Thesis

Although I'm invested in many of the same individual companies as ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:ARKK) and am therefore bullish on the fund by proxy, I share many investors' concerns about whether an actively managed fund with seemingly whimsical day trades, little concern for valuation and profitability, and a high expense ratio could outperform an individual's buy and hold strategy. After looking at their annually published predictions going back to 2017 and how they panned out, I was shocked by the consistency, accuracy, and valuation-sensitiveness of their projections and now believe the fund is better managed and better positioned for outperformance than most investors realize.

Auditing 2017's Big Ideas

ARK's first big ideas report was published in 2017 and included seven ideas. This section covers their predictions from that report and how accurate they ended up being five years later.

Contrary to the popular belief that ARK's predictions are emotionally generated pie-in-the-sky numbers, their approach is actually highly quantitative. It uses Monte Carlo Simulations (which they publish) and is based on mathematical ideas like Wright's Law (similar to Moore's Law). To keep this article at a reasonable length, I won't discuss their methodology for coming up with the following predictions, instead focusing on whether they have been accurate.

Deep Learning

Prediction Accuracy: A

Deep learning is a type of machine learning modeled after the brain. ARK flagged Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) autopilot and a variety of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) products like AlphaGo, Google Photos, and Gmail Smart Reply as products that use deep learning. They also mention usage at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). As someone who was working on Google Photos in 2017, I definitely remember it being an exciting time for machine learning, and I believe it's still very exciting today.

ARK's forecast for deep learning was very long term, estimating $17 trillion in market cap by 2037. It's certainly too early to say whether this forecast was accurate or not. But the four aforementioned companies they flagged as having good deep learning products returned an average of 527% since then and represent over $3.5 trillion in market cap, so I'd say they're off to a very good start. The caveat being that much of that return may not have come from deep learning.

Mobility As A Service

Prediction Accuracy: B

ARK expects that before 2020 fully autonomous vehicles will become commercially available, enabling the rapid rise and growth of autonomous taxi networks.

This was a very bold prediction but it did end up being technically accurate. Waymo and Baidu were among a small group of companies that had driverless taxis available in some cities in 2020, and Tesla rolled out a limited version of autopilot.

However, their prediction was too aggressive, since even in 2022 most people have never been in an autonomous taxi and it still seems like it could be a long way away. In particular, they said that hailing an autonomous taxi in 2020 would be cheaper than driving a personal car. But according to Baidu's 2021 projection, this likely won't happen until 2025.

Part of their forecast included EVs becoming much cheaper, and this part turned out to be fairly accurate. A 2022 Nissan Leaf (OTC:OTCPK:NSANY) - the cheapest electric car - will cost $28,375, compared to ARK's estimate of $22,400 (down from $41,800 in 2016).

They were also chillingly accurate with their prediction for EV sales. An estimated 5.6 million EVs were sold in 2021 (leading to nearly 10 million in 2022, with China alone expected to cross 6 million) compared to their estimate of 17 million in 2022. Against just 500,000 EVs sold in 2016, 17 million was an insanely bold call against a consensus of just 2 million. It ended up making their Tesla investment very profitable since they were much more accurate than the analyst consensus despite overshooting by around 50%.

ARK also projected that oil demand and auto sales would peak around 2022 as a result of trends in EVs and robotaxis. It is still too early to say for sure what will happen here, as on one hand oil prices are very high, but on the other hand actual demand is still modestly lower than it was in 2019.

3D Printing

Prediction Accuracy: D

ARK Big Ideas 2017

ARK estimated that the 3D printing market would be worth $41B in 2020. Per Statistica, the actual market size was $12.6B in 2020. Safe to say, they were way off on this one. While there was significant growth from $6-8B in 2016, it seems like expectations were too high at the time. Their 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) returned 31% since 2016 compared to a 99% return for the S&P 500.

CRISPR

Prediction Accuracy: A

ARK estimated that sequencing the human genome would cost $100 in 2020, but per the NIH the cost is still near $1000, which is not a significant improvement from 2016. Aside from that very niche prediction, their broader predictions in this space were unfortunately not very quantitative.

However, the three CRISPR stocks that were public at the time (CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP), Editas (NASDAQ:EDIT), and Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA)) had an average return of 303% since then, easily beating the market. This is not from multiple expansion, since average revenue for these companies increased an even greater 600% during this time.

I recommend reading A Crack In Creation if (like me) you're a tech investor that wants to learn more about this space. It made me a big believer in it and I continue to hold a small position in ARKG (BATS:ARKG) because I don't have enough knowledge to pick stocks in this area but I do believe that it could continue to see explosive growth.

Mobile Payments

Prediction Accuracy: A

ARK estimated that smartphone would reach 75% penetration in 2020, which was very accurate as it reached 78% per Statistica. They estimated that this would result in a 15x increase in mobile payments transaction volume, culminating in $15T volume in 2020. Per Statistica, the actual increase ended up being 6.7x. Once again ARK was a bit too optimistic, but was still close enough to generate great returns.

