Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for Texas Instruments Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. I don't see Texas Instruments as a Buy on the dip, as I am of the view that TXN's top line growth and profitability have peaked in 2021. But TXN is not a Sell, given its reasonable valuations and status as a steady dividend growth play. This suggests that a Hold rating for Texas Instruments is fair.

Why Is TXN Stock Down?

Texas Instruments, which Bloomberg refers to as "the largest maker of analog and embedded processing chips" globally, has seen its share price dip in recent months. TXN's stock price hit an all-time high of $202.26 during the October 25, 2021 trading day. Texas Instruments' last traded share price of $171.42 as of February 4, 2022 was equivalent to a -15% correction from the peak for the company.

Also, Texas Instruments did not experience a sustained share price recovery after delivering above-expectations financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. TXN's Q4 2021 revenue and earnings per share came in +9% and +19% higher than what the sell-side analysts were expecting, respectively. Texas Instruments' stock price initially rose by +2.5% from $173.96 as of January 25, 2022 (date of quarterly earnings release) to $178.33 as of January 26, 2022 post-earnings announcement. But TXN's most recent stock price of $171.42 as of February 4 market close was lower than its $173.96 share price as of January 25 prior to Q4 results release.

I think that TXN stock is down in the past three months, because there are worries that the company's revenue growth and profit margins might have already peaked in 2021.

Based on historical financials and forward-looking sell-side consensus forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ, Texas Instruments achieved a +26.9% increase in revenue for fiscal 2021, which is the company's highest top line expansion for the past 10 years. Market consensus expects TXN's revenue growth to slow to +8.7% and +3.7% for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively.

Similarly, TXN's FY 2021 gross profit margin of 67.5% and normalized net profit margin of 43.3% were the highest that they have ever been in the last decade. Wall Street analysts don't view Texas Instruments' current profit margins as being sustainable. The consensus financial estimates suggest that TXN's normalized net profit margin will be flattish at 43.3% in FY 2022, prior to contracting by -130 basis points to 42.0% in FY 2023. The sell-side also forecasts that Texas Instruments' gross profit margin will expand to 68.3% in fiscal 2022 before eventually declining to 67.0% in fiscal 2023.

Texas Instrument's management comments at the Q4 2021 earnings call on January 25, 2022 and Capital Management Update webcast on February 3, 2022 provide support for the market's expectations of its near-term financial performance.

TXN acknowledged at the recent fourth-quarter earnings call that "there is a growing recognition that the near-term supply/demand imbalance will end at some point," while stressing that "the secular growth of semiconductor content per system will continue to increase." In other words, it is clear that Texas Instruments' exceptional +26.9% top line expansion for FY 2021 was largely attributable to the current chip shortage situation which will not persist forever.

On the issue of future profitability, it is important to note that Texas Instruments guided at the Capital Management Update webcast that the company's capital expenditures will grow from $2.5 billion in 2021 to "average approximately $3.5 billion a year from 2022 to 2025." Notably, TXN emphasized that "depreciation follows CapEx", and estimated that its total depreciation expenses might more than triple from $800 million (annualized based on Q4 2021 numbers) to $2.5 billion in 2025. There is no doubt that higher depreciation in the next couple of years will be a drag on Texas Instruments' future profitability.

In conclusion, there are good reasons for the recent dip in TXN's share price. In the next two sections of the article, I discuss Texas Instruments' valuations and dividends to determine if TXN is a buy on the dip.

Is TXN Stock A Good Value?

I think that TXN is fairly valued. The market currently values Texas Instruments at a consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E multiple of 18.5 times as per S&P Capital IQ data and based on its stock price of $171.42 as of February 4, 2022.

In my opinion, a high-teens forward P/E multiple for TXN appears to be fair. On one hand, the sell-side consensus forecasted ROA (Return On Assets) metrics over the next few years are very high i.e. in the thirties percentage range. On the other hand, the company's guidance for a +7% revenue CAGR between now and 2030 (as indicated at Capital Management Update webcast) is decent, but not sufficiently high to warrant a premium valuation multiple for TXN.

In summary, Texas Instruments' shares are not expensive, but its valuations are not attractive enough to be deemed as a "good value."

Is Texas Instruments A Safe Dividend Stock?

As explained in the preceding section of this article, I don't see a lot of upside for Texas Instruments in terms of potential valuation multiple expansion. On the flip side, the downside for TXN is protected to some extent, as the stock has good appeal in the eyes of dividend-focused investors.

According to its February 2022 investor presentation slides, TXN has a stellar dividend payout track record, having raised the company's dividends for 18 years running up to 2021. Specifically, Texas Instruments' dividend per share grew at a very impressive CAGR of +25% for the financial period between 2004 and 2021. More importantly, Texas Instruments' dividend payout as a proportion of the company's free cash flow was only 62% in FY 2021, which is well within its targeted 40%-80% dividend-to-free cash flow payout ratio.

In other words, Texas Instruments is a safe dividend stock by virtue of its long track record of growing dividends and its relatively comfortable payout ratio. Wall Street analysts are forecasting that TXN will raise its dividend per share from $4.21 in fiscal 2021 to $4.70 in FY 2022 which translates into a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Is TXN Stock A Buy Or Sell On The Dip?

TXN stock is neither a Buy or Sell on the dip. Texas Instruments is not a Buy as it should have seen the peak of its revenue and profit margins in fiscal 2021. But a Sell rating is not warranted, as its forward P/E valuations are reasonable, and it boasts a decent low single-digit forward dividend yield. As a result, I have decided to assign a Hold rating to Texas Instruments instead.