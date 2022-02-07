Sergey Dementyev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Unity (NYSE:U) put out a robust Q4 2021 report, that reassures investors. Unity's business model is focused on providing developers with a platform that removes the operational complexity of getting content out there.

Unity's customers continue to embrace its ease of on-ramp, evidenced by the number of customers spending more than $100K per year on Unity jumping more than 30% y/y.

Unity is not the cheapest stock out there at 21x forward sales, particularly when we consider that its path to sustainable profitability is still some time away.

However, for investors that buy into its story, this is perhaps the best opportunity to average into their position. Here's why:

Investor Sentiment Of Unity Remains Sour

Data by YCharts

Including the share price pop of 17% on the back of its Q4 2021 results, Unity is down 40% in the past few months. For investors that had become seduced by the ''buy and hold'' mantra, there's no doubt that the past several months have been seriously tested.

However, putting aside the share price reaction, the underlying business continues to report terrific results.

Unity's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Strong

Unity revenue growth rates

Unity was expected to grow in Q4 2021 at the high end by 32% y/y. When the results actually came out, Q4 2021 was up 43% y/y. Clearly, Unity is still in high growth mode.

Thus, the fact that revenues for the year ahead are very much in-line with consensus figures, personally, I wouldn't be put off from this investment on that basis alone. This is a management team that has consistently lowballed estimates and delivered way above revenue growth rates.

Why Unity? What's Compelling?

If you've followed the Unity story you've become accustomed to its efforts to move beyond just serving the gaming industry. For instance, when I covered Unity two weeks ago, I highlighted Unity's recent acquisition of Weta Digital and Unity's ambition to serve the film industry.

During its Q4 2021 earnings call, Unity called attention to its prospects in e-commerce, automotive, architecture, to name a few.

Unity contends that as customers adopt its platform, Unity is able to do more than help developers create content. Unity declares that it can help creators launch, monetize, host, and perform analytics on their content.

Unity's value proposition revolves around getting customers on its platform and providing customers the tools to operate across platforms.

Moving on, as I've frequently extolled: follow the customer. If you see that a company's customer base is growing rapidly, that's often more insightful than looking at quarterly results. On this basis, note that customers spending more than $100K annualized were up 33% y/y. What's more, Unity's net dollar expansion rate was 140%, a 200-basis point improvement from the same period a year ago.

Profitability Moving Slowly in the Right Direction

Unity Q4 2021 results

As investors in tech, we have become accustomed to overpaying for well-position companies that are going to be tomorrow's winners.

However, the discrepancy between Unity's GAAP and non-GAAP figures continues to be noticeably large, with Q4 2021 reporting 46% GAAP operating losses compared with a negative 37% GAAP operating margin in the same period a year ago.

For context, for Q4 2021, out of $242 million of gross profits, stock-based compensation plus related taxes paid on compensation equaled $116 million. This implies that for every $1 of gross profits, 48 cents goes to pay for management. And this is obviously impacting its growing count of shares.

Shares Outstanding Rapidly Increasing

I've been investing in tech long enough to know that it's blasphemy to highlight a company's growing share count.

But at the same time, I've been investing long enough in tech to see countless stocks fall more than 60% in a year.

Here's some context, for 2021 as a whole Unity had 282 million shares outstanding. Looking ahead, Unity's guidance for full-year 2022 points to 349 million shares outstanding.

This means that even though Unity's revenues are expected to grow by close to 36% to 40% y/y in 2022, even if we take a super aggressive view on its top-line prospects, at the same time, its stock-based compensation is expected to climb by 24% y/y.

Clearly, this is not an investment thesis breaker, but it's not a nothing-event either.

Valuation -- Reasonably Priced

Unity is priced at approximately 21x forward sales. This is obviously a substantial drop from where it was just a few months back.

Moreover, management notes that only starting 2023 will Unity be reporting non-GAAP operating margins at breakeven.

Thus, investors are asked to pay a premium on the stock with the understanding that Unity has what it takes to grow at 30% compounded for a truly prolonged period of time.

What's more, Unity declares that so far it's only 2% penetrated into what is a $45 billion total addressable market.

Along these lines, during the earnings call, Unity's management said,

Now that doesn’t mean we’re not going to pay attention to margins and free cash flow, we definitely will. So if you think about what we’ve done since 2019, so between 2019 and 2021, we doubled our revenue, right? That’s what we did. [...] during that same period of time, we improved our non-GAAP operating margins from minus 16.9% to minus 4.6%. So significant improvement, and obviously, we made similar progress on free cash flow.

So, above, we have the core of the argument. Now, it's up to shareholders whether or not they have sufficient conviction that not only Unity can continue to grow at a rapid rate, but that it will in a few years' time become a strong free cash flow generating machine.

The Bottom Line

Countless stocks have sold off hugely in the past three months.

And as companies continue to report during the early parts of this earning season, somewhat as expected investors had dramatically overreacted to the potential that higher interest rates would have on their companies' ability to rapidly grow their revenue lines.

This is a very exciting time to invest right now. This is probably the best opportunity for long-term investors that we've had for a considerable amount of time.

It's difficult not to feel excited about the large number of clear-cut investment opportunities that abound at present.

For investors, Unity's market-leading position is being offered to them at approximately 21x this year's revenues. Given that Unity has ambitiously laid out a path towards non-GAAP breakeven by 2023, and at the same time, it's expected to continue growing at more than 30% CAGR or higher over the foreseeable future, this is now the best valuation it has traded at for some time.