Per Statistica, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is the leading mobile transaction platform, and its return more than doubled the overall market's return since 2017 even after its brutal selloff recently. ARK's other mobile payments favorite Square (NYSE:SQ) had an even better return.

Robotics

Prediction Accuracy: NC

ARK predicted that industrial robots would continue to decline in cost, leading to increased overall sales and utility, especially when combined with deep learning. The chart they provided is very rough, but it looks like they estimated an approximate double in shipments between 2017 and 2021, with exponential growth not really kicking in until after that.

Aside from the chart being difficult to interpret, the definition of an industrial robot is somewhat vague and I found wildly different actual numbers around this. Some say that sales peaked in 2018 (after tripling in the previous decade) while others show continued growth through today in what looks like a near double since 2017. Overall, I couldn't find clear enough results to give them a meaningful grade. But it's worth noting that ARKQ (BATS:ARKQ) has beaten the market since 2017.

Cryptoassets

Prediction Accuracy: A

ARK predicted that cryptoassets would be hailed as a new asset class, including both cryptocurrencies and "cryptotokens" (NFTs). Based on a crowdsourced poll they estimated a 35-60% CAGR of the overall crypto market cap over the next 10 years, culminating in a total market cap between $1T and $5T. Just five years later, crypto is still volatile with the market value changing very often. However, it peaked around $3T and is certainly still above $1T today, reaching their estimated range five years early.

Despite noting that it was rare (read: unlikely) for an asset class to sustain that level of growth for that long, this prediction so far looks spot on. Their prediction was very bold against a mere $15B market cap in 2017. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up a whopping 3500% in the last five years, absolutely crushing the market. And its share of the overall cryptoasset market has decreased during that time, with some alternate assets outperforming it.

Overall

Overall Accuracy: B

Of the seven ideas, ARK ended up being accurate within a 50% range on four of them and accurate enough with another two to still beat the market. Their projections were usually more accurate than the analyst consensus.

Although bears often say that ARK doesn't consider valuation, their big ideas clearly focused on areas where they believed other analysts' estimates were too conservative, implying that those areas were undervalued. In particular, they cited estimates from BCG, Morgan Stanley, PB, OPEC, EIA, and other well-known organizations.

Their estimate for EV sales was 8.5x higher than consensus, 3D Printing 2.3x higher, and robotics more than 2x higher. Their focus is clearly on growth opportunities that are underestimated and thus undervalued, not just on finding any growth opportunity. As further evidence of this, the estimate where they were furthest over consensus was EV sales, and as a result they held Tesla as their largest and ultimately best performing position.

I give ARK a B overall primarily because when their estimates were wrong, they were usually over-optimistic, with the exception of crypto. This creates risk that they will overestimate growth, leading to underperformance when other analysts are more accurate. This is probably what happened with 3D Printing.

However, in most cases their estimates were so far above others analyst estimates that even overshooting by 50% or more allowed them to generate market-beating returns. And in the end that's all that matters.

Reviewing 2022's Big Ideas

The number of big ideas ARK has have doubled since 2017, now including 14 ideas. Most of the ideas from 2017 are still present in a modified form:

Deep Learning -> Artificial Intelligence

Mobility as a Service -> Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Ride Hail

3D Printing, Robotics -> 3D Printing & Robotics

CRISPR -> Gene Editing

Mobile Payments -> Digital Wallets

Cryptoassets -> Public Blockchains, Bitcoin, Ethereum & DeFi, Web3

The new ideas are digital consumers, multi-omics, autonomous logistics, and orbital aerospace.

Winners tend to keep winning, so it's good to see that ARK is sticking with their past winners and expects them to continue to perform well, in addition to identifying new investment ideas. It's interesting that their losing idea from 2017 (3D printing) remains on the list.

ARK Big Ideas 2022

The central thesis surrounding all this year's ideas is the prediction that the market size of all 14 big ideas combined will grow 15x between 2020 and 2030 - a 31.1% CAGR. On the other hand, they project a 3% CAGR for non-innovation equities during this time. If this is accurate and their funds' performance mirrors this growth, then it would give them one of the best investing records of all time, turning $10,000 into $150,000 in 10 years.

If my thesis that the fund's past return came from strong growth that was closer to their estimates than the analyst consensus is correct, then it's important to compare ARK's predictions to analyst predictions. That's what I'll do in this section. I compiled the analyst estimates from a few sources I use, so they should be considered unofficial.

I'll also compare how aggressive ARK's projections are relative to their 2017 projections. Finally, I'll suggest individual stock ideas for each category based on their holdings and my own research.

