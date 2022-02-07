sitox/iStock via Getty Images

For this article, I'm taking a simple concept that you can replicate to find investments. The concept is combing through 52-week highs or 52-week lows using a stock screener. I've filtered the screens for the stocks with the largest market caps.

Why do this as an investor? For one, you'll find some of the cheapest and most hated stocks on the 52-week low list. Note that this actually isn't a sound standalone strategy, the academic research strongly says the money is generally in doing the opposite and buying stocks at 52-week highs. Both these lists are great starting points to find trades, however.

To this point, the trick in general for quant-based strategies is to separate the signal from noise. The classic example of this is that if you filter for 52-week lows, you might find a lot of biotech stocks that have had their drugs denied by the FDA and thus are trading at 52-week lows for good reason. You might also find companies that are on the way to bankruptcy–those are lousy investments too. The 52-week high list isn't immune to noise either, because stocks can wind up there because they're overvalued or because they've become the target of a short squeeze. To best understand these kinds of strategies, it's important that you understand the disposition effect and the effect it has on asset prices and momentum. For those curious, here's a link to the 52-week high list. I won't delve too far into that since I have a trade in mind from the 52-week low list, but right now the 52-week high list is full of oil companies and a few financial stocks. My guess is that they'll keep going up, but in the long run, most of these stocks are now around their fair value and not significantly undervalued the way they were a year ago. If oil goes nuts and hits $120+, an eventual crash from oversupply is as sure as the sun rising.

But here's the current 52-week low list.

The corporation formerly known as Facebook (FB) is the biggest loser by market cap. I don't know how to feel about this stock, but their massive PR/ metaverse spending campaign seems to be a problem in the eyes of institutional investors. Even though Meta is down, it's not that cheap–my guess is that when earnings estimates come down to reflect the reality of business operations, the stock will still be around 20x earnings, about the same as the market. PayPal (PYPL) is down big as well, and I think this might be a little more of an overreaction, at least as far as higher rates hurting the stock are concerned. I liked PayPal years ago when it was a lot cheaper on a PE basis, it got really expensive and now it's about at fair value again. Honeywell (HON) I don't know much about since I've never covered it, but a quick scan of the internet revealed that their earnings guidance came in light, and my guess is that the valuation is/was too high, creating a headwind for the stock. I looked at their financial statements and the earnings seem to go up and down a lot for a company with an above-market multiple. US Bank Preferred Stock (USB.PH)– Now we're talking. Preferred stock has legal guarantees that mean it has to be paid out before common shareholders can get dividends, so there's an anchor underlying the value. If people are selling preferred stock at a discount, you should be a buyer as long as the company is solvent and you don't have any other big ideas for your money. US Bank (USB) common stock is doing really well, so this is an easy idea. More on this in a bit. Snap (SNAP) was at a 52-week low, and then they reported good earnings and shot up like a rocket. So it's not going to be on the 52-week low list anymore, the list generally only updates once a week. Block, formerly known as Square (SQ) came up on the list too. I don't have a strong opinion on this other than that fintech stocks were wildly overvalued and now they're coming back to earth. My other main thought is that tech companies also seem to be fond of changing their names. Spotify (SPOT) was a work-from-home play, again there's a theme of companies that went from being way overvalued to trading closer to fair value. Biogen (BIIB) This is related to their Alzheimers drug, it's been covered extensively so I'll move on. I'll skip the rest on the list until the preferred stocks, but you get the ideas. Fifth Third preferred shares (FITBI) and Niagra (NMK.PC) are two more preferred stocks, which should pique your interest as an investor due to the uniqueness of the asset class.

The Preferred Stock Anomaly

3 of the 12 stocks I pulled on the 52-week low list here are preferred stocks. That's interesting for a few reasons.

Preferred stocks have a legal preference in terms of business cash flow. Preferred shareholders are owed dividends before the common shareholders get theirs. This means that as long as the underlying business is viable, they're more like bonds than stocks. This dramatically increases our signal/noise ratio when they're low in price. Preferred stocks have a tax preference, offering qualified dividends for returns equal or better than high-yield credit. For US-based investors, this generally cuts your tax in half compared with taxable bonds. I found through crunching numbers in Excel that for the same yield, preferred stock ETFs offer 20-25% more after-tax income for investors in the top tax bracket. Not all dividends will be qualified in preferred stock funds (or in many stock funds), but a strong majority will be. Preferred stocks' duration tends to be less than or equal to the broad bond market (<5 years). Interestingly, the most interest-rate sensitive bond– long government bond ETFs like (TLT) are not at 52-week lows, which might say something about the relative value between these two assets. Despite this, preferred stocks tend to sell off like equities in response to economic shocks or fear of Fed action. In the long run, they trade like bonds, but in the short run, they often trade like stocks.

Bottom Line

Preferred stocks are selling off here, but their intrinsic value remains about the same. For broad-based exposure, I recommend the Global X Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD), which is also trading at a 52-week low. It yields about 5.5% and is tax-advantaged. I own some of it and will buy some more if the price continues to drop. That's really all there is to this trade–finding an asset class trading under fair value and finding a broad-based, inexpensive ETF to do so. For these reasons, preferreds should occupy some space in between the bond and stock portions of your portfolio for their income potential.

