Jacob Boomsma/iStock via Getty Images

My FIBK History

I have owned First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a taxable account since Q1 2015. My total return is 68% since that time, a return that underperforms my overall long-term bank portfolio.

My reasons for buying FIBK in 2015:

I expected the bank to be able produce a dependable ROE of 10%+ over the next decade.

a dependable ROE of 10%+ over the next decade. FIBK was my preferred bank for exposure to the Mountain states.

The Scott family control was an important consideration to my share purchase since my research shows that family-controlled small regionals tend to outperform peer banks through the business cycle. See Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) and First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA).

The bank's attractive low funding costs suggested strong core deposit gathering capabilities.

Looking back at my reasons for buying FIBK in 2015, I was proven wrong on at least two factors:

FIBK has failed to generate stable and reliable ROE 10%+ since 2015. However, it has delivered ROEs in the 9% range consistent with its pre-2015 history.

To gain Mountain state bank exposure, history says I should have bought Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) in 2015. GCBI at the time already met my 10%+ ROE target and has succeeded to maintain high quality, reliable earnings since 2015. When I made the FIBK investment, GBCI sold for a 15% premium to FIBK. Since March 2015, GBCI's total return is 151% compared to FIBK's 68%.

Great Western Merger Drags Down FIBK Shares

Since 2015, FIBK has underperformed expectations.

I was particularly disappointed to learn of FIBK's announcement of its merger with Great Western Bank in Sept. 2021. As I wrote in a recent article about Columbia Banking Systems Inc. (COLB), there is considerable evidence that banks engaged in large acquisitions (relative to the size of the acquirer) underperform peers in the three years subsequent to the merger.

True to form and as I expected, FIBK has underperformed peer banks since announcing the Great Western merger: FIBK shares are down 5.39% compared to +16.61% for the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE).

My guess is that the big recent drop in FIBK shares is associated with an overhang of investors lined up to sell shares for merger-related reasons.

Other factors weighing on share price:

Anemic loan growth, loan payoffs

Decision to stop charging fees for NSFs/ODs. ($5 mill. impact).

Columbia Bank Article: Patience Advised

Readers of my Nov. 24 Columbia Bank article may recall that my view on Columbia was to be patient and only acquire shares if and when Columbia's share price retreated to $29 (price to tangible book of 1.5x). Whether the price will fall to $29 will depend on the economy/market and, just as importantly, the smoothness of the bank's merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ).

FIBK: Having Been Patient, Doubling My Position

I have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to buy FIBK shares at an attractive margin of safety.

Today I doubled my position in FIBK at $36.80/share and may add to my position prior to the bank's ex-div date of Feb. 9. The newly acquired shares are in a tax-deferred trading account and may or may not be a long-term hold.

My reasons for doubling the position:

FIBK shares appear oversold in the immediate aftermath of the merger.

Whether $36+ is a bottom, I don't know, but at today's valuation, there appears to be a reasonable margin of safety.

FIBK should be able to generate its 9% ROE in 2022.

FIBK is particularly well-positioned for rising interest rates.

The FIBK-Great Western merger is not a merger of equals, as evidenced by the fact that Great Western's CEO will not be part of the new management team. In addition, only five of the bank's sixteen directors will come from Great Western.

Credit quality is improving and remains strong which is a hallmark of FIBK through business cycles.

FIBK has strong core deposits and low funding costs.

Though I am not a fan of big bank mergers, FIBK has a solid record for doing mergers well, though, I suspect this one will be more difficult than the small add-on mergers FIBK has done in the recent past.

I like the dividend ($1.64, yield 4.47%, ex- div Feb 9).

Analysts

Per Ycharts, there are five analysts following FIBK. Three have FIBK as a Hold, one shows Outperform, and one has a Buy on FIBK. Analyst price targets range from $36.01 to $51.24; average price target is $44.60. At today's price of $36.80, the theoretical upside is 21% assuming a $44.60 price a year from today. Add in $1.64 in dividends, and the target return is >25%.

Risks

Idiosyncratic risks associated with FIBK:

Merger proves highly disruptive to customers and clients, resulting in revenue loss.

Integration problems delay expense cuts and accelerate non-interest merger-related costs.

Loan growth remains anemic

Closing Thoughts

Potential FIBK investors should review the bank's recent earnings transcript and presentation. The presentation provides compelling slides addressing liquidity, core deposit/funding, net interest margin, geographic coverage, loan quality, securities exposure, and duration/interest rate risk. It is also worth noting that the CEO said during the earnings call that the dividend will not increase in 2022.

Investors should be aware that the bank's CEO has been a steady buyer of FIBK shares in the open market. His most recent buy was Dec. 13 when he acquired 2880 shares at $39.39.