination of Cabot Oil and Gas and Cimarex; National Grid (NGG); and EQT (EQT).

In the Marcellus, gas-producing competitors also include Antero Resources (AR), Chesapeake (CHK), CNX Resources (CNX), Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), Ovintiv (OVV), Range Resources (RRC), and Southwestern Energy (SWN).

Similar to the Cabot Oil and Gas part of Coterra, experience operating gathering, pipelines, storage, and its own gas utility means National Fuel Gas can more easily transport and sell its natural gas than other producers.

In central California, Seneca Resources/NFG faces competition from Aera Energy, (jointly owned by affiliates of Shell (SHEL) and Exxon Mobil (XOM)), Berry Corporation (BRY), Crimson Resource Management, and other small producers.

Governance

On January 14, 2022, shorts were 2.9% of float. Insiders owned 1.6%.

The company’s most recent beta is 0.74 indicating the stock price moves directionally with the overall market but less sharply. However, this beta is larger than that of a standard regulated utility: NFG tracks the overall market more closely than do utilities.

At February 1, 2022, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked NFG’s overall governance as a stellar 1, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (4), shareholder rights (2), and compensation (1). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

With small primary and tertiary oil operations in California, the company faces significant limitations on oil production there as the governor plans to phase out all fossil fuels. However, Seneca Resources/NFG’s oil operations are long-lived and produced either through pumping (primary) or steam flood (tertiary) but none via hydraulic fracturing, a process which has been limited in California.

The state of New York has also prohibited drilling.

Similarly, on the demand side, the governor of New York has backed a ban on the use of fossil fuels in all new buildings in the state and the conversion to electric heat by 2030 of 2 million homes. While this primarily means natural gas, some locations and electric plants use heating oil or residual fuel oil in the winter.

Financial and Stock Highlights

National Fuel Gas’s February 4, 2022, closing stock price of $59.21/share gives a market capitalization of $5.4 billion.

With a 52-week price range is $42.23-$65.95/share, this most recent price is 90% of the 52-week high. The company’s one-year average analyst target price is $63.00/share, putting its closing price at 94% of that level.

Data by YCharts

Trailing twelve-month (January-December 2021) earnings per share was $4.66 and midpoint of the company-projected 2022 (October 2021-September 2022) EPS is $5.35 for current and forward price-earnings ratios of 12.7 and 11.1, respectively.

At December 31, 2021, the company had $5.48 billion in liabilities, debt, and deferred credits and $7.59 billion in assets giving NFG a liability-to-asset ratio of 72%. The long-term debt net of the current portion is $2.63 billion.

A dividend of $1.82/share yields 3.1%. NFG’s trailing twelve-month return on assets is 5.8% and return on equity is 20.1%.

The company’s mean analyst rating in February 2022 from seven analysts is 2.7, closer to “hold” than “buy.” This is down from a stronger average rating of 2.0 in November 2021 from six analysts.

At September 29, 2021, the top four institutional holders were Vanguard (9.5%), Blackrock (8.8%), State Street (6.6%) and JPMorgan Chase (5.9%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market. However, be aware these four are members of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which discourages hydrocarbon investments. Notably, Blackrock’s Larry Fink has recently somewhat backed off an anti-hydrocarbon stance for his $10 trillion asset management company.

Notes on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $23.08, less than half its current market price, suggests positive investor sentiment.

With an enterprise value (EV) of $8.38 billion, NFG’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 8.2, below the preferred ratio of 10 or less and so in bargain territory.

Positive and Negative Risks

Negative risks include oil and gas prices lower than what the company expects.

Inflation is a double-edged sword: it may boost commodity prices, but it will also increase costs—especially financing costs--a particular concern for a company with a 72% ratio of liabilities to assets and $2.6 billion of long-term debt relative to $5.4 billion of stock market capitalization.

Potential investors should consider their gas price, gas supply competition, and future Northeast gas market demand expectations, as well as limits on California oil drilling.

The restrictive regulatory environments for drilling, transportation, and demand (e.g. all three sectors) in New York and California is another double-edged sword. Regulation may limit upside potential of NFG’s operations in those states, but it also acts a barrier to entry.

Recommendations for National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas has done an excellent job of integrating Appalachian gas across upstream, midstream, and utility sectors. Its governance rating is stellar and with the first fiscal quarter of 2022 (October-December 2021), the company is on target for a good year. This is reflected in a stock price that is 90% of the 52-week high.

The company offers a 3.1% dividend and estimated 2022 EPS of $5.20-$5.50/share for a forward price/earnings ratio of 11.1. It has a solid gas and oil PV-10 reserve value of $2.35 billion.

However, the company operates—successfully of course, but yet—in two hydrocarbon-rejecting states, New York and California even though the majority of its operations and growth are in business-friendlier Pennsylvania.

Hedges limit commodity upside and the company has considerable debt of $2.6 billion. While inflation may help gas and oil prices, it will also increase operating and financing costs.

From an investor standpoint, excess free cash flow appears more likely to go to debt service rather than for share buybacks, a bigger increase in the dividend, or even a one-time special dividend. For this reason, I am changing my rating on National Fuel Gas from buy to hold.