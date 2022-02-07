Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

KKR Income Opportunities (NYSE:KIO) is a fixed income closed end fund from the KKR family. The vehicle's objective is "a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in loans and fixed-income instruments. The fund seeks to leverage the KKR platform by tactically and dynamically allocating capital across companies’ capital structures where KKR Credit Advisors LLC believes its due diligence process has identified compelling investment opportunities." The fund has a 7.98% yield which is not fully supported by the underlying assets cash-flows, with an observed -1.3% annual NAV give-up. The vehicle is cyclical in nature with a return profile that saw each of the years 2013 through 2015 post negative total returns, followed by outsized gains in 2016 and 2019. KIO is very heavily weighted towards the CCC credits (>57% concentration) and has a 50/50 split between leveraged loans and high yield bonds. While duration is fairly low at 3 years due to the high number of floating rate assets, the fund is very sensitive to credit spread widening. A sudden credit event can wipe years of total returns from the fund. Given its above 0.5 Sharpe ratio the fund presents a normalized risk/return profile for a rising interest rate environment, but watch out for the next increase in corporate defaults which will put tremendous pressure on this portfolio. We currently rate it Hold. A new money retail investor would be well suited to wait for a 10% price correction (driven by both NAV and discount to NAV) with a $14.15/share target entry level in mind.

CEF Metrics

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 35%

Leverage is on the higher side

Expense Ratio: 3.12%

On the high side

Manager: KKR

Premier Asset Manager

Yield: 7.98%

Average for the asset class.

Discount/Z-Stat: -4.13% / -0.5

The fund is currently trading at a discount.

The discount is in line with the past year.

AUM: $0.32 billion

The fund has a low AUM for the asset class

Holdings

The fund has a 50/50 split between leveraged loans and high yield securities:

Holdings (Fact Sheet)

In today's monetary tightening environment the set-up is good, with the floating leveraged loan asset class providing for a low duration portfolio composition.

The fund is overweight CCC credits that compose more than 57% of the portfolio:

Credit Quality (Fact Sheet)

This fund has a very credit risky portfolio. Being overweight CCC credits means that while the yield is higher the portfolio can experience very significant loses when the credit cycle turns from both a pure default perspective as well as from credit spread widening.

Given the floating rate nature of half of the portfolio the fund runs a fairly short duration profile:

Duration (Fact Sheet)

A duration below 4 years indicates less of a sensitivity to increasing interest rates. Given the CCC nature of the underlying collateral we can see the very high average coupon an average yield of the fund.

Performance

The fund has a bit of a cyclical return profile for the leveraged loan / HY CEF space:

10-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see how the fund actually lost money from 2013-2016 and then again how 5 years of returns were completely wiped out in 2020. This fund is to be bought on credit spread widenings and sold mid-cycle.

On a 5- and 10- year basis the total returns do look solid, but watch out for volatility:

Returns (Author)

The fund has a high number of months with negative total returns per year, with an above yearly average of 4 months. As mentioned before KIO lost money from 2013 to 2015 and again in 2018. This type of non-linear behavior makes it a cyclical in our book. While 2022 will see a fed tightening which should not necessarily impact KIO greatly, the next spread widening event is around the corner and that will provide a significant NAV shock to the vehicle.

When we compare KIO with another CEF that likes to play in the CCC credit space, namely Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) we can see that KIO actually outperforms:

Total Return KIO vs ACP (Seeking Alpha)

Discount to NAV

The fund historically trades at a discount to NAV:

Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

We can see from the above table that the fund usually trades at a discount to NAV. 2021 was the only year after quite a long time when we saw a month with a premium to NAV. We expect 2022 to fully revert to a more average -5% to -7% discount to NAV for KIO. We would suspect that any significant market sell-off accompanied by credit spread widening would widen that discount even further.

Conclusion

Coming from a premier asset manager in KKR, KIO is a fixed income fund with a 50/50 split between leveraged loans and high yield bonds. The fund focuses on the riskiest part of the credit spectrum being significantly overweight CCC credits. While having a low duration due to the floating rate nature of half of its portfolio the fund has credit spread risk rather than interest rate risk. Less affected by the Fed tightening KIO will suffer significantly during the next default cycle. We rate it a Hold for now.