We May Be In A Trading Range

Nobody likes change, and stock market investors are no different. The Federal Reserve is changing its stance, and so may the stock market. Instead of a relentless march higher in equity prices, we may be in the midst of a 15-18 month trading range as the battle between the bulls and bears rages on. That range appears to be from 4000 on the S&P 500 at the bottom of the range up to 5000 at the top. The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 4500, which is, oddly enough, exactly in the middle of our proposed range. It makes the decision to lighten up on stocks that much more difficult. However, the longer the market holds these levels, the more likely is that it heads towards 5000.

Volatility in the market tends to reduce over time, everything else being equal. That lower volatility is a natural stabilizer for equity prices. Lower volatility in stocks makes them float to the surface. Higher volatility presses the market down like a beach ball under the water. Over time, the beach ball will eventually float back to the surface. In a more volatile market, traders need to increase their hedges and are forced to sell when others are selling. That would be the pain trade going forward. The “pain trade” is the one that would cause the most pain to the most traders on the Street. A slow leak higher before a bigger move lower would cause the most pain. We are closely watching the bond market for clues and will be selling equities the closer we get to 5000 in that 15-18 month window.

