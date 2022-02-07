Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been about fourteen months since I wrote my cautious piece on eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), and in that time the shares are basically flat against a gain of ~20% for the S&P 500. The shares went on a rather dramatic ride over this time, though. The stock peaked at about $155 per share about two months after I put out my bearish call on this name. That was an awkward time, and commenters didn’t seem to tire in telling me how wrong I was, or how my article wasn’t ageing well. They were right, obviously, as the people who sold when I recommended they do so missed out on some spectacular gains.

The gains were short lived, though. As quickly as it ran up in price, the shares cratered, and returned, “roman candle style” back to Earth. Within three months of peaking, the stock was trading for $28. There are many lessons to be drawn from this, but I think the most significant one is that the more you pay for any asset, the lower will be your subsequent returns. There are also lessons about not allowing yourself to get caught up in a financial feeding frenzy.

Anyway, stepping down off my soapbox, I’m always looking for stocks that underperform the overall market, because I think these offer future positive returns. Since eXp World has underperformed, it’s back on my radar. I want to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy at current prices. I’ll make that determination by looking at the updated financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

Welcome to the "thesis paragraph" of my article, dear readers. It's here where I save you the bother of wading through the totality of my article by stating my position in a nutshell. The growth I noted in my earlier article is still present, and the company has grown dramatically. In addition, the shares have come down in price, and are now trading at much more reasonable valuations. For these reasons, I'm taking a nibble on the shares. Most of my bullish perspective will be expressed by the short put options I'm recommending selling. These deep out of the money puts come with some decent premia in my view.

Financial Snapshot

The financial performance during the first nine months of 2021 was spectacular relative to both 2020, and 2019. Revenue in 2021 was ~126% higher than the same period in 2020, and up a whopping 280% relative to 2019. At the same time, the company turned profitable in 2020 as I noted during my previous missive, and the company increased that profit in 2021. Specifically, the first nine months of 2021 saw net income rise about 180% relative to the same period in 2020.

Additionally, it seems the capital structure has improved dramatically in my view. Specifically, the company has reduced long term debt by ~37% in 2021, and cash now represents fully 51% of total liabilities. Owner equity has grown about 33% during the first nine months of 2021.

In short, I think this is a fine growth business, and I’d be happy to own it at the right price.

eXp World Holdings Inc. Financial History (eXp World Holdings Investor Relations)

The Stock

It’s at this point where I get into valuations, and it’s at this point where I frequently disqualify otherwise passable companies from consideration as investments. I’m going to be more repetitive than usual because I think I need to drive home the point that any company can be a great or terrible investment depending entirely on the price paid for it. A great company can be a terrible investment, and a troubled company like this one, can be a great investment. I’ll drive this point home by using eXp Worldwide as an example. Someone who bought this in February of last year is down about 83% on their investment. Someone who bought on January 24 of this year is up about 7.5%. The company grew rather dramatically between these two dates, so we can infer that the 90% difference in returns is entirely a function of the price paid for the stock, so we need to be mindful of the price paid. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

As you may recall, dear readers, I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. You may also recall that in my previous missive, I moaned about the fact that eXp World Holdings Inc. was trading at a price to free cash flow of ~39 times. It’s now trading about half that valuation, per the second chart below. In addition, the shares are trading near the bottom end of its price to sales history, per the chart immediately below.

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can take a fairly standard finance formula, apply a bit of high school algebra to it to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This is done by isolating the "g" (growth) variable in the formula. Applying this approach to eXp Worldwide at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at about 4% over the long term. This is much more pessimistic than the last time I reviewed this stock when the market was forecasting a growth rate of ~9%. Given the financial strength here, and given the relative cheapness of the shares, I’m willing to nibble at the moment. I’ll be taking a small stock position here, and will be selling puts as well.

Puts A Viable Alternative

For those who may be nervous about buying at current levels, I think short put options offer a viable alternative way to generate even safer returns. Specifically, if you sell a deep out of the money put option on a company you already like, you can’t help but “win.” If the shares remain above the strike, you collect some premium, which is always enjoyable. If the shares of the company that you decided you like drop in price, and you’re obliged to buy, you do so at a level that you pre-determined that you were comfortable with.

Getting to the specifics, I like the January 2023 puts with a strike of $20. These are currently bid at $3.20, which I consider to be very generous. So, if the shares remain above $20 over the next 11 months, I’ll simply pocket the premium here. If the shares drop another 25% from their current (already cheap) level, I’ll be obliged to buy, but will do so at near rock bottom valuations on a price to sales basis, for instance. Catching this fast grower at a net price of ~$16.80 is also a “win” in my mind.

I hope you’re all giddy with excitement at the prospect of finding a “win-win” trade, because we now come to the part of the article where I get to rapidly deflate any positive feelings you might have by writing about risk. This emotionally hurts you way more than it does me. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this lengthy, ponderous discussion of risks by revisiting the specific trade I’m recommending here. If eXp Worldwide shares remain above $20 over the next eleven months, I’ll simply pocket the premium and move on. In my view, that premium is very generous at the moment. If the shares fall in price, I’ll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price (i.e. $16.80), that is about 37% lower than the current market price. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." If you’ve decided that it’s strange of me to conclude a discussion about risk by writing about the risk reducing potential of put options, welcome to the club. You’ll neither be the first, nor will you be the last person to characterize my behaviour as “strange.”

Conclusion

I think this company has proven that it’s capable of growing rapidly. That, coupled with the share price underperformance, is very compelling in my view. I think eXp Worldwide now represents that great combination of fast growth and skeptical market. This is why I’m taking a small position in the name. Most of my bullishness will be expressed by the put options I sell. I think these offer very generous premia, and I recommend others trade these or similar options to enhance yields here.