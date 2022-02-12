SA Interview: Value Investing With Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA

Feature interview

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA is an individual investor who employs a value strategy. We discussed how deleveraging and/or refinancing can be a catalyst, how to mitigate the risk of investing in a value trap and why he thinks the pendulum may have swung a bit too far back towards certain “old economy” stocks that are benefiting from temporary tailwinds.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA: I primarily invest in the industrials and retail sectors (including retail real estate), although I do dabble in some other areas. I look for businesses with strong long-term cash flow potential relative to the current valuation.

Most commonly, I buy stocks trading at low (often single-digit) P/E and P/FCF ratios. As an ultra-long-term investor with a 25-plus year investment horizon for most of my assets, I'm willing to accept substantial near-term volatility. Many investors shun volatility, so those assets frequently trade at irrationally low prices, creating opportunities for outsize long-term returns.

That said, I do at times invest in stocks that trade at earnings and cash flow multiples above the market median. An example would be Costco, which I was happy to own at 30 or 35 times earnings, but which I eventually sold when the valuation pushed past 40 times forward earnings last fall.

SA: What retailer turnarounds are more or less likely to succeed and why? Can you give any examples?

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA: Retail is a tough business. When a retailer falls out of favor with consumers, it can be incredibly difficult to turn the tide. The rise of e-commerce has given consumers a convenient default shopping option, so brick-and-mortar retailers need to work harder than ever to "earn" traffic to their stores. A retailer with falling traffic needs something splashy to attract new customers and convince existing customers to visit more frequently.

Along these lines, I'm very optimistic about Kohl's turnaround prospects. The company has been accepting Amazon returns in its stores for several years now. While that adds costs, it's worth it to bring people into the store, where they can see the company's enhanced merchandise assortment firsthand. And in Dec. 2020, Kohl's announced a partnership with Sephora (replacing the latter's deal with J.C. Penney). As Sephora shops roll out across the Kohl's store fleet through 2023, the retailer is likely to see a nice pickup in store traffic and customer acquisition. That should support solid revenue gains over the next few years (well beyond the analyst consensus of roughly 2% annual growth), which is not priced into the stock whatsoever.

By contrast, I'm skeptical of Bed Bath & Beyond's turnaround prospects. CEO Mark Tritton has begun implementing a lot of sensible improvements since arriving in late 2019: e.g., optimizing pricing and promotions, renovating stores, simplifying the merchandise offering, and introducing new private brands. But none of these changes can fix the company's biggest problem, which is that customers aren't showing up to the stores. So far, the results have been horrendous, as competitors continue to gain share at Bed Bath & Beyond's expense. Bulls have written off the weak top- and bottom-line results on account of the pandemic and supply-chain chaos. I fear Tritton's efforts may be too little, too late.

SA: What’s your outlook for the airline industry and what (if any) airlines are your top ideas? Of all the predictions about the future of the industry, are there any you disagree with? If so, which ones and why?

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA: I am quite bullish on the U.S. airline industry from a demand perspective. There's huge pent-up demand for leisure travel and visiting friends and relatives. Every time the pandemic eased up in 2021, airlines saw a surge in bookings. While the delta and omicron waves subsequently cut into that momentum, each new wave has had less and less impact. That bodes well for the next few years.

I also expect a full recovery in domestic business travel. Predictions that videoconferencing will cut deeply into business travel seem far off the mark. Some kinds of travel may become obsolete, but in-person meetings will remain essential for fostering relationships, whether between sales reps and clients or between team members who work in different cities. Meanwhile, new types of business travel may spring up, such as remote workers visiting headquarters a few times a year.

Long-haul international business travel may be a different story. Brief overseas trips are costly both in dollars and productivity. That will incentivize companies to become more judicious about sending employees to another continent for a day or two if videoconferencing could serve as an adequate substitute.

While air travel demand will likely surpass pre-pandemic levels within a year or two, supply could grow even faster. Budget carriers like Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have been growing rapidly for years. As they become larger, their growth starts to have more of an impact on overall industry capacity. And now, United Airlines is talking about growing capacity at a 4%-6% CAGR between 2019 and 2026, which translates to 32%-50% growth over that period.

All of this extra capacity will put pressure on fares in competitive markets. Airlines that are somewhat protected from fare wars and/or have unit cost tailwinds to offset any pressure on fares have the best prospects.

My top pick in the industry remains JetBlue Airways. The pandemic dealt it a setback, but the airline mainly operates in slot- and gate-constrained markets, protecting it somewhat from irrational competition. Additionally, JetBlue implemented significant structural cost cuts before and during the pandemic and is just beginning a fleet transition that will further reduce unit costs.

I'm also very bullish on SkyWest, which gets most of its revenue from fixed-fee contracts. That puts it in an ideal position if traffic surges but fares decline. The stock has fallen more than 50% from its 52-week high because of some near-term staffing issues that are weighing heavily on profitability. However, I expect it to resolve those problems and get back to pre-pandemic earnings levels by 2024.

SA: Can you discuss the opportunities for income (and potentially capital appreciation) in preferreds? Which industries are you most likely to find them in? What are the risks of investing in preferreds?

