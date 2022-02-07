ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

This leading "mid-market" contract research organization (CRO) has been on an acquisition spree recently and is looking at nearly half a billion in revenue in fiscal 2022 compared to ~$90 million in fiscal 2021. That's a huge jump from where it was last year, and this has been made possible by strategic acquisitions and focusing on an underserved niche.

Founded in 1974 as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., the Company changed its name in March 2021 to Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV). The Company provides drug research, discovery and development services, which include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) studies at all stages. What is interesting is that it targets not the big pharma or even the midsize pharma companies. It has found its niche in the emerging small to nanocap biopharma space, people who may not have funds to pay for many of the services required in this space.

These services could be anything from lead optimization through regulatory approval, histology, pathology, toxicology, bioanalysis, bioanalytical method validation, in vivo services, in vitro bioequivalence studies, and related products such as analytical instruments.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global CRO market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% to reach an estimated $64 billion by 2024, approximately 30% of which is in the non-clinical services. Inotiv aims to serve the smaller, venture capital funded, usually "single-molecule," drug discovery and development companies that look for alternatives to large CROs for the non-clinical comprising discovery, laboratory and preclinical services. The Company operates its contracted drug discovery and development business under two segments:

Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and

Research Models and Services (RMS).

(Image: Full suite of the Company's CRO services; source: Company presentation)

The Company has in recent years enhanced its growth prospects with the establishment of in-house capabilities and investment in strategic acquisitions that reduced outsourcing expenses and shortened lead times for clients. The Company now offers fully integrated programs versus the prior service-only sales. The Company's "accretive" acquisitions in the past few years include around 12 companies under the DSA segment and about 3 companies in the RMS segment. The most notable acquisition has been a company called Envigo in the RMS segment, which was acquired in November 2021 and has an existing revenue stream that today accounts for nearly half of the company's 2022 revenue guidance. Envigo's unaudited revenue for nine months ended 6/30/2021 was $212 million, which will be accounted for in FY-2022.

Other acquisitions include such diverse segments as rabbit and primate breeding facilities for discovery and drug development processes and a number of smaller companies that assist in various aspects of DSA. The company's focus on the smaller emerging biopharma helps drive its synergies with the acquisitions as well as its potential clientele.

Financials

The West Lafayette, Indiana-based Company, launched a new strategic plan in 2017 under a new top management. Revenue since then has been growing at a steady pace at a CAGR of +50%, registering $24.24M, $26.35M, $43.62M, $60.47M and $89.61M from 2017 through 2021.

Of the FY-2021 revenues, $85.8 million were from the CRO services while $3.8 million were from the analytical instruments, accessories and disposables. The client base has over 350 companies ranging from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biopharmaceutical companies. GAAP net income to the Company in FY-2021 ended 9/30/2021 was $10.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents balance was $156.9 million as of 9/30/2021 while debt current and long-term was $163.9 million. Accumulated deficit was $11 million. There is a substantial increase in revenue guidance starting this year 2022, estimated at $439.33M and for 2023 at $531.76M. In FY-2021,

"the Company began investing in additional service offerings such as software solutions and human resources to support existing internal expertise in the area of SEND (Standard for the Exchange of Nonclinical Data) data management and delivery investments in SEND reporting, safety pharmacology, clinical pathology, medical device pathology, biotherapeutics and genetic toxicology."

The stock last traded at $33.22 on 2/2/2022 and has a market capitalization of $762.16 million on 24.70 million shares outstanding of common stock. Insiders hold 31.39% shares while institutions, hedge funds, private corporations and the public hold 36.50%, 11.93%, 2.58% and 17.60%, respectively. Following the Envigo acquisition, the Company filed a Form S-1 registration statement on 12/23/2021, for a public offering of an aggregate of $100 million of common stock, however, the number of shares and pricing has not been announced yet.

Risks

The Company anticipates retaining future earnings for the operation and expansion of business, hence does not anticipate declaring or paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future.

The Company, being the GMP manufacturer and service provider for preclinical pipeline candidates of its clients, faces the brunt of regulatory scrutiny.

The Company's principal shareholders and management own a significant percentage of the Company's stock and will be able to exercise significant influence over matters subject to shareholder approval.

Shares issued as part of the recent acquisitions including Gateway, Plato, Envigo, etc., will be out in the public market during February to May 2022, which could reduce the market price of the Company's shares.

Bottomline

Three Wall Street analysts have on average a "strong buy" rating with an average price target of $63.67, an upside of more than 100%. The Envigo acquisition is a game-changer for the Company allowing it to offer a full suite of CRO services, making the stock an attractive opportunity.