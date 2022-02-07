Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Within any important issue, there are always aspects no one wishes to discuss.”― George Orwell

Today, we take our first in-depth look at a small biotech developmental firm that went public just less than a year ago, but is already deep in 'Busted IPO' territory. It popped up on our radars because the share basically sell for the cash on the company's balance, placing no value on the firm's pipeline or any other company assets. A full analysis follows below.

ANGN - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN) is a Uniondale, New York based clinical-stage pharmaceutical concern now focused on the development of therapies that leverages its expertise in fibrotic pathways. The company has one clinical asset undergoing evaluation in a Phase 2 study and another non-fibrotic therapy in limbo after it failed three trials in 2021. Angion was formed in 1998 and went public in February 2021, raising net proceeds of $109.9 million at $16 a share. Owing to the futility of its ANG-3777 candidate, the company’s share price performance ranked as the fifth worse IPO of 2021, losing over 80% of its value since its debut. Shares of ANGN trade right at $2.50, translating to a market cap of approximately $80 million.

ANG-3777 Bust

The company raised cash primarily to advance its then lead candidate, ANG-3777, through the clinic. It is a small molecule designed to mimic the biologic activity of hepatocyte growth factor, which activates the c-Met receptor, triggering a cascade of pathways designed to repair tissues and organs. Despite not achieving its primary endpoint (urine production) in a Phase 2 trial treating patients with transplant-associated acute kidney injury (a.k.a. delayed graft function [DGF], Angion was able to press forward with a Phase 3 study when a post hoc analysis showed statistically significant increases versus placebo in a secondary endpoint (estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at 12 months), which became the primary endpoint of the pivotal trial. These results were also enough to convince Vifor Pharma (OTCPK:GNHAY) to acquire the worldwide commercial rights (ex-China) to ANG-3777 in exchange for upfront cash of $30 million, a $30 million equity investment (including $25 million privately placed concurrent to the IPO), potential development and commercial milestones, as well as royalty eligibility.

To be sure, DGF was not the only renal indication for which Vifor was licensing ANG-3777. At the time of the agreement (November 2020), Angion’s lead candidate was also undergoing assessment treating acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass.

Although not part of the Vifor deal, ANG-3777 was also being considered as a treatment for acute lung injury, specifically related to Covid-19. The first bout of bad news came in late June 2021 when Angion’s 120-patient Phase 2 Covid-19 trial failed to achieve its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints. Its stock, which was trading around $14 before the announcement, began a multi-month retreat into the high single digits.

The crushing blow came on October 26th, 2021 when the company announced that ANG-3777 in DGF badly flunked its Phase 3 trial. The market reacted severely with shares of ANGN freefalling 56% to $3.86 in the subsequent trading session. The likely final nail in its candidate’s coffin occurred on December 9th, 2021, when Angion reported that ANG-3777 had bombed the mid-stage cardiac-surgery renal injury trial (p=0.77; percentage increase in serum creatinine versus placebo). That news took its stock down another 25% to $2.61 the following day.

Management did try to spin a positive out of the last readout, stating that a secondary endpoint of MAKE90 – which is a composite endpoint combining death, initiation of renal replacement therapy, or a greater than 25% decline in eGFR present 90 days after surgery – demonstrated a “potential benefit”, and that metric has been an approval endpoint in the past. However, the trial was not powered to demonstrate statistical significance for this endpoint.

ANG-3070

On January 4th, 2022, the company announced that it would be shedding nearly half its workforce to conserve cash and shift its emphasis to its only other clinical asset (ANG-3070), with the fate of ANG-3777 to be announced sometime in 1Q22. ANG-3070 is a highly selective oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor that is being explored as a therapy in fibrotic diseases of the kidney and lung. It has been advanced into a dose-finding, 100-patient Phase 2 trial, which will evaluate its efficacy and safety in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), two proteinuric kidney diseases. The subjects will be randomized into four treatment arms: 200mg once a day; 400mg once a day; 300mg twice a day; and placebo for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint is percentage change in 24-hour urinary protein excretion at week 12. The first patient was dosed just prior to YE21 with no target date for data yet announced. In a Phase 1 study involving 97 healthy volunteers, ANG-3070 demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics and was well-tolerated.

ANGN - Pipeline (January Company Presentation)

FSGS is caused by chronic injury to podocytes within globular tufts, leading to progressive capillary loss and scaring and eventually end-stage renal disease. It afflicts ~40,000 Americans with ~5,400 new cases diagnosed annually. IgAN is the most common glomerular disease and is characterized by chronic deposition of immune complexes within the mesangium – a thin membrane supporting the capillary loops in renal glomeruli – which develops into fibrosis and loss of renal function. This malady afflicts ~150,000 Americans with ~4,200 new diagnoses annually. In total, kidney diseases such as FSGS, IgAN, Alport, and polycystic kidney disease afflict ~350,000 Americans, and according to 360 Market Updates, the global FSGS market clocked in at ~$7.2 billion in 2021, consisting of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, corticosteroids, cholesterol drugs, and diuretic meds.

ANG-3070 - Description (January Company Presentation)

Angion also anticipates filing an IND near YE22 for a Phase 2 study assessing ANG-3070 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

ANGN - Renal Market Opportunities (January Company Presentation)

In addition to ANG-3070, the company is investigating two other fibrotic assets – a ROCK2 inhibitor and a CYP11B2 inhibitor – but neither is near entering the clinic.

ANGN - Pre-Clinical Programs (January Company Presentation)

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

At YE21, Angion held cash of $88.8 million, which, with the reduced workforce and only one ongoing Phase 2 trial, should provide it with a cash runway well into 2023.

Rather remarkably, the four Street analysts who cover Angion maintain a positive opinion, featuring two buy and two outperform ratings. The only firm (Oppenheimer) to make commentary since the December 2021 trial failure news, lowered its price target to $8 per share.

President and CEO Jay Venkatesan also remains bullish on his company’s prospects, purchasing nearly 319,000 shares in the mid-$2 area during mid- and late December, upping his ownership interest to 6%.

Verdict:

The most bullish statement that can be offered regarding Angion is that it trades at a slight discount to balance sheet cash. But the company is going to need more. Even if ANG-3070 achieves its primary endpoint in its ongoing Phase 2 study – a compound that to date has not been tested on actual patients, only healthy subjects – the best case scenario would likely have it being approved for FSGS and IgAN in 2025. As such, Angion is going to have to revisit the capital markets and at its current share price, will massively dilute shareholders.

ANGN - Milestones (January Company Presentation)

CEO Venkatesan may see a path forward for ANG-3777, but if he does, it seems unlikely that he would have let nearly half of his workforce go and made an announcement regarding the pivot to ANG-3070 at the onset of 2022. There is little in the way of catalysts for Angion in 2022, meaning that this busted IPO will remain dead money for the foreseeable future. The recommendation here is to stay on the sidelines.

I don't see how you can write anything of value if you don't offend someone.”― Marvin Harris

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum