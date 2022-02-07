Teamjackson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is using lessons from AWS as they ramp up their logistics, fulfillment and healthcare offerings to customers outside their marketplace. The capex breakdown in the 4Q21 call shows that investments in AWS, fulfillment and logistics are substantial:

40% infrastructure - mainly AWS

30% fulfillment capacity - building warehouses

25% transportation capacity - Amazon Logistics [AMZL] network

5% offices and stores

AWS

AWS was arguably Amazon’s boldest bet and it sets the stage for more experimentation. Before becoming Amazon’s CEO in 3Q21, Andy Jassy headed up AWS. Amazon made a big bet that businesses would be willing to move computer operations off premise. One of the reasons AWS got a head start on competitors is that Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), IBM (IBM), Cisco (CSCO) and Oracle (ORCL) didn’t envisage companies moving sensitive data offsite. Flywheels: How Cities Are Creating Their Own Futures by former Amazon board member Tom Alberg explains that CEO Jassy is the right person to head up Amazon given the successful bets he made with AWS:

Jeff told the board on several occasions that his greatest fear was the board would select as his successor a CEO who is not willing enough to take big risks. Fortunately, with Andy Jassy succeeding Jeff, Amazon will continue to be led by a creative risk-taker. At this point, large new markets and large risks are necessary for Amazon to grow. And there are lots of big industries that need to be disrupted. With Jassy as its new CEO, expect to continue to be surprised by Amazon. [ Flywheels Kindle Location: 1,622]

AMZL

Citing reports from Pitney Bowes, Supply Chain Dive shows the rise of Amazon Logistics in the US:

AMZL carrier growth (Supply Chain Dive)

The AMZL market share above should continue going up and to the right in 2021 and 2022. In late November, there was a CNBC discussion in which Amazon WW Consumer CEO Dave Clark said they’ll probably be the largest US package delivery carrier by the end of ‘21 or early ‘22.

Per the 2021 Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, UPS (UPS) accounts for 35% of the parcel revenue in the US and FedEx (FDX) accounts for 34% while AMZL has 10%. All 3 companies are in Italy with volume shares of 10%, 7% and 11%, respectively. In the UK, Pitney Bowes shows that AMZL has 15% of the volume, UPS has 7% and TNT Express [FedEx] has 3%. AMZL also has a sizable presence in India but I don’t see direct volume there for UPS or FedEx. In addition to these 4 countries, there are AMZL job listings in other places like Japan, Luxembourg and Germany.

Per the above Pitney Bowes report, AMZL carrier revenue market shares is as follows:

7% India

9% Italy

10% US

11% UK

Pitney Bowes shows that AMZL has more volume share than the above revenue share as follows:

10% India

11% Italy

15% UK

21% US

Revealing that AMZL had a 109% year-over-year revenue increase, Pitney Bowes presents US market share in a pie chart:

AMZL US revenue share (2021 Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index)

Pitney Bowes shows that AMZL had a US volume CAGR of 135% from 2014 to 2020 such that they had 21% of the market volume by 2020:

AMZL volume share (2021 Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index)

Multi-Channel Fulfillment [MCF]

The income statement in the 2021 10-K shows that Amazon spent $75 billion on fulfillment for the year. In the early days, Amazon outspent everyone on cloud infrastructure while offering services to customers outside the marketplace via AWS. The same thing is happening with fulfillment. Most of the fulfillment spend is for Fulfillment by Amazon [FBA] which covers marketplace participants but I expect Amazon to step up spend on the MCF side in the coming years.

Presentation matters. It’s something Steve Jobs insisted on perfecting when he returned to Apple (AAPL) as CEO. Customers are delighted with the way items are packaged when they open things from Apple. Among other things tied to presentation, MCF needs to step up their Blank Box Fulfillment program:

AMZL Blank Box Fulfillment (Amazon)

Amazon’s MCF guidelines say deliveries are made 7 days a week and they boast that there are 100+ integrations with e-commerce providers like Shopify (SHOP) and BigCommerce (BIGC). A testimonial from Hatch reveals that they saw freight cost savings of more than 50% after moving to MCF. A California Design Den case study shows that they grew their business by 25% after using an integration with Shopify and MCF such that they now offer Prime-like shipping speeds.

