3.2x P/E, 0.7x P/B, 4% div yield, 16% FCF yield

Oppenheimer Holdings, a legacy brand name, is a mid-tier investment bank and full-service investment firm. The company offers investment banking, asset management and private client services. Oppenheimer has reported sharp growth in the last five years with 2020 and 2021 showing significant acceleration. Growth and focus on areas like technology and healthcare in investment banking make Oppenheimer’s stock attractive. This, coupled with increasing regular dividends, the potential for special dividends, stock repurchases, and return to positive free cash flow makes us believe that the stock offers investors with upside potential. Oppenheimer’s stock trades at a low single digit P/E despite the record financials it has reported in 2021.

We value Oppenheimer Class A stock at a P/E of 5.0x on 2022 estimates. This P/E is 22% below the company’s 3-year average of 6.4x. At this P/E we arrive at a target price of $65, a 53% upside from where the stock is currently trading. We previously covered the company in January, before fourth quarter results were released.

4Q Results

The company reported 4Q21 results with an EPS of $4.61 [$6.17 in 4Q20] and revenue of $356mn [$421mn in 4Q20]. The comparative revenue figures between 4Q21 and 4Q20 are impacted by a reduction in incentive fee income on alternative investments amounting to $109mn. On an EPS basis, the incentive fee income added $53mn to the company’s profitability. The capital markets division however reported excellent results.

The capital market business has been the standout during the quarter driven by higher M&A advisory and placement fees as well as increased underwriting fees from the investment banking franchise. Capital markets revenue was up 25.8% YoY with pre-tax income up 131.0% YoY. The asset management business as well as the private client division was impacted by the lower incentive income on alternative investments. For the asset management division revenues fell 61.7% YoY. Pre-tax income was down 82.0% YoY. AUM however continued its upward trajectory and hit $46.2bn in 4Q22 compared to $38.8 bn in the same period last year. The net contribution of new assets to AUM was $1.0bn. In the private client division, revenues declined by 20.4% YoY and pre-tax income was down 54.8% YoY.

Commenting on the results, Albert G. Lowenthal, Chairman and CEO said, "The record results for the full year 2021 demonstrate the strength of our franchise and the countercyclical and balanced nature of our businesses.”

Conclusion