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA: As a general rule, I don't like investing in preferred shares. In theory, because they are higher in the capital structure than common equity, if the common shares are worth anything more than zero, there's no risk of capital loss for the preferreds. In practice, preferred shares often aren't treated better in bankruptcy situations than common stock. That makes for a poor risk-reward tradeoff: preferred shareholders take on a lot of incremental risk relative to debt holders without the upside of common shares.

The exception to this rule of mine is if a preferred stock is trading at a deep discount to liquidation preference. That's the case for PREIT preferred shares (the only preferreds I own or have ever owned). PREIT preferreds are extremely risky, as the company has a high debt load and needs to rapidly sell assets in a market where many investors are still skeptical of buying/owning retail real estate (especially malls). But at least in this case there's a lot of capital appreciation potential if PREIT does sell enough assets to reduce debt to a manageable level.

SA: Can you discuss the ways deleveraging and/or refinancing can be a catalyst? Is it possible for investors to miss (or underappreciate) this as a catalyst, even if this news is disclosed for all investors to see in SEC filings?

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA: I tend to think of deleveraging and refinancing as potential secondary catalysts alongside operational turnarounds. Companies usually choose to delever for a concrete reason. Sometimes, it may be that leverage became temporarily elevated due to an acquisition. Other times, EBITDA declines unexpectedly, causing the leverage ratio to rise.

The latter scenario is most likely to create opportunities for investors. Unsurprisingly, a company with high leverage and falling EBITDA will often trade at a very low multiple. But if it can generate enough cash to pay down debt, that can mitigate the impact of lower EBITDA on its leverage ratio. If EBITDA continues falling, deleveraging won't fix the stock's performance. But if EBITDA stabilizes (or, better still, returns to growth), the prior deleveraging effort can pave the way for a rapid turnaround in sentiment. I would consider the change in the EBITDA trend to be the main catalyst, but it wouldn't have as much of an impact on the stock if there were still a big debt burden hanging over the company.

SA: How do you tell if a stock trading at a significant discount to NAV is a value trap instead of a value? Are there any signs in general to look out for?

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA: I think it's nearly impossible for a value investor to avoid value traps entirely. The best you can hope for is to mitigate the risk by sticking to your best ideas, ideally with a margin of safety for the business to underperform your expectations and still generate a decent return. Excessive fear of investing in a value trap can cost you more in the form of missed opportunities than you would lose from making a few mistakes.

SA: A recurring question in this interview series is about the mispricings created by the coronavirus and its short and long-term impact – can you weigh in on this?

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA: From the beginning, I have been skeptical of the notion that the pandemic would change everything permanently. In 2020, investors chased many "stay-at-home" stocks to unsustainable levels while dumping retail, restaurants, entertainment, airlines, hotels, malls, etc. I picked up a lot of incredible bargains when the market bottomed out in the early months of the pandemic.

There have been some lasting changes for sure: more remote work, less emphasis by film studios on big-screen releases, greater e-commerce adoption, etc. Most of those things were happening anyway, though. By and large, people have been eager to return to some semblance of normality. As a result, most of the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic have come roaring back. That has addressed the most egregious mispricings of the pandemic.

Today, I think the pendulum may have swung a bit too far back towards certain "old economy" stocks that are benefiting from temporary tailwinds. I'm particularly wary of retailers that are suddenly earning record margins simply by radically cutting back on discounts in light of tight inventory created by the global supply-chain challenges.

For example, shares of department store operator Dillard's have surged 250% since the beginning of 2020 (handily beating the likes of Zoom over that period). Dillard's is on pace to post a full-year adjusted operating margin of roughly 15% for fiscal 2021. That compares to 2% in fiscal 2019. Margins are likely to contract most of the way back to pre-pandemic levels over the next few years, making Dillard's valuation look very precarious, even though the stock trades for less than seven times estimated fiscal 2021 earnings.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA: General Motors is my third-largest position today and probably my highest-conviction idea. The company just reported record adjusted earnings for 2021 ($7.07 per share), despite a severe headwind to production from the global chip shortage. GM was able to offset lower volume by focusing on building its most profitable products and cutting back on discounts. Management projects strong sales growth in 2022 and roughly flat earnings despite a significant increase in product development investments.

I also see General Motors as by far the best positioned legacy automaker for navigating the changing auto industry landscape. It is years ahead of the pack in terms of creating a proprietary EV platform, developing connected vehicle services, and deploying autonomous vehicles (AVs). And yet GM stock trades for just over 7 times earnings.

In many ways, GM is an ideal stock to own as an investor with an extremely long investment horizon. It doesn't have a natural investor base. The company suspended its dividend during the pandemic and has no near-term plans to reinstate it, so income investors have fled. The top line is lower than it was a decade ago, so growth investors aren't buying the stock. And many value investors seem to wish that GM would stop investing so much in initiatives to drive future growth. As a result, GM shares have been perennially cheap.

If you need to sell in a year or two, General Motors probably isn't the stock for you. There's no guarantee that the market will wake up to the company's intrinsic value in the near term. But GM has a credible plan to double revenue to around $300 billion by 2030 while expanding its operating margin. As it starts to make demonstrable progress towards those goals over the next few years, I expect GM stock to re-rate much higher. In my opinion, this could be a 10-bagger within 10 years.

Thanks to Adam for the interview.

Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA owns shares of GM, KSS, JBLU, PEI, PEI.PC, SAVE, and SKYW.