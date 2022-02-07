ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) offers a significant amount of know-how accumulated thanks to operations worldwide for many years as well as technological innovations in the marketing industry. Management is promising to bring new account relationships and expects to make small acquisitions in the near future. Putting it all together, future free cash flow implies a valuation that is higher than the current market price. I am a buyer of stock.

Quad/Graphics: Many Products For Players In Many Industries And Beneficial Guidance

Founded in 1971, Quad/Graphics, Inc. is a worldwide business partner offering an integrated marketing platform.

In my view, with many years of accumulated expertise, Quad/Graphics' management most likely owns a lot of secrets of the media that many new entrants cannot offer to clients.

It is also quite beneficial that Quad/Graphics, Inc. offers a large number of products to players in very different industries. The company reports more than 4,500 clients in sectors like consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, and direct-to-consumer.

Quad served approximately 4,500 clients, and its ten largest clients accounted for approximately 15% of consolidated sales, with none representing more than 5% individually. Source: Annual Report

With such a diverse customer base, the revenue is, in my view, more diversified, and sales volatility is lower than that of other players:

PowerPoint Presentation

PowerPoint Presentation

Inventors may be wondering how the company survived for such a long time. Quad/Graphics, Inc. survived the revolution of the internet, increase in competition, and radical changes in the media business. In my view, the company's secret sauce is the incorporation of technological innovations. Keep, for instance, in mind that clients receive a virtual testing platform with accelerated insights about campaigns, costs, and engagement:

PowerPoint Presentation

If you liked the company's business advantages, I believe that the best factor is the guidance. In the last presentation that I consulted, management expects to use its FCF to reduce its debt and also expects lower capex and eventual improvements in working capital:

PowerPoint Presentation

New Account Relationships, New Growth Opportunities, And M&A Imply A Stock Price Of $6.1-$20

Under my best-case scenario, I would be expecting new account relationships when management continues to increase its media products and opens new strategic marketing conversations. I don't think out of the box. In the last Annual Report, the company promised new relationships and more personnel to sustain revenue growth:

Expand existing account relationships by introducing clients to the Company's ever-expanding offering that helps them market more efficiently and effectively across media channels. Source: Annual Report Quad is focused on ensuring it has the right talent in the right positions to facilitate strategic marketing conversations with its clients that lead to a better understanding of their needs, developing tailored solutions and growing market share. Source: Annual Report

If the company also enters into industries like consumer technology, consumer-packaged goods, and high growth sectors, revenue growth would most likely trend north. I don't really know Quad/Graphics' plans, but a few months ago, management promised to engage in growth opportunities. With the current revenue growth of less than 5%-6%, shareholders would most likely appreciate more sales growth. It would most likely increase the company's fair valuation:

Expand in key vertical industries with growth opportunities, such as consumer technology, consumer-packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer, while continuing to capitalize on the Company's established expertise in retail and publishing. Source: Annual Report

Finally, under this case scenario, I would be assuming some small acquisitions, which would most likely enhance FCF growth. I am not really optimistic about future acquisitions because the company does not have a lot of cash in the balance sheet, and net leverage is not small. With that, management promised some inorganic growth, so I believe that we cannot discard this possibility:

The Company intends to continue to pursue acquisitions that help expand and strengthen its integrated marketing platform as well as value-driven industry consolidating acquisitions that meet its disciplined acquisition criteria. Source: Annual Report

I had a look at previous financial figures to understand what I could expect from the company. Notice that most analysts don't offer guidance, and I don't want to come with extremely optimistic expectations. In the last six years, the company reported an average sales of -8% and median sales of -5%. The median EBITDA was equal to 10%, and the operating margin was close to 4%. The company also reported an average and median capex close to $111 million. Finally, the share count increased by close to 1.63% y/y:

My Compilations

With sales growth around -1% and 3% as well as an EBITDA margin of 8.4%-10%, the implied 2027 EBITDA would equal $314 million. I also assumed an effective tax of 22%, which is extremely conservative, and capital expenditures of $111 million. Finally, with changes in working capital of $49 million, the free cash flow is equal to $216-$384 million.

