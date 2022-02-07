remotevfx/iStock via Getty Images

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) - is one among many SaaS (Subscription as a Service) companies that experienced incredible growth in revenue and as a result in market capitalization starting from the depth of the March 2020 bear market until late 2021. However, the majority of these businesses remained unprofitable with valuations having continued rising far beyond justifiable levels. For most of these high-growth businesses, an inevitable has been happening and in the last months, their market caps have significantly decreased. Even though the sell-off has been substantial, there may still be a long way till the valuations reach an investible ground.

High Growth, High Risk

CrowdStrike is a part of the SaaS industry and operates in cloud security, a segment of the IT security market which saw particularly strong YoY growth of 41.2% as of May 2021 according to the Gartner report. Not a long time ago the company reached a valuation of $68.4 billion. As of 6h of February 2022, the market values it at $40.6 billion and it might not be the end of the repricing.

The 50 biggest SaaS companies on U.S. stock exchanges as of 01/23/2022 (mikesonders)

Among the fifty biggest Saas companies, CrowdStrike ranks 12th being one of many enterprises in the top 20 that are still not profitable. However, in times of euphoria, profitability does no longer matter and the prices investors pay are being justified with the high growth of those businesses. Indeed, it's hard to argue with the growth CrowdStrike reports quarter after quarter. On the graph below we can see that the subscription ARR (Average Recurring Revenues) has been experiencing a compound effect with no sign of a slowdown.

Subscription ARR (CrowdStrike)

Yet, this remarkable growth was getting priced in along the way with the increasing demand for stocks in the SaaS industry and their promising future. However, recent volatility that has shaken up the market may suggest that investors might have realized that stock prices got too far ahead and many of the SaaS companies will not sustain such rapid growth for too long into the future. Assessing the company's growth is an essential part of value investing and investing in general. That's why it's important not to overshoot with projections, stay fairly conservative, and always consider the associated risk and a possible reward. In the case of CrowdStrike, the number one position listed in the summary of risk is its business growth.

We have experienced rapid growth in recent periods, and if we do not manage our future growth, our business and results of operations will be adversely affected.

As mentioned before, besides CrowdStrike's growth rate, profitability hasn't been achieved and probably it won't be in the foreseeable future on a GAAP basis. And again, the number two risk factor according to the management concerns profitability. As we read in the filing:

We have a history of losses and may not be able to achieve or sustain profitability in the future.

CrowdStrike closed the last quarter with a 13% operating margin on a Non-GAAP basis, which looks solid and has been constantly improving. Yet, this is not a net margin that on a year-to-date basis equals -16%, which means a negative return on investment for a business owner, regardless if he owns the whole company or just a part of it.

Another risk that has less to do with the financial performance and more with the nature of the cybersecurity business is a potential failure in preventing or detecting threats. The company addressed it in the following way:

If our solutions fail or are perceived to fail to detect or prevent incidents or have or are perceived to have defects, errors, or vulnerabilities, our brand and reputation would be harmed, which would adversely affect our business and results of operations.

There is no doubt that CrowdStrike delivers high-quality products with its Falcon Platform Modules being responsible for various tasks related to cybersecurity and a wide range of protective actions. The low complexity, effectiveness, and scalability of CrowdStrike's solutions have gained the company the trust of high-profile firms which resulted in a growing customer base consisting of 63 companies of the Fortune 100, 234 of the Fortune 500 as well as 14 of the top 20 banks. Gartner - a trusted advisor and objective resource, in a report from May 2021 named Microsoft (MSFT) and CrowdStrike leaders of the Endpoint Protection Platforms segment. What is more, CrowdStrike with its high-end solutions executes remarkably well on many fronts driving customers' satisfaction, which translates into a low churn rate and strong customer retention.

Customer retention since 2018 (CrowdStrike)

According to the Fortune Future 50 list released on December 2, 2021, CrowdStrike ranks first. Multiple factors were included in the assessment of each company including a broad range of financial and non-financial data sources. The Fortune 50 index is based on a system that analyzes various factors and theories assessing the capacity to deliver growth and companies' ability to outsize market returns. Both growth and quality of each company's patent portfolio were also considered as an indicator of their technology advantage. The selection was supported by machine learning algorithms among others.

