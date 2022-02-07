Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment

The last week was certainly a memorable week as two of the major technology companies - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) as well as Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) - reported quarterly earnings. And both companies lost about 25% of market capitalization within just one trading day. And as both are great businesses and stocks on my watchlist, we must take a closer look to determine if this is now a buying opportunity. In this article I will start with Meta Platforms - an article about PayPal might follow later.

Quarterly Results

Let's start by looking at the quarterly and annual results Meta published last week - and let's start with the annual results, which draw the picture of a great company growing with impressive rates. Total revenue increased from $85,965 million in fiscal 2020 to $117,929 million in fiscal 2021 - an increase of 37.2% year-over-year. Income from operations also increased from $32,671 million last year to $46,753 million in fiscal 2021 - an increase of 43.1% year-over-year. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased from $10.09 in 2020 to $13.77 in 2021 - 36.5% year-over-year increase.

Meta Q4/21 Presentation

When looking at the annual results, one might ask, why Meta dropped 25% after reporting such great results. We might get a first hint by looking at the quarterly results, which show a different picture. While total revenue could still increase from $28,072 million in Q4/20 to $33,671 million in Q4/21, this is only reflecting 20.0% year-over-year growth (the lowest growth rate since Q2/20). And income from operations decreased slightly from $12,775 million to $12,585 million - a decrease of 1.5% YoY. Diluted earnings per share declined even 5.4% from $3.88 in Q4/20 to $3.67 in Q4/21.

Meta Q4/21 Presentation

Additionally, the number of daily actives users worldwide declined for the first time - from 1,930 million in Q3/21 to 1,929 million in Q4/21. However, we are just talking about Facebook and while we can argue why Facebook changed its name to Meta, one of the reasons is certainly to reflect the fact, that the company is not just Facebook (we will get to this later).

Costs increasing…

When looking for further reasons why analysts and investors were so bearish, increased costs might be worth mentioning. While revenue still increased with a high pace, expenses also increased with a high rate. Especially costs for "research and development" increased from $18,447 million in 2020 to $24,655 million in 2021. Costs of revenue also increased from $16,692 million in 2020 to $22,649 million in 2021. And management is also expecting high expenses for 2022:

Turning now to the expense outlook. We expect 2022 total expenses to be in the range of $90 billion to $95 billion, updated from our prior outlook of $91 billion to $97 billion. Our anticipated expense growth is driven by investments in technical and product talent and infrastructure-related costs. We expect 2022 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, to be in the range of $29 billion to $34 billion, unchanged from our prior estimate.

In 2021, total expenses were $71.2 billion and expenses in 2022 will be about $20 billion higher, which means that revenue must increase about 17% next year for income from operations to stay the same.

…and revenue slowing down

But analysts and investors also seem to fear growth rates slowing down due to increased competition. During the last earnings call, "headwind" was mentioned 34 times, "TikTok" was mentioned six times and "competition" was also mentioned 6 times. Management also made the following statement during the last earnings call:

Turning now to the outlook. We expect first quarter 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $27 billion to $29 billion, which represents 3% to 11% year-over-year growth. We expect our year-over-year growth in the first quarter to be impacted by headwinds to both impression and price growth. On the impressions side, we expect continued headwinds from both increased competition for people's time and a shift of engagement within our apps towards video surfaces like Reels, which monetize at lower rates than Feed and Stories.

And the combination of lower guidance for the next quarter and obviously increased competition is making analysts fear that Meta might not be able to report high growth rates in the quarters and years to come (on the other hand, analysts are still estimating extremely high growth rates for every year aside from 2022 - we will get to that).

Technical Analysis

It is important to try to understand, why Meta Platforms declined so steep last week and look at potential risks. But we also must look at other aspects and try to get a full picture. And we can start by looking at technical analysis, which I already did in my last article to try and identify potential support levels. I wrote:

The next strong support level would be around $245, but this would already result in a 36% decline. At this level we not only have the previous lows from 2020 and 2021, but it would also be a pullback to the declining trendline (blue line) and assuming that it will take several weeks for the stock to decline so steep, we also have the 200-week simple moving average as support level (which is currently around $220). And although this would be a great buying opportunity, I don't know if that scenario is likely right now.

