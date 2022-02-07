Ammarin Amhong/iStock via Getty Images

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: NYSE:MMP) is a ~$10 billion mid-size midstream company that normally flies under the radar versus larger peers such as Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). The company operates a multi-decade portfolio of energy infrastructure that has the ability to provide reliable cash flow and future shareholder returns.

Midstream Investing

Midstream investing is a unique business.

The assets are essential to the functioning of the global economy. Oil and the refining of oil is a complex process and with almost 100 million barrels / day in oil produced, it's a complex process. That complex process involves moving the oil around both pre and post-refinement, and midstream companies have stepped in to help with that.

Midstream companies operate with a toll-based model with volume-based commitments. That means they generate reliable cash flow as long as markets remain strong. With a major downturn that causes drilling to decrease, they're still subject to market forces, however, overall they're considered to be much lower risk because they can handle short-term downturns more easily.

Magellan Midstream Partners Overview

Magellan Midstream Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets in the businesses in which it operates.

The company's largest segment, which is 71% of its business, is its refined products segment. The company has the longest product pipelines segment in the U.S. with 9,800 miles of pipelines, 54 terminals, and 47 million barrels worth of storage. The company continues to earn increased revenue from steady tariff increases and strong volumes.

The company's unique competitive position is based on its access to 50% of refining capacity. That means there's minimal incentive and massive financial cost to build a competing net worth. The company is selling some independent terminals, however, overall its asset portfolio is expected to remain incredibly strong.

The company's crude oil segment is much smaller at 29% of the company's business. The company has 2200 miles of crude oil pipelines, with support in its cash flow for the next 4-6 years. The company has a massive 37 million barrels / day of storage including 27 million barrels in important strategic hubs.

The company's assets here aren't as massive as many other companies but the company continues to have a well distributed and essential portfolio of assets.

Magellan Midstream Partners Reliable Income

Magellan Midstream Partners' midstream portfolio gives the company reliable fee-based income.

Magellan Midstream Partners has 85+% fee-based cash flow from an impressive portfolio of assets. The company's assets are primarily transportation based, with significant storage assets, and other ancillary services. Put together this 85+% provides reliable cash flow regardless of how the market fluctuates.

We expect the company to continue generating reliable income from this fee-based cash flow.

Magellan Midstream Partners Historic Returns

Magellan Midstream Partners has a strong history of historic returns that we expect to continue.

The company generated $1.4 billion in 2021, or roughly 13% shareholder returns. This was a step up from 2020, when the company returned $1.2 billion to investors, also double-digit shareholder returns. The company has consistently invested in unit repurchases, including $400 million in 2021E. Those significant repurchases show the company's financial strength.

The company recently expanded its share repurchases by an additional $750 million. The company continues to fund an incredibly strong dividend of almost 9% which we expect to continue. Lastly, the company is also modestly spending on expansion capital, which will continue to support overall shareholder returns.

It's worth noting that traditionally, investors with an almost 9% dividend yield, have a variable uncertain dividend. Magellan Midstream Partners, however, has managed 20-years of consecutive dividend increases with 1.22x coverage in 2021, and expected long-term coverage of 1.2x.

Magellan Midstream Partners Future Returns

Magellan Midstream Partners has a unique ability to continue generating substantial shareholder rewards.

The company has a market capitalization of roughly $10 billion and a dividend yield of almost 9%. The company is focused on a consistent 1.2x dividend coverage ratio, implying a unique ability to continue generating double-digit shareholder returns. The company has drastically reduced expansion capital but is continuing to opportunistically invest in growth.

The company has roughly $5 billion in long-term debt which is incredibly manageable. The company can comfortably cover interest rates here for several % annually. Its recent share buybacks save it substantially on dividend and will support additional long-term shareholder rewards. Overall, putting this together makes the company a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

There's two primary risks to our thesis.

The first is a long-term decline in volumes. As COVID-19 has shown, the crude markets are always subject to black-swan events. Magellan Midstream Partners is no exception to that rule. With a multi-year downturn, the company's ability to continue generating substantial shareholder rewards could decrease.

The second is the company has $5 billion of long-term debt, and it spends the majority of its cash flow on dividends. That means that, should the market conditions change, the company's ability to continue generating continued shareholder rewards will decrease dramatically. The company will be forced to redirect cash for other uses.

Conclusion

Midstream investing is a unique business because the risk tends to be substantially lower for interested investors. Midstream companies operate on take-or-pay contracts, with reliable cash flow. Magellan Midstream Partners has substantial cash flow with 71% from refined products and 29% from crude oil.

The company's cash flow is reliable. The company has 20 years of increasing dividends and a 1.2x payout ratio with a roughly 9% dividend yield. The company has been aggressively buying back shares recently, and we expect this combination will enable the company to continue providing substantial long-term shareholder returns.