ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA), the combination of Cimarex Energy and Cabot Oil and Gas, has been a relative underperformer compared to peers since the merger was announced. I've heard a variety of reasons from larger investors as to the reasons for that: the oddball marriage of an oil and a gas player, fears over future mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") activity, lack of management vision. None of this surprises me, and if you go back to my early coverage on the deal, it is one of the few M&A transactions to come out of the pandemic that really did not get me all that excited.

With the merger consummated as of October 1, the upcoming earnings release will be the first with the two officially together. That makes it an important milestone, and these kinds of events can provide opportunities - especially in the energy market where there has been so much news flow. I'm going to step out in front of that announcement (should be late February) to provide some detail on what I see going on under the hood as leading indicators, what I hope to see the firm announce, and lay out a little bit of the relative valuation story. I'm personally not off the walls excited about Coterra, but there is a pathway for the firm to reclaim the pedigree and trading multiple premium that it once enjoyed under the Cabot name.

Signs On Exploration Activity

As a super quick refresher, recall that Coterra Energy essentially brings together two separate prospects under one banner: oil-targeted drilling in the Permian (albeit gas rich with less liquids cut than a lot of Permian acreage) and natural gas exploration in the Marcellus. This remains the first and only deal penned during the 2019-2021 consolidation period that blurred the line between gas and oil focus. It's a unique approach, bringing about more diversification to revenue streams which are often non-correlated. At the same time, the merger also has very distinct corporate cultures and a real lack of synergies throughout the corporate structure. Most other M&A was accretion focused: contiguous acreage, reducing redundancies out in the field, and giving operators more power at the negotiating table with suppliers and midstream providers because of larger regional production. Coterra Energy gained very little of that.

The transaction was framed as a merger of equals, with Cabot contributing 60.0% of total combined production and Cimarex 40.0%. As far as product mix, natural gas will make up roughly three quarters of Q4 2021 production come the earnings announcement. Cimarex Energy owned very gas rich acreage in the Permian, and with natural gas prices as perky as they have been, the importance of having liquids rich production is not as much as it once was.

Coterra Energy Slide Deck

Coterra Presentation

As an aside, that makeup technically makes this a natural gas play in my mind, and gas rich oil producers have been the best way to play higher natural gas prices in the United States because so many gas-directed drillers have had extremely restrictive hedge books. Nonetheless, I think there is a good bit of an identity crisis here that is confusing to many. Generalists do not tend to think of Coterra Energy first as a way to leverage natural gas prices as a macro theme, and instead are going to default to larger industry stalwarts like EQT Corporation (EQT) or Southwestern Energy (SWN) for that kind of exposure.

Getting the thesis right when investing is only half the battle, it's getting into companies right before they see high flows of new funds. I'll highlight down below what I think will drive interest, but it's important to know that this mix is not going to go away. If anything, oil is going to creep up and gain share as a percent of production, making Coterra an even more mixed play. As shown below, recent Cimarex Energy wells have outperformed prior drilling since the merger, but meanwhile type curves have underperformed in Marcellus.

Author Calculations. (Self)

Author Calculations. (Self)

Well completion costs are largely similar between the Permian and Marcellus (maybe single digits percentage advantage to the Marcellus), and if anything the Permian has the advantage on differentials lately, even as Appalachia benefits from some incremental new takeaway from the Leidy South expansion. At current prices and 2021 drilling results, Permian wells will generate better two-year forward revenue realizations even before accounting for the value of natural gas; including that makes it a no brainer. Approved but not yet drilled permitting trends signal that as well, with 80 active in the Permian but only 26 in the Marcellus.