Back then, I considered a drop to $245 rather unlikely and here we are about four months later and all it took was one earnings report and one trading day to reach that level. Facebook is clearly oversold at this point and the fact, that we have several strong support levels right now makes a turnaround for the stock likely. Not only is Meta currently trading at the 200-week simple moving average, but it also hit a long-term trendline (blue line), which is connecting the lows of 2012 and 2020. Additionally, we have support level (green line) connecting the lows of 2020 and 2021 and the two grey declining trendlines connecting highs of 2020 and 2021.

And when going a bit lower we have another strong support level around $220, where we find not only the 38% Fibonacci retracement of the last upward wave, but also the highs of 2018 and 2020 (dotted black lines).

TradingView

Meta is also trading 38% below its previous all-time high right now, which is one of the steepest drops in the last 10 years. In 2018, the stock declined 43% as consequence of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and in the months after the IPO in 2012, the stock dropped almost 54%. Of course, we also must point out, that Facebook did not experience a real stock market crash yet (March 2020 doesn't really count) and we don't know what will happen in such a scenario.

Data by YCharts

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Aside from a strong support level from a technical point of view, the stock also seems to be undervalued right now. We can look at the price-earnings ratio and price-free-cash-flow ratio and will see, that both metrics are trading at the lowest point since the IPO (I excluded the first few years from the chart as the extremely high ratios in the first few years would distort the picture). Right now, Meta is trading for 17.2 times earnings and for 17.3 times free cash flow, which is clearly below the 5-year average P/E ratio of 29.64 and the 5-year average P/FCF ratio of 31.46.

Data by YCharts

And when trying to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis, we can only come to the conclusion that Meta is extremely undervalued (in my opinion). Let's start by looking at the free cash flow Meta must generate in the years to come in order to be fairly valued. Let's assume Meta will stagnate in 2022 (due to higher spending) and only be able to generate the same free cash flow as in 2021 ($39,116 million). To be fairly valued right now (10% discount rate), Meta must grow its free cash flow about 4.0% to 4.5% annually till perpetuity. And in my opinion, it is not even worth discussing if Meta can grow at least 4% annually.

Growth

First, we should not ignore, that Meta could very well struggle for several quarters (or maybe even a few years) and report only stagnating revenue and/or earnings or low growth rates. But when looking at analysts' estimates, we see revisions in the last week and expected earnings per share for fiscal 2022 were lowered from $14.33 to $12.93. Estimated earnings per share were also lowered for the following years. Nevertheless, analysts are expecting earnings per share to grow with a high pace - between 9.37% in 2024 and 26.34% in 2025 and hence much higher than 4%.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Revision

In the next few years, Meta will certainly generate the biggest part of revenue from online advertising.

And Meta must underperform the overall market in an impressive way to get only to 4% growth. And as Facebook is one of the dominant players in this market, I see it highly unlikely that Meta will grow only at such a low pace - even if competition should increase. When looking at different studies and estimates (see here and here) we see much higher growth rates than 4% in the years to come. Additionally, Meta is in a dominant position and has a market share of 23% in the global digital ad spending market. And estimates see Meta's market share increasing in the years to come.

eMarketer

Reality Labs

When looking at Meta's core business - "Family of Apps" - almost all revenue in this segment is generated from advertising. However, since Q4/21, Meta is reporting in two business segments and the second segment is "Reality Labs", which is including augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. And while this segment is contributing only a small part to overall revenue (about 2%), it could double revenue from $501 million in 2019 to $1,139 million in 2020 and again to $2,274 million in 2021.

And the virtual reality and augmented reality market has the potential to continue growing with a high pace in the years to come. In my last article I wrote:

And different studies are also estimating that virtual and augmented reality will grow with a high pace in the years to come. We can find estimates that the global virtual reality market will be somewhere between $70 billion and $85 billion in 2028. Annual growth rates for that timeframe are fluctuating between 18% CAGR and 44% CAGR as different studies are estimating the current market with a different size.

Share Buybacks

Another way to grow for Meta are share buybacks. And there are many different opinions one can have about share buybacks - I would argue that share buybacks make sense for a company as long as the business can't use the cash in a better way (acquisitions or investing in the business) and the stock is at least fairly valued. And as Meta seems to be undervalued right now, I consider share buybacks a good strategy.

