The tensions between the US and Russia have taken the spotlight off the long-running deteriorating US-Chinese relationship in early 2022. The potential for war in Europe over Ukraine has fostered closer ties between Moscow and Beijing as Washington DC debates its foreign policy path.

The Greek philosopher Aristotle said, “A common danger unites even the bitterest enemies.” Russia and China have been anything but allies over the years. However, both reject the US’s position as “leader of the free world,” and China is more likely to support Russian President Putin over US President Biden if a conflict breaks out.

US investors have been wary about Chinese stocks that trade on US markets for three reasons:

Earnings data is suspect as China does not have the same reporting requirements as the US.

Chinese regulation and policies could suddenly change the fortunes of their companies that trade on US exchanges.

The US or China could suddenly delist Chinese companies trading on US exchanges.

These and other factors have tempered US investors’ appetites for Chinese stocks, even though they offer value compared to US equities. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) holds some of the leading Chinese stocks that trade on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, available to international investors.

Charlie Munger remains deep underwater on Alibaba (BABA)

At the start of Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, Warren Buffett’s ninety-eight-year-old sidekick, who is never shy about expressing his opinions, disclosed he has gone against the price trend and accumulated Alibaba shares. According to the latest disclosures, after watching the stock rally in early Q4 2021 and tank, he doubled down on the investment.

Alibaba is China’s answer to Amazon (AMZN).

The chart shows that the Q3 2021 trading range in BABA shares was from $228.85 to $144.44. The average price in Q3 was $186.65. In Q4 2021, the range moved lower from $182.09 to $108.70, averaging $145.40. At the $122.22 level at the end of last week, it is pretty safe to conclude that Mr. Munger’s average purchase price is far above the current level, and his investment is underwater.

Mr. Munger sees tremendous underlying value in China’s answer to Amazon, while the rest of the market sees lots of risks.

Chinese-US tensions continue to weigh on Chinese stocks that trade on US exchanges

The Chinese-US relationship has been deteriorating over the past years as President Xi has strengthened his position as China’s leader for life. Not since Mao Tse Tung has China had such a strong and influential leader.

At the beginning of the Winter Olympics last week, Chinese President Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed to a “no limits” partnership to stand up to the US. China expressed support for Russia surrounding Ukraine, and Russia supports China’s stance on reunification with Taiwan. The solidarity increases the temperature on the geopolitical landscape as a Russian incursion in Ukraine and Chinese hostilities against Taiwan are game-changers for the US and its European allies. The bottom line is that tensions are rising, likely impacting trade and other cross-border issues between the West and China, and Russia.

Value is one thing, the risk is another

There is no doubt that Alibaba and other Chinese companies offer significant value compared to US stocks. However, share prices reflect the economic and political landscapes. At ninety-eight years old actuarial data could mean that Mr. Munger’s long position in BABA could be his final investment call in a long and successful career. At least three factors point to danger for any investment in Chinese stocks that trade on foreign exchanges:

Chinese reporting requirements are far different than in the US and Europe. Many investors doubt the earnings and other fundamental factors that determine share prices.

The Chinese government’s approach to Jack Ma and other high-profile Chinese entrepreneurs was a sign that the country has room for only one superstar, President Xi.

The potential for sanctions, blockades, and even war between the US and China/Russia could lead to delistings of Chinese stocks on US and European exchanges.

The potential for financial rewards is always a function of investment risks. While the microeconomic fundamentals for many Chinese companies, including BABA, are compelling, the macroeconomic landscape remains more than treacherous in the current environment.

The FXI remains in a bearish trend

The top holdings of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) include:

BABA is the leading holding of FXI that has over $5.86 billion in assets under management at just below $38 per share. FXI is a highly liquid product with an average of over 37.8 million shares changing hands each day. The ETF charges a 0.74% management fee.

The long-term chart shows that below $38 per share on February 4, FXI has been in a bearish trend since early 2021 when it failed at $54.52 per share. The most recent low was in January 2022 at $35.23, close to the March 2020 $33.10 low. While the FXI at $37.98 was 14.7% above the March 2020 low on February 4, the S&P 500 at the 4,500.53 level was over double the level of 2,191.86 at the March 2022 bottom. FXI has significantly underperformed the broad US stock market index over the period, and the trend remains bearish in early February 2022.

APS remains short the FXI

The US stock market has been volatile and on shaky ground over the past weeks. Rising interest rates to combat inflation could attract capital away from stocks into fixed income instruments. The FXI has been a weak link in the equity arena. The most recent all-time high in the S&P 500 index came in January 2022, while the record peak in the FXI was in October 2007 at $73.19, almost double the current price level.

The APS holds ten highly liquid stocks and ETF products. We are constantly long or short based on a proprietary algorithm that follows the path of least resistance of prices, so we never miss an emerging trend.

As of February 4, we were short FXI as the trend remains bearish. When the trend bends, and our algorithm turns positive, we will close our short and go long the FXI.

Following trends requires strict adherence to rules. We do not attempt to pick bottoms or tops in any markets and are typically short at bottoms and long at tops. However, taking the most significant percentage out of trends requires removing emotional impulses from trading and investing. We ignore fundamentals, news, and all of the daily noise. Our signals are never intraday; they can only change at the end of a session. Our system does not get caught up in the daily frenetic trading activity.

As of February 4, the FXI’s path of least resistance points to a bearish trend in Chinese stocks, including Alibaba, Mr. Munger’s favorite stock these days. When the trend bends and the algorithm issues a buy signal, we will join him, but we are on the other side of his trade for now.