Artificial Intelligence

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts IT Spend 20% 4-5% Enterprise Software Spend 42% 8.5%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

ARK Big Ideas 2022

ARK projects that IT spend and enterprise software spend will increase rapidly as it gets cheaper to build AI into applications, allowing AI to perform more complex tasks like writing code. This will benefit software, hardware (semiconductors), and internet infrastructure companies. They project enterprise software spend to grow faster than IT spend, although it was not clear what they believe will cause this difference.

Change since 2017: Although this forecast of over $20 trillion spent by 2030 sounds more aggressive than their 2017 prediction of $17 trillion in market cap by 2037, the 2017 forecast was only for deep learning. This is a subset of AI and only partially overlaps with enterprise software/IT, so it may not be comparable.

Ideas From ARK: GOOG, ZM, U, TWLO, PATH, PLTR, PD, SPLK, GENI, NET, OKTA, MNDY, SNOW, DOCU

Other Ideas: MSFT, ADBE, CRM, NVDA, AMD, MU, TSM, ASML, CRWD, PANW, FTNT, DT, DDOG, ESTC, NEWR, TEAM, MDB

Digital Consumers

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts Video Games 15% 10.6% Digital Advertising 11% 8.3% Social Commerce 41% 18.5%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

ARK believe that people will continue to spend more time and money online. They highlight online entertainment (like video games), digital advertising, and social e-commerce as the three areas that will benefit from this trend. In this case, their forecasts are not particularly aggressive relative to analysts or their other projections.

Change Since 2017: This is a new idea.

In ARK Funds: ROKU, U, SPOT, SHOP, DKNG, TWTR, RBLX, SE, SKLZ, AMZN, NFLX, MELI, OTCPK:TCEHY

Other Ideas: TTWO, EA, OTCPK:NTDOY, FB, SNAP, PINS, APPS, TTD, BABA, JD

Digital Wallets

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts Digital Wallets 69% 19.5%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

ARK expects that digital wallets will disrupt traditional financial institutions due to better user experiences, lower acquisition costs, and a shift toward e-commerce and crypto. In addition to offering financial services, digital wallets will be able to monetize their data for advertising purposes similar to what Google and social media platforms do today. Digital wallets already have more users than most traditional banks, so ARK's far-above-consensus projection likely results from their bullish view on monetization and/or AUM growth opportunities.

Change Since 2017: This forecast is an acceleration from their 46% CAGR forecast for mobile payments in 2017, although digital wallets appear to represent a larger opportunity.

In ARK Funds: PYPL, SQ, MELI, SE, GOOG, OTCPK:TCEHY, COIN, HOOD

Other Recommendations: AAPL, BABA, NXPI

Public Blockchains, Bitcoin, Ethereum & DeFi, Web3

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts Cryptocurrencies 51% 27%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

ARK Big Ideas 2022

ARK expects that both Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD) will grow at slightly above 50% CAGR this decade. Bitcoin's future growth will come from use in remittances, emerging markets currency, settlement networks, and as an investment/store of value across the public and private sector.

On the other hand, Ethereum's growth will come because of its leading role in DeFi, where it will gain market share at the expense of traditional financial institutions. Further growth will come from its use in NFT Marketplaces and Web3, as ARK expects Web3 to grow online expenditures by 28% per year. They cite competition as more of a risk to Ethereum than to Bitcoin, a position that I agree with.

The inclusion of DeFi, Web3 and Ethereum is new since 2017, when their report focused primarily on Bitcoin's growth potential. However, I've grouped all of these together since at present the investment opportunities in each one are similar.

Change Since 2017: This prediction is in the range of their 35%-60% CAGR forecast from 2017.

In ARK Funds: OTC:GBTC, COIN, SI, SQ, HOOD, PYPL

Other Ideas: BTC-USD, ETH-USD, OTCQX:ETHE, OTCPK:BRPHF

Gene Editing & Multi-Omics

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts Gene Editing 54% 17% Multi-Omics 22% 21%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

ARK continues to expect that CRISPR gene editing - combined with DNA sequencing and AI - will transform healthcare by curing diseases instead of treating symptoms, among other advantages. They expect that this will come at the expense of traditional drug and medical equipment manufacturers.

Multi-omics is a new idea that, to be honest, I'd never heard of on this report and am probably not qualified to comment on. Their growth forecast for multi-omics is very similar to analysts' and is lower than their forecast for gene editing, so gene editing may present the better total return opportunity between the two.

Change Since 2017: ARK did not provide a specific numerical projection in 2017, but this projection is similar to the 43% revenue CAGR of their CRISPR investments over the last five years.