WebBee’s auto MCF app for Shopify has high ratings and a December 2020 review from Bubba's Fine Foods shows how beneficial it can be when Shopify and MCF are integrated the right way:

Most of our products are fulfilled through Amazon's Multi-Channel Fulfillment, and because of this, customer orders are oftentimes split into multiple shipments. Since Shopify cannot handle multiple tracking numbers nativey, customers would often get confused about multiple shipments but only one tracking number. This WAS our #1 customer service issue, but this app fixed it! Woohoo! Plus it eliminated the need for us to manually send each order to Amazon. So... win win win. The installation was incredibly easy, and the customer service was always timely. I would give this app 6 stars if I could! I've been waiting for it for years!

My August article has more details on MCF.

Healthcare

Flywheels author Tom Alberg reveals that he was on Amazon’s board of directors for 23 years; he is someone who knows a great deal about where they’ve been and where they are headed. In Flywheels, he says healthcare can become as big as retail or AWS:

To continue to grow its revenues, Amazon needs very large markets to go after, and I expect Amazon to grow healthcare into one of their largest business platforms, on a par with retail and AWS. [Kindle Location: 1,584]

Former board member Alberg goes on to say that healthcare needs disruption and that innovation on a large scale from companies like Amazon makes a difference.

A December article from eMarketer talks about some of the milestones Amazon reached with healthcare in 2021. In March, Amazon joined Dispatch Health, Intermountain Healthcare and Ascension to form the Moving Home Health Coalition which lobbies for home care reimbursement. Later in March it was confirmed that Amazon Care was expanding to all 50 states. Amazon Care made an agreement with Peloton (PTON)-owned Precor in May and they inked a deal with Hilton in November.

A September Business Insider article says Amazon’s disruptive healthcare aims include CVS (CVS):

Amazon's ambitions for disrupting healthcare go beyond working with employers. As Insider reported in July, the health unit has been pitching its services to health plans including CVS' Aetna and regional insurers like Premera Blue Cross. That would open the service up to insured people, who could use Amazon Care as they would any other in-network healthcare provider. It could also potentially make the app more attractive to employer clients, many of which use health plans to determine where workers can get care.

Valuation

The 4Q21 earnings release shows that growth has slowed for many segments except AWS:

Amazon 4Q21 revenue segments (Amazon earnings release)

It’s incredible that Amazon built AWS into a business where quarterly revenue is now $17.8 billion while other tech companies like Oracle and Cisco did not enter the market in a meaningful way:

AWS and Oracle revenue (Author's spreadsheet)

*Oracle operating income for the quarter ending November 2021 excludes $4.7 billion in acquisition related and other expenses.

My overall valuation thoughts haven’t changed substantially since my October article when I came up with a range of $1.6 to $2.1 trillion. However, I think some segments like AWS are worth more than I thought and other segments like first-party retail [1P] and third-party retail [3P] are worth less than I thought.

The 2021 10-K shows 508,844,410 shares outstanding as of January 26th which gives us a market cap of $1.6 trillion based on the February 4th closing price of $3,152.79. The enterprise value is close to the market cap and both are near the bottom end of my valuation range so I think the stock is cheap for investors willing to hold it for 5 years or more.

Closing Thoughts

Amazon’s fiscal 2015 shareholder letter makes the point that AWS, Marketplace and Prime were bold bets that came about because Amazon isn’t afraid of experimentation and failure:

Given a ten percent chance of a 100 times payoff, you should take that bet every time. But you’re still going to be wrong nine times out of ten. We all know that if you swing for the fences, you’re going to strike out a lot, but you’re also going to hit some home runs. The difference between baseball and business, however, is that baseball has a truncated outcome distribution. When you swing, no matter how well you connect with the ball, the most runs you can get is four. In business, every once in a while, when you step up to the plate, you can score 1,000 runs. This long-tailed distribution of returns is why it’s important to be bold. Big winners pay for so many experiments.

Former CEO Jeff Bezos is missed but he is still around for big decisions as opposed to the day to day minutiae. Based on his success with AWS, CEO Jassy is the right person to lead the company as Amazon steps up offerings in fulfillment, logistics and healthcare to more customers outside of their marketplace ecosystem.