I covered AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) early last year, and like so many things in 2021, the stock hasn’t done well. AlloVir is Marker’s (MRKR) sister company, and uses the same technology in infectious diseases instead of Marker’s cancer focus. A number of other companies - SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), Iovance (IOVA), and so on - are engaged in similar cell therapy sciences, with certain differences. I will take a look at ALVR here, with some reference to the other companies.

Although AlloVir is Marker’s sister company and the stock has fallen hugely since my last coverage, the company is doing much better than Marker so far. It has a market cap nearly 10x that of Marker’s, a strong 5x cash balance, and its HSCT programs have also been more successful. Like I said before, one reason for that probably is that while ALVR has a phase 3 trial ongoing, MRKR hasn’t actively started any self-sponsored trial yet.

AlloVir develops allogeneic, off-the-shelf, virus-specific T cell (VST) therapies targeting viral infections. Just like at Marker, T cells from “healthy patients with the right characteristics are activated, expanded, and preserved for use on patients in need.” In immunocompromised HSCT patients, there’s a significant risk of viral infection both inside and outside the hospital. Current antivirals often do not work, and have serious side effects. If T cells could be taken from seropositive donors, expanded and given to patients, that could be an effective treatment. “Adoptively transferred donor-derived CMV-specific T cells (CMVSTs) can provide an alternative treatment modality with few side effects but are not widely available due to their patient-specific nature.” Research done at Baylor college has shown that T cells collected from just 8 donors could be expanded ex vivo and used to treat a diverse patient population.

The company describes its manufacturing process as follows:

Our proprietary VST manufacturing platform enables the rapid, robust and reproducible generation of single-virus and multi-virus specific cell therapeutic candidates for clinical use. Our VST production process rapidly and selectively expands polyclonal (CD4+ helper and CD8+ cytotoxic) virus targeted T-cell populations. The critical components of our off-the-shelf VST platform, for which patents are issued and/or pending, include: • Methods of identifying immunodominant viral antigens in target viruses; • CytokinTM, our selection algorithm to identify healthy donors from whom to generate VSTs that provide coverage to over 95% of patients in our targeted populations; • Methods of rapidly and selectively expanding polyclonal VSTs ex vivo; and • CytomatchTM, our algorithm to choose the appropriate partially HLA-matched off-the-shelf VST therapy to deliver to each patient.

CD8+ “cytotoxic” T-cells destroy virus-infected, diseased cells, while CD4+ “helper” T-cells produce cytokines, which produce direct antiviral effects and support CD8+ T-cell survival. These T cells bind to human leukocyte antigen, or HLA, present on the infected cell surface. Once a T-cell binds to any one of the few types of peptide-HLA complexes, the T cells can multiply and produce an immune response. Since there are only a few such types of HLA complexes, it is possible to produce matching T cells from just a few donors that match the broad patient population.

ALVR manufacturing process (AlloVir IR)

The above diagram describes the broad process used at AlloVir to identify the correct antigens, collect PBMCs or peripheral blood mononuclear cell from donors, expand it using a G-Rex device, and produce single and multi-virus specific T cells. The process is as follows:

To selectively activate and expand VSTs, we stimulate donor peripheral blood mononuclear cells, or PBMCs, with overlapping peptide libraries spanning immunodominant viral target antigens, in cell culture medium supplemented with growth factors for a period of approximately two weeks. During this timeframe, polyclonal VSTs are stimulated and expand while T-cells that could potentially react with non-virus-infected patient cells and cause toxicities such as GVHD are deselected. In addition, for each virus we target at least two viral antigens in order to minimize the risk of virus immune escape. Once generated, these VSTs are stably maintained in a cryopreserved state allowing for immediate patient access. Each manufacturing run from an individual donor yields hundreds of product candidate doses.

