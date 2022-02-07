Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT) could make a fortune this year as interest rates rise. Under pressure from rising inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this year, potentially resulting in higher net interest income from PennantPark's floating rate debt investment portfolio.

PennantPark: A BDC With A Conservative Portfolio

PennantPark Investment Advisers was founded 15 years ago and has specialized in middle market debt investments, primarily first lien senior secured floating rate debt. The primary goal is to provide a consistent stream of income while preserving capital.

Since its inception, PennantPark Investment Advisers has funded nearly $14 billion in investments in 585 companies, and the investment firm has sponsored both public and private investment vehicles. There are two PennantPark stocks available on the exchange. The first is PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), and the second is PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, which I will talk about here.

Both companies are in the business of developing businesses, but their portfolios are structured differently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, on the other hand, has a much more specific focus on first lien senior secured debt investments. This floating rate debt is of very high quality, with a very low risk of loss.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital invests 87% of its investment funds in secured debt (including second lien senior secured debt), whereas PennantPark Investment Corporation invests only 58% in secured debt (first and second lien senior). For investors, this means that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a more secure investment portfolio than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Total Investment Capital Under Management (PennantPark Floating Rate Capital)

PennantPark's investment strategy focuses on the credit market's core middle market segment. This segment consists of companies with EBITDAs of at least $10 million and strong credit metrics. PennantPark's primary focus on the core middle market segment is part of the firm's conservative portfolio construction strategy, which is primarily concerned with capital preservation.

EBITDA (PennantPark Floating Rate Capital)

The Key Feature That Makes PFLT Attractive

The portfolio of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is skewed toward more secure debt investments. The portfolio itself consisted of 110 different investments with a total investment value of $9.8 million. In September, the total value of the company's investments (affiliated and non-affiliated) was $1.1 billion, and investments were heavily diversified across industries to protect the business development company from concentration risk. Only two investments were non-accrual as of September 30, 2021, implying that two portfolio companies were delinquent.

Overall Portfolio 2021 (PennantPark Floating Rate Capital)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's debt portfolio is made up of 99% floating rate loans, implying that the BDC has a significant upside in net interest income if the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates. The central bank is under pressure to raise interest rates in order to combat rising inflation, which means PennantPark's loan rates will reset as well, resulting in higher net interest income. The Fed may raise interest rates four times this year.

Pay-Out And Monthly Distribution

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays a monthly dividend of $0.095, for a total annual payout of $1.14. As a result, PFLT has an 8.6% stock yield. The total annual dividend paid by the company has not changed in six years and is unlikely to change anytime soon. However, if interest rates rise, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's monthly distribution may rise as well.

PennantPark earned $1.07 in total net investment income in 2021, slightly more than the $1.14 in total dividend payout for the year. Dividend coverage, on the other hand, could improve if PennantPark's floating-rate debt portfolio generates more interest income.

Selected Financial Highlights (PennantPark Floating Rate Capital)

Investors Are Paying A Premium For PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a P/B ratio of 1.045, implying that the company's improving prospects for NII growth merit a premium. PFLT has recently traded below, at, and above book value, so the 5% premium is nothing out of the ordinary. The premium indicates that the market is warming up to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and believes PFLT is a high-quality business development firm.

Data by YCharts

My Conclusion

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital could benefit greatly if the Federal Reserve changes its policy to place a greater emphasis on containing inflation. To accomplish this, the central bank will have to raise interest rates, which may help increase income from PFLT's floating rate debt investment portfolio.

When the central bank begins to raise interest rates, the rates on floating rate loans reset higher. PennantPark's floating rate portfolio may benefit from these macroeconomic changes, and the stock may see increased interest from dividend investors in 2022.