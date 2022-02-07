Inflation And The Incredible Demand For Durables

ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

By Francis A. Scotland

Inflation is the topic du jour and an issue that I discussed at length with Senior Vice President - Investment Specialist Katie Klingensmith in the podcast, "Not Your Normal Inflation." What is behind the multi-decade highs in inflation, particularly in the U.S.? A closer look at durable goods sheds some light.

There has been much debate on whether current inflation is supply or demand-driven. In a supply shock, prices go up because of a lack of availability. During the pandemic, for example, a scarcity of semiconductors and limited car production resulted in surging used car prices: inflation goes up, but growth slows, and output weakens. In a demand shock, prices go up because everybody wants the same thing: inflation rises, but growth also picks up if there are no supply constraints. Both elements have been at play coming out of the pandemic.

A closer look at the personal consumption of durable goods reveals an interesting story. Going into the pandemic, everything collapsed, including - and especially - consumption. But by May 2020, personal consumption of durable goods rebounded back to its pre-pandemic level. In the 11 months following, spending in this category surged by over $600 billion, an amount greater than the entire increase seen over the previous 10 years, from the trough of the Global Financial Crisis to December 2019 (see Chart 1).

Today's just-in-time inventories and global supply chains were constructed around predictable, incremental demand increases year after year, which was the case for the 10 years prior to the pandemic as shown in Chart 1. The pandemic surge in consumers' purchases of durable goods during 2020 and 2021 easily overwhelmed the capacity of the supply chain to meet this demand and encouraged the flaring of inflation for consumer durable goods (see Chart 2). In addition to supply chain disruptions, we have experienced energy price surges and labor shortages, all of which come under the category of supply shocks that tend to restrict output and boost prices or inflation.

On the demand side of the inflation story, governments have worked to keep personal incomes afloat and prevent the contraction in output associated with a supply shock through large fiscal offsets. In the U.S., government spending was ramped up on a scale not seen since WWII. As a result, the inflation rate for durable consumer goods jumped from the minus 2 percent level it has averaged for the past 20 years to nearly 10 percent at the end of 2021. This increase in durable goods inflation along with the rise in energy and food prices explain the bulk of last year's surge in inflation to multi-decade highs.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.