Comparative look at other adaptive immune system related processes

The above process is similar to Marker’s MultiTAA technology, which simply expands the T cells and does not reengineer them. There are subtle differences, like Marker’s process is in vitro:

This is achieved by in vitro manipulation consisting of co-culturing a patient’s or donor’s antigen presenting cells with patient (or donor) peripheral blood mononuclear cells, or PBMCs, respectively. As a source of antigen, we use overlapping peptide libraries spanning each of several immunogenic target antigens that are typically associated with certain types of cancer. These peptides are at least 15 amino acids in length, overlapping by 11 amino acids and span the entire length of each of the target antigens. This typical footprint of peptides allows us to induce both CD4 + (helper) and CD8 + (cytotoxic) T cells. Following manufacture, these cells are frozen and stored for later infusion. Once infused, the natural characteristics of T cells take over and the T cells multiply in quantity, forming an army of T cells that kill the targeted cancer cells.

Other than the location of expansion, the MultiTAA modality is akin to the multiviral targeting T cells developed at AlloVir.

Another company called Iovance also expands T cells - or Tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, or TILs - in vitro, in a next-generation process that allows for a shorter manufacturing time to produce cryopreserved TILs. It uses the same expansion model as Marker’s and AlloVir’s, with subtle differences in the process. One difference is that the TILs are developed from the patient’s own body, and this is not an off-the-shelf therapy. The process also requires lymphodepletion, though non-myeloablative. The therapy also requires infusion of IL-2 to help propagate the TILs.

There’s one more company I named earlier, SQZ, which does the adaptive immune response generation in the patient’s own body, or in vivo, by stimulating with ex vivo engineered APCs. This is done using their proprietary technology, Cell Squeeze, “to physically squeeze cells through a microfluidic chip, temporarily opening the cell membrane and enabling biologic material of interest, or cargo, to diffuse into the cell.” Instead of producing T cells, the therapy produces Antigen Presenting Cells or APCs, and Activating Antigen Carriers, or AACs. These APCs, assisted by AACs, produce an adaptive immune response through T or B cells in the patient’s body, and, to be precise, is one step upstream from the T cell method.

SQZ’s founder and CEO, Dr. Armon Sharei, developed the Cell Squeeze method with his team at the MIT. Here’s a paper from MIT that describes the process.

The 10K says:

In a series of experiments with a complex, high-pressure, fluid-jet delivery system, the team discovered that simple, rapid, mechanical deformation of cells enables intracellular delivery of biomaterials. The team created the SQZ microfluidic chip specifically designed to exploit this phenomenon.

The MIT paper also says:

Engineering APCs to drive specific immune responses has been a struggle for researchers to date, but SQZ has shown that their platform offers a simple, scalable way to tackle the issue. The platform works by squeezing a patient’s immune cells through narrow channels on a microfluidic chip, making the cell membranes temporarily open up. Tumor-associated antigens are inserted into the cells and then naturally present on the cell’s surface, creating an APC. The engineered APCs can then be given back to the patient, where they can instruct the patient’s T cells as they naturally would, offering a relatively simple way to train T cells to attack cancer cells.

So, first we have engineered T cells produced through gene therapies and CAR-T, then we have T cells produced in vivo and ex vivo, and finally we have these non-genetically engineered APCs produced ex vivo and inserted in the patient’s body to stimulate and train T cells for a cancer-specific response, working as a cancer vaccine.

AlloVir’s clinical updates

AlloVir is a leader in the development of allogeneic, virus specific T cell therapies targeting stem cell transplant patients. The company is running late stage trials, with earlier stage trials, described in my previous reports, producing excellent data, showing 93% ORR in the CHARMS study. The company presented initial data from an open-label cohort of a Phase 2 trial of posoleucel for the prevention of multiple viruses following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The company also plans to initiate a Phase 3 study this year evaluating posoleucel for the treatment of adenovirus (ADV) in adult and pediatric allo-HSCT recipients.

Financials

ALVR has a market cap of $498mn and a cash reserve of $275mn. Research and development expenses were $33.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, while SG&A were $12.4mn. That gives them a roughly 5-quarter runway.

95% of the company is owned by smart money, while almost a third of it is owned by insiders. Key holders are Globeways Holdings, subsidiary company ElevateBio, FMR, Vanguard and others. Insiders have been selling lately, with nearly 50 sale transactions in the past year, and just 4 buy transactions in the year before that.

Bottom line

This article compares the various adaptive immune response therapies in the clinics today, with a focus on ALVR. ALVR is an interesting stock with strong data, current low prices, decent cash balance, and an interesting platform. I will continue watching this space for investment opportunities.