These and a few others are all potential arguments supporting the thesis that CrowdStrike is on a clear path to victory and any price can be justified. Nevertheless, the number of variables and unknowns among which is a high complexity of the industry lead to the theoretical scenario, where cybercriminals gain access or cause damages in a system of one or more of the company's major customers. This is something to consider and weigh how crucial it might be for the CrowdStrike future.

High Valuation

Valuing a company like CrowdStrike is a challenging task due to many factors such as a short track record as a public company, lack of profitability, dynamic environment in which the business operates, or predictability of future growth and financial metrics. In such cases, a reasonable approach is to value a company based on its Total Addressable Market (TAM), which is on the other hand not obvious for the management either since the company keeps expanding and entering new markets which rapidly increases its potential TAM. Evidence of the discrepancy between TAM projections released by the management is in the pictures below.

CrowdStrike's potential TAM - Projections from December 2020 (CrowdStrike) CrowdStrike's potential TAM - Projections from December 2021 (CrowdStrike)

In December 2020 the company was guiding for a potential TAM of $38.7 in 2023 billion while in the recent presentation from December 2021 the outlook is at $67.1 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 11%. This would correspond with roughly $60.8 billion in 2023. It's a discrepancy of around 57.0% in projecting the market size the company is operating in. Stunningly, this outlook was done by the company itself. On one hand, it's great for the enterprise and its shareholders because it means bigger expansion and opportunities than previously expected. On the other hand, it shows how unpredictable any future projections are in the case of CrowdStrike.

In one of the notes in the investor presentation, the difficulty of giving a reliable outlook is mentioned as follows:

Non-GAAP financial figures exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company has not reconciled any of the non-GAAP measures referenced above to the most comparable GAAP measure in its long-term target non-GAAP operating model because certain items are out of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Nevertheless, based on available data and analyst numbers, two valuation models were developed. Both are presented below in a form of separate tables. Input data was taken from the company's filings and outlook as well as analyst future estimates. The following information was used to create the first model determining the company's intrinsic value:

1. TAM in 2024 equals $67.1 billion as specified in the investor presentation.

2. CrowdStrike's TAM will grow from 2022 till 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3% which corresponds with the growth rate of the global endpoint security market according to Fortune Business Insights.

3. CrowdStrike's revenue will reach nearly $4.0 billion in FY 2026 as projected by FactSheet and shared by Markets Insider.

4. Similarly, operating and net income, as well as EPS numbers on the non-GAAP basis for years 2022-2026, were applied based on the outlook from Market Insider and were used as a guide for the GAAP estimates.

5. Estimates of net income and EPS numbers on a GAAP basis for the years 2022-2024 were made by S&P Global and shared by SimplyWall.St.

6. As of 2nd February, CrowdrStrike's share price was $177.38 and this is the price taken to calculate the P/E (FWD) and EV metrics.

7. Values in bold are analyst/company projections. The remaining numbers are calculated.

Valuation Model 1 - 2024 TAM of $67.1 billion

Valuation Model 1 - 2024 TAM of $67.1 billion (Author)

According to the numbers in the Valuation Model 1, revenues will grow 29% with a CAGR till 2028. This translates into an increase of the company's market share from a current 2.6% to 6.9%. When analyzing the numbers, one can see that the company reaches its goal of 20%-22%+ non-GAAP operating margin in 2025-2026. Net margin growth follows the operating margin growth and stabilizes at 23% in 2026. Besides that, CrowdStrike becomes profitable in 2025 on a GAAP basis which may be considered overly positive due to the profit losses the business has experienced so far. In the next two years, there will be a decrease in the number of shares which is derived from the EPS and net income numbers. However, this assumption is also quite optimistic since the number of shares has been steadily increasing every year.