Data by YCharts

In the last four years, the company decreased the number of outstanding shares from 2,962 million at the end of 2017 to 2,808 million at the end of 2021. The company therefore decreased the number of outstanding shares with a CAGR of 1.76%. And considering a free cash flow of $39,116 million, that could be used for share buybacks in theory, Meta could repurchase about 6% of its outstanding shares and contribute 6% to bottom line growth by share buybacks.

Great Business

And obviously it is necessary again to remind everyone, what a great business Meta is - and I just want to focus on two aspects: the balance sheet and the wide economic moat.

Balance Sheet

Let's start by looking at the balance sheet. The only negative aspect on Meta's balance sheet is $19,197 million in goodwill, which is stemming from acquisitions. Otherwise, Meta has a great balance sheet: Aside from having no debt on its balance sheet, which is a great point to start with, the company has $16,601 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities were $31,397 million. Therefore, 29% of total assets are cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Wide Economic Moat

I think it is obvious, that Meta has a wide economic moat around its business - and while the network effect is the most important one, the company can also rely on its brand name, its embeddedness and the ability to scale (James Currier wrote a good article).

Author's work

And when looking at Meta's margins, we also see a rather stable gross margin as well as operating margin. In the last five years, return on invested capital was 24% on average, which is a high number also indicating a wide economic moat. In case of Meta, 33.1% of revenue ended up as free cash flow in 2021, which is underlining its ability to generate huge amounts of free cash flow.

VisualCapitalist

And we talked about competition above but must also point out how dominant Meta's position still is. And it will remain difficult for the smaller competitors to attack Meta in the years to come.

Intrinsic Value Calculation II

Considering these facts mentioned above, we must return to our intrinsic value calculation and try to determine an intrinsic value once again by using more realistic assumptions. And if we just assume 6% growth from 2023 till perpetuity (free cash flow in 2022 remaining the same), we get an intrinsic value of $349.37 for Meta and the stock would trade already 32% below its intrinsic value right now.

And in an even more optimistic scenario, we still assume the same free cash flow in 2022, but for the years 2023 till 2031 we assume that growth rates will slow down from 15% in 2023 to 6% in 2031 and will remain at this level till perpetuity. Considering growth rates in the past years, 15% in 2023 seems realistic - especially after assuming only stagnating free cash flow in 2022. This leads to an intrinsic value of $503.98 for Meta and although this might seem extremely high and unrealistic when looking at the current share price, it is a possible scenario.

Conclusion

Some people are obviously seeing some bad omen by Facebook changing its name to Meta and are insinuating that management wants to distract from a declining business. But several companies changed names for several different reasons and Google also changed its name to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) to reflect that the business was more than just Google search.

While I don't see the name change as some kind of sign, the focus on the Metaverse certainly has consequences - aside from the name change. Meta is betting big by investing billions of dollars on the idea of the metaverse, which will have a negative effect on profitability in the coming quarters. And combined with short-term headwinds, Meta could face some tough quarters and 2022 probably won't be great.

In my last article I argued to ignore the noise and I still would argue to ignore the noise as these short-term headwinds - that exist without any doubt - are just noise when looking at the bigger picture. And the bigger picture is a great business with a wide economic moat, that is growing with a high pace and is undervalued right now. And on top, Meta could profit from a growing VR/AR business and investing in the metaverse.

And I am also aware of the risk, that I might be too early with this article. In August 2021, I published two articles about Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) also titled "Buy when there is blood in the streets" and in both cases, I was probably a bit too early. And I also see the risk of Meta Platforms not having reached the low yet - like Alibaba and Tencent didn't in August 2021 (especially Alibaba continued to drop in the following months). And I also see the risk of catching a falling knife and considering that I expect a huge bear market in the years to come, it is dangerous bet to assume that stocks could not fall further. On the other hand, I see Meta trading at such low valuation multiples, that I must be bullish right now. And while I can imagine Meta trading lower in 6 or 12 months from now, I consider it highly unlikely that Meta will trade lower in 5 or 10 years from now.