New Issues Boost IG Supply

The primary market has taken center stage after a brief hiatus over the holidays.

So far this year (through January 17), the U.S. investment grade credit market has already seen 68 companies issue roughly $127 billion in new bonds, and we are currently on pace to surpass the prior three-year average for January of $128 billion. New issue performance has been mixed so far, with pricing and the size of the calendar driving results rather than overall market conditions. Following the spread-widening we saw in December, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Investment Grade Credit Index OAS has remained in a 4bps range, largely shrugging off the volatility in U.S. Treasuries and equities.

We typically see January issuance skewed toward financial institutions; and, so far, this year has been no different. Additionally, financial supply is usually quite robust, with non-U.S. banks and insurers dominating the first two weeks and U.S. banks taking over with earnings season in mid-January. Given that this pattern tends to play out each year, both buy-side and sell-side market participants are typically prepared. Over 70% of the new issues in the primary market this year have come from financials, with 58% from banks alone.

Non-U.S. banks and insurance company new issues have generally underperformed other deals in the primary market to start the year. These companies have issued right out of the gate and priced with little to no concession to secondary trading levels. However, with over 40% of supply coming from these two sectors, the market has struggled to digest the heavy calendar.

On the other hand, we’ve seen moderate outperformance in new issues from U.S. banks despite relatively aggressive pricing. The market expected large deals from the U.S. money center banks this year, but we never saw that materialize. Instead, supply generally underwhelmed the market. And given that investors had made room in portfolios for banks, we saw these deals outperform other new issues.

In industrials, issuance has been manageable, and performance has been mostly in line with the broader investment grade credit market. Industrial issuance will come more into focus once corporates begin to exit earnings blackouts. Normally, supply can be quite heavy in industrials during this time, but we think issuance may underwhelm - which, from a technical perspective, would be supportive of spreads near term.