Most in the market continue to assume $1,100mm - 1,300mm in capital spending next year for Coterra, with an even split between the Permian and Marcellus (they own Mid-Con assets that are being managed into decline). I think that is probably going to shake out as not realistic. While there are other reasons to maintain production other than profit (lease management, take or pay commitments, etc.), any discretionary dollars in the Coterra Energy budget should get allocated to Permian drilling. There is a mixed management team here - leadership was pretty fairly intermingled in the executive suite and Board of Directors - so I expect decision making to be just driven by the numbers. And numbers say go after crude oil. It might not be readily clear early on in 2022, and Coterra might initially guide to relatively even split, but I think you'll see the tilt towards Permian come through in the latter half of the year.

Capital Returns

There is one surefire way to attract investor attention regardless of how poorly one might screen: capital returns. While investors can debate what form that might take, relative performance speaks for itself. The top quintile of my coverage universe on total return yields (dividends plus buybacks) to shareholders - names like Devon Energy (DVN) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) are examples - outperformed those at the bottom in 2021 (Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Hess (HES)) and the Oil and Gas Exploration benchmark (XOP). Investors have made it clear that they will come back to energy if they are compensated for it. If not, the opportunity cost is often too great to stick around.

This is where the opportunity comes from this year. Coterra has already made some strong initial strides, ahead of what many expected and prior guidance. A $0.50 per share special dividend was announced in October, and management also announced it would initiate a variable dividend one quarter earlier than planned, paying out $0.175 per share in Q4 2021. Combined with the $0.125 per share base dividend, that brought the run rate "base plus variable" payout to $0.30 per share, paying out ahead of its 50.0% or better distribution target. That return framework is well within peer norms, and this is one metric that Coterra does screen well on. See commentary from the Q3 conference call:

As these moves demonstrate, we are committed to our owners. Coterra owners benefit from assets that are second to none, a pristine balance sheet and asset diversity that will sustain and preserve our cash flow through commodity cycles. Our owners also benefit from our ongoing discipline to allocate capital to its most productive use and continually challenge the status quo.

Looking out into next year, earnings are only set to grow. Both Cimarex Energy and Cabot Oil and Gas had some pretty tragically positioned hedge books, and there are still a few rough patches to work through. Through the last three months of 2021, it officially is rid of its $44.00 per barrel ceiling oil collars, poorly priced differential swaps in the Permian, and NYMEX gas collars with a ceiling of $3.09 per mmbtu. While the company does have hedges in place for 2022, those are priced substantially higher and as we get into the latter parts of the year, more and more of its book is exposed to spot exposure.

In Q3 2021, Coterra Energy reported $387mm in free cash flow on a pro forma, if combined basis. That figure will grow to $630mm per quarter on average over the course of 2022 by my estimates if marking to market at current spot prices. Readers can check my Upstream Live Tracker for the backup once I roll it over to the new year come Q4 reporting, but that is based on $4,300mm debt-adjusted cash flow ("DACF") less $130mm in interest expense, $1,200mm in capital expenditures.

What does a 60.0% payout ratio signal for 2022? About $1,500mm in discretionary cash flow that is likely to end up in shareholder pockets. That is 8.5% shareholder yield, which skews to the higher side of my coverage (6.7% projected on average). Coterra has already started to perform better since September as these new capital returns have been launched, and is no longer such a depressing underperformer. Maybe there is some higher upside here.

Takeaways

All US shale and gas firms trade in a pretty tight range with a few exceptions: 4.0 - 5.0x DACF. Coterra Energy trades at the bottom of that, which makes it a standout between valuation and 2022 and 2023 prospective capital returns. It is important to remember that Cabot Oil and Gas used to fetch a premium multiple for perceived quality and balance sheet, and a lot of 2021 price action has eroded that. That premium was justified in my opinion due to industry-leading Appalachian breakevens and reserves, but for now that is not a focus point by the market. Those are reasons to own the firm long term, but for now look to the capital returns strategy as a driver of outperformance. Coterra can (and should) see its multiple expand this year, and that should yield 20-30% of outperformance compared to peers in my opinion. Certainly worth a look I think, particularly for those that cannot make up their mind between owning E&Ps focused on oil or natural gas exploration.