My Compilations

Let's mention that the company's 2021 outlook was as conservative as my figures. The company expected sales worth between 1% and 3% and EBITDA of $240-$260 million:

IR Presentation

In the last six years, Quad/Graphics, Inc. traded at 8x-4.7x EBITDA. Hence, I would say that an exit multiple around these figures makes a lot of sense:

YCharts

By assuming a market capitalization of $237 million, constant cash of $27 million, and debt close to $941-$947 million, I obtained an internal rate of return of 11%. Notice that I am assuming the sale at 4x EBITDA, which is even lower than the current valuation. Under this case scenario, I would say that the fair price stands close to $6.1:

My Compilations

If we want to be a bit more optimistic, we can use an exit multiple of 7.55x. Under this case, if we maintain everything else equal, the implied stock price would be equal to $20:

My Compilations

The Worst-Case Scenario Implies A Stock Price Of $5

In my view, the worst thing that can happen to Quad/Graphics is an eventual increase in the competition for personnel. If management cannot hire personnel at competitive conditions, or simply cannot hire or train sufficient personnel, sales may decrease. Besides, the company's margins would also decline substantially:

The Company continues to be substantially dependent on its production personnel to print the Company's products in a cost-effective and efficient manner that allows the Company to obtain new clients and to drive sales from the Company's existing clients. The Company believes that there is significant competition for production personnel with the skills and technical knowledge that the Company requires. Source: Annual Report

There is another difficult event. Management has already accepted publicly that social media websites, blogs, and other mobile communications are detrimental for the company's business model. If consumers continue to pay special attention to small competitors that operate in the social media, large media firms may struggle:

In addition, there has been a substantial increase in the use of social media platforms, including blogs, social media websites, and other forms of internet-based and mobile communications, which allow individuals access to a broad audience of consumers and other interested persons. Source: Annual Report

Under the worst-case scenario, I would expect revenue growth around -5% and 2.5% and an EBITDA margin close to 5%-7.5%. Let's say that these figures wouldn't be the worst nightmare of the company. In the past, management went through similar results. Let's state clearly that this is a case that wouldn't be that unlikely.

If we also assume D&A around $50 million and conservative changes in working capital, the free cash flow would stay close to $323 million and -$71 million. With the decline in FCF depicted in this scenario, I expect cost of equity close to 15% and WACC of 10%. Take into account that I would be expecting an increase in the stock trading volatility:

My Compilations

If we assume an exit multiple of 7.5x and approximately the same figures obtained in the previous case scenario, the IRR would stand close to 6.5%. The implied price would be equal to $5.25:

My Compilations

Quad/Graphics' Balance Sheet Looks Stable

I don't like the fact that Quad/Graphics, Inc. does not report a significant amount of cash. As of September 30, 2021, Quad reported $27 million in cash. With that, I wouldn't worry a lot because I expect FCF in the coming months.

The company's most relevant current assets are receivables and inventories, so let's say that we can expect cash from clients in the coming future. Management does not have to buy a lot of inventories to generate cash. The company's asset/liability ratio stands at more than 1x, so I would say that the balance sheet appears stable:

Quarterly Report

With regards to total amount of leverage, Quad/Graphics, Inc. reports $258 million in short-term debt, long-term debt worth $563 million, and operating lease obligations worth $83 million:

Quarterly Report

I wouldn't worry about the financial obligations because I am expecting growing FCF. Besides, it is quite beneficial that the company promised to reduce its leverage:

IR Presentation IR Presentation

Interest Rate Risk

Among the different risks, in my view, the interest rate risk appears quite substantial. If interest rates increase, the company will most likely pay more money to debtors. In that scenario, which is not quite unlikely, the net income and the WACC would increase. As a result, the company's fair value may decrease, and traders could sell shares:

Quad had variable rate debt outstanding of $387.9 million at a current and fixed rate debt and finance leases outstanding of $659.7 million. A hypothetical 10% change in market interest rates would change the fair value of fixed rate debt at June 30, 2020, by approximately $5 million. Source: Annual Report

Conclusion

Quad reports a large customer base and a diversified portfolio of products. The company is also promising FCF growth and a decrease in leverage. In my opinion, if the company successfully hires and trains some personnel, and designs new marketing products, revenue growth will increase. Besides, with new account relationships, which were promised by management and some acquisitions, FCF would most likely trend higher. With all these assumptions, I don't really see why the company trades that cheap. I am a buyer of stock.