In ARK Funds: CRSP, EDIT, NTLA, BEAM, VERV, and others

Other Ideas: None

Electric Vehicles & Autonomous Ride Hailing

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts EV Sales 53% 25% Autonomous Ride Hail 209% 103%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

Using Wright's Law, ARK forecasts that EV sales will increase 8x by 2026 assuming that traditional automakers are able to manage their EV transition effectively. This increase in sales will be a driven by lower production costs, ultimately making EVs 25-35% cheaper than gas powered vehicles (not to mention cheaper to drive and maintain). ARK forecasts sticker prices to decline at a 17% annual rate, which is in line with the 18% annual rate over the last four years. Tesla already plans to reduce battery cell costs by 56% over the next few years and aims to increase deliveries at a 40% CAGR this decade.

ARK is extremely bullish on autonomous ride hail, even against an already extremely bullish analyst consensus:

Autonomous ride-hail could have more economic impact than any innovation in history, adding roughly $26 trillion to global GDP and $2 trillion in profits per year by 2030. For perspective, global GDP approached $89 trillion in 2021. According to our research, companies that own the autonomous technology stack could dominate enterprise values in the future auto ecosystem.

Change Since 2017: Their 53% CAGR projection for EV sales is down substantially from their 102% CAGR projection in 2017. Their 2017 projection overshot the actual numbers by over 50%, so this looks like a good adjustment. Analysts have also raised their estimates for EV sales since 2017 but are still less bullish than ARK.

In ARK Funds: TSLA, GOOG, BIDU, TSP

Other Ideas: ALB, NVDA, AMD, MU, TSM, ASML, NXPI

Autonomous Logistics

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts Autonomous Logistics 71%+ 20%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

ARK Big Ideas 2022

ARK projects that drones, rolling robots, and self driving trucks will lower prices for food delivery, e-commerce, and the overall supply chain. They believe that people value their time and will not spend it running errands and driving if having a robot do it for them is cheap enough. They expect that this change will displace traditional delivery and taxi services.

Change Since 2017: This is a new idea.

In ARK Funds: TSLA, AMZN, BIDU, JD, and others

Other Ideas: None, although I plan to research this space more in the future

3D Printing & Robotics

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts 3D Printing & Robotics 56% 20%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

ARK believes that the Covid crisis and the supply chain/labor shortages resulting from it will accelerate adoption of 3D printing and robotics as a way to solve these issues. They say that past crises like the dot.com bubble and financial crisis also accelerated the adoption of industrial robots.

Change Since 2017: This is a slight deceleration from their 61% CAGR forecast for 3D printing in 2017. Although that forecast proved too aggressive, it's not clear how adding robotics to this category impacted the forecast.

In ARK Funds: TSLA, AMZN, BIDU, JD, pretty much everything in PRNT

Other Ideas: None

Orbital Aerospace

CAGR Estimate ARK Analysts Satellite Broadband 27% 10% Hypersonic Flight * 10%

Source: Compiled from ARK, Gartner, Statistica, and others

*The Hypersonic Flight industry currently has almost no revenue, but ARK forecasts that over a very long time period it could eventually reach $270 billion. This industry will enable faster travel than planes, although it would start out being very expensive. If assumed to be a 10 year forecast, their 49% CAGR forecast is much higher than analysts' forecast.

ARK believes that the declining cost of satellite launches and aerospace in general will result in rapid growth of satellite broadband and create other new industries like hypersonic flight.

Change since 2017: This is a new idea.

In ARK Funds: AMZN, TRMB, 3D printing stocks and others

Other Ideas: None

Conclusion

Overall, ARK's projections in 2022 are aggressive but not significantly more aggressive than their projections from 2017. Based on their 2017 results, investors can likely find good investment opportunities with ARK, but they may be wise to assume that most of ARK's predictions are 50% too ambitious.

If their most successful investments continue to be the ones where they differ significantly from analyst consensus, then autonomous logistics/ride hailing, gene editing, crypto, digital wallets, and enterprise software would represent the best investment opportunities if their forecasts are accurate.

However, there are multiple risks to this thesis:

ARK's future predictions may not prove as accurate as their past ones, especially since Covid continues to create a lot of uncertainty.

The stocks the fund invests in may not be the primary beneficiaries of the opportunities they identified.

There's no guarantee that stocks are efficiently priced based on analyst consensus, and ARK's projections in this report don't explicitly include traditional valuation criteria like P/E and P/S.

Many companies they invest in are not profitable, which could dilute shareholders and reduce their returns. Similarly, macro factors could reduce returns if they cause stocks to be repriced.

Even if ARK continues to beat the market, their style of active management and high fees could mean that investors are better off owning individual companies.

Personally, among the ARK funds I only have a small position in ARKG (BATS:ARKG). In addition to the concerns mentioned above (especially the last one), I believe that I have an "edge" in tech stocks since I work as a software engineer and simply enjoy picking my own stocks. However, I wouldn't pick individual stocks in high tech areas that I'm not familiar with (like gene editing).

I expect that ARK will beat the market over the next 10 years because I believe that many of the ideas they've identified are real and underestimated.