If though the $430 million in profit in 2025 and the reduced number of shares outstanding materialize, the company is currently trading at a 2025 forward PE of 102.5. It translates to a business yield of 1.0%. To picture it, every dollar invested in the stock today would generate earnings per share of 1 cent in 2025. As of 6th February, 10Y Treasury bonds return 1.92% being almost a risk-free investment. If one looks at the Price-to-Sales-based valuation, the current fair price per share for CrowdStrike comes at $63.76 assuming that the company will deliver rather optimistic numbers in the upcoming years. Buying shares today would mean then that one pays a 2026 fair price which may well translate to a zero return on investment over the next four years. Regarding the PS ratio, it represents a mean average of the PS ratios of all publicly-traded companies from the previously mentioned Gartner report included in the magic quadrant which assesses companies' advancements in innovations that allow organizations to protect their endpoints from cyberattacks and breaches.

Metrics of the endpoint protection platform companies (Author)

As of recently, a mean PS multiple equaled 10.3. This value was taken into consideration when defining the fair value of CrowdStrike. Another metric that could be utilized to compare the business with its competitors is Enterprise Value to Sales ratio. As one can see, the mean average of 12.5 is close to the estimated CrowdStrike's EV / Sales multiple for 2025, which indicates that if the actual numbers will be in line with the assumptions in this valuation model, the company is trading for a significant premium.

Valuation Model 2 - 2025 TAM of $116 billion

Valuation Model 2 - 2025 TAM of $116 billion (Author)

In the Valuation Model 2, CrowdStrike's TAM was estimated to reach $116.0 billion in 2025, as the company specifies in its investor presentation. An increase in the potential TAM includes the cloud security segment seen as a potential growth driver among others.

Potential TAM in 2025 (CrowdStrike)

TAM is projected to grow 28% CAGR till 2025 and slow down in the following years. With a growing market share at the same rate as in the Valuation Model 1, higher revenues, and the same number of shares outstanding as in the previous model, a fair price as of the 2nd of February is $109.84. However, the next year's fair price of $166.81 is much closer to today's share price.

Peter Lynch dot-com analogy

Peter Lynch - a world-famous investor and a former portfolio manager of Fidelity Magellan Fund, which was the best performing fund in the world under his leadership from May 1977 to May 1990, in his book, One Up on Wall Street presented a thumbnail analysis for a typical dot-com company. A typical dot-com stock had no earnings as of that time and the idea was to get a general idea of how to justify the price it was trading at. 22 years later, dot-com stocks were replaced with SaaS, cloud, software, and those alike, whose valuations no longer mattered in the so-called stay-home economy after the crash of March 2020. The thumbnail analysis should give a general idea of what the company will have to earn in profit in the future so that the current price can be justified. Let's assume that a potential investor wants to double his money in 5 years. Therefore, the current market cap of the company must double in this time span. In the case of CrowdStrike, it would have to reach $81.3 billion. Peter Lynch applies a generic PE ratio of 40 for a fast-growing company. With that assumption, CrowdStrike's should generate $2.0 billion in net income in five years. In FY 2027, the GAAP profit margin will be 17% according to the Valuation Model 1. With a net income of $2.0 billion and a net profit margin of 17%, the revenue will amount to $12.3 billion. In order to hit this revenue number, the company would have to grow 9.6 times which corresponds with a 55% CAGR in the next 5 years. Presented in the previous paragraphs valuation models project 3.5 and 4.3 times revenue growth. According to Peter Lynch's model, CrowdStrike's growth would have to more than double comparing to the optimistic scenario to justify the current price.

Conclusion

Now, with all that information, an investor can weigh risk and reward the investment into the company offers. Conservative assumptions usually make money in the long term. Optimistic assumptions carry a higher probability of an unwanted outcome. The provided estimates may differ significantly from the actual numbers and that's also worth considering. CrowdStrike has many favorable characteristics and a bright future ahead as of now. Unfortunately at this price level, the risk is relatively high. If CrowdStrike keeps on delivering strong numbers and moves in the profitability range, it may become a more interesting opportunity for a value investor.