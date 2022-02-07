Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a surprising move, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) agreed to be acquired by Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) for a minimum 19% premium to the closing price on February 4. With TSA traffic expected to fully recover in the next year, now is the time to own airline stocks. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on holding Spirit Airlines through this merger due to the airlines having a strong profit profile together.

Better Together

At first thought, Spirit Airlines selling out with the stock trading at 52-week lows doesn't come across as appealing. Ultimately though, this deal is about combining with Frontier and creating scale in the ultra-low cost carrier space.

Source: FinViz

The deal involves Spirit Airlines shareholders obtaining 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share of Spirit. The deal valued Spirit at $25.83 based on Frontier trading at $12.39 on February 4. Frontier is actually trading up slightly on the news.

The biggest part of the deal is the ~$500 million in cost synergies. The combined airline expects scale efficiencies and procurement savings to provide what amounts to nearly 50% of the $1.1 billion annual costs incurred by Spirit Airlines last year. Most deals have cost synergies around 10% of costs, so this amount of cost savings is substantial.

The new Frontier forecasts acquiring of 350 new airline and increasing the combined fleet by 75% over 5 years. Remember, Spirit Airlines shareholders are obtaining over 90% of the deal value in stock with only $2.13 per share via cash. Current shareholders are investing in the combined future growth opportunity of Frontier with lower costs.

Source: Frontier/Spirit merger presentation

The combined fleet ended 2021 with 283 aircraft and the forecast is to build this fleet up to nearly 500 aircraft by 2026. My bullish thesis on Spirit Airlines was partly based on this plan to grow the fleet in future years while the market was still debating whether passenger traffic would even recover from to the 2019 levels. The additional aircraft provide a 12% CAGR over the next 5 years.

The combined airline will have the ability to serve new locations, but one of the biggest benefits is providing a more complete ultra-low cost departure schedule. The airline used examples of taking routes such as Baltimore to Orlando or Dallas to Las Vegas and shifting the individual flights from 2 or 3 per carrier to a combined 5 daily flights each way. Consumers will have far more choices to fly on Frontier as a combined company where the previous schedules was far more difficult to find flexible flight options.

Big 2023 Ahead

The airlines mentioned the deal involves combined 2021 revenues of $5.3 billion, but investors just need to throw away those numbers. What matters is the 2023 forecast for combined revenues of $9.5 billion. The 2023 story is far different from the virus disrupted 2021.

Data by YCharts

The deal values Spirit Airlines with a $2.9 billion equity value placing the combined airline worth ~$6.0 billion based on a nearly 50% valuation for both airlines. The combined company will have ~480 million outstanding diluted shares with Frontier listing 216.0 million shares outstanding now and the 108.4 million Spirit shares converting into 207.3 million shares plus other options and warrants.

The real interesting story is whether the new airline can achieve the $500 million in synergies. Just these cost synergies alone would help boost the EPS estimates for the combined airline by over $1 per share.

Frontier was already estimated to produce a $1.44 EPS in 2023 and these big synergy boosts would provide substantial upside to the EPS estimates. In essence, Spirit Airlines shifts from a stock trading at 10x current 2023 EPS estimates of $2.55 per share to an airline stock trading at 5x normalized 2023 earnings of ~$2.44. Not to mention, my investment thesis still thinks the consensus analyst EPS targets for 2023 are too low.

Of course, the cost synergies will take far longer than 2023 to accumulate with the deal only closing in the 2H'22. Still, investors should view the stock in light of the ultimate goal whether this takes into 2024 and beyond to fully achieve.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Spirit Airlines is a cheap stock and the Frontier deal only makes it cheaper. The combined airline is prepared to create a leader in the ultra-low cost space making the stock even more appealing at just $25 when the yearly high was above $40.