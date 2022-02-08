ARBKL: Argo Blockchain's 9.5% Yielding Baby Bonds Look Interesting

Andy/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's been a while since I had the time to share an idea for the income seekers on SA. Normally I would try to provide a more thorough presentation of the total company's business model, but my desire to share due to current pricing, and limited public data due to Argo Blockchain's (NASDAQ:ARBK) very recent ADR OTC listing, makes it more difficult in this case. Hence, I strongly encourage everyone to do their own due diligence when looking at this security.

First, if you are generally predisposed against Crypto in general, then this article isn't for you. If you believe they are all worth zero in the future, then just move along. ARBK is a Crypto Miner. They have some elements that make them different from other public miners, but I'm not interested in those characteristics in this case. In general, I don't like equity investments in crypto miners. I view them essentially as similar to the assets themselves without much leverage in the model.

Thus, if you want to own the equity of ARBK, personally I'd suggest you should just own Crypto itself outright. You'll have similar upside without the exogenous risks that always come from owning equity in a company. If you're looking for leverage to Crypto prices, then there are better business models out there to invest in, like Silvergate Capital (SI) which I used to write about in '20-'21.

Instead, I'm interested in the recent issuance and decline of Argo's 8.75% Coupon Senior Notes due 11/30/26 (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ARBKL). I'm always looking for higher coupons specifically due to their lower convexity to interest rates. If you are concerned that rates will continue to climb higher due to inflation, then you either need to limit your duration, convexity, or preferably both through security selection.

ARBKL offers both of these aspects. The issue of course is that you have the opportunity due to the market's general aversion to this nascent industry. I don't consider this a table-pounding opportunity. The Ramaco Resources (METC) Senior Note Issuance (METCL) was a better opportunity given our knowledge about near-term results. Still, I think that the risk of ARBK not being able to cover the interest expense with EBITDA is low, which makes the current yield and yield-to-maturity look like an opportunity.

There are elements that make analysis difficult here though. First, this is a foreign entity domiciled in the UK with its primary stock trading on the London Stock Exchange. It's only been trading here in the U.S. since late September '21, which means we only have the Q3 '21 report that's been issued with USD stated numbers. Hence, the model I built I had to convert the British Pound figures using average exchange rates to convert into a USD model.

They are also using the proceeds of the debt issuance completed in November of '21 to complete the buildout of a very large new mining facility located in Texas called Helios. This will expand the total computing power, or Hashrate, from Q3 '21's end 1.075, up to 3.7 Exahash. That's over 2.4x times ARBK's current computing power that's estimated to come online in 2H of '22. Clearly, the financials will change considerably once that happens, and the analysis I'm about to show you is based off of the last quarterly report. i.e., it's limited analysis! I wouldn't be sharing it though if I didn't think it might be worthwhile, so let's dig in.

Estimating BTC-USD Price and ARBK Cash Flows

In the grand scheme of things, the crypto mining business is a fairly simple model. Since we're focused on this debt security, however, we can make it even simpler and just focus on ARBK's ability to cover their interest expense payments first, and second their ability to return the principal capital when the issue matures. I'm going to ignore the potential variability that comes with the reward system for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other Proof-Of-Work networks. Instead, I'm going to use their last reported quarter and try to answer one simple question: What price for BTC does ARBK need in order to cover their annual interest expense payments going forward? Or, how low can BTC's price fall before there would be a problem for debt holders?

The current 40 million of baby bonds were issued in November of '21 with a coupon of 8.75%. That requires 3.5 mil in annual interest payments until maturity. In the prospectus, ARBK provided the pro forma debt that is outstanding after the issuance and prepayment of 25 mil in the New Galaxy Term Loan. This leads to an increase of total debt to just over 70 mil from 57 mil at the end of Q3 despite the issuance of 40 mil. My usual conservatism is estimating 5% interest expense on the balance, so I'm going to use 5 million as the needed cash flow to cover total interest payments for all of their debt.

ARBK Income Statement (Company Reports)

Source: Company Reports

If you have looked at ARBK's reports before, then you'll notice I've adjusted the line items significantly from the company statements. Where ARBK has changes in the fair value of their held crypto assets above the operating line, I've moved it and anything else not related to the mining business below it. I want to estimate just what's needed for the mining business to cover the interest payments, and as you can see above, the answer is about $14,000 BTC-USD.

This is just a test based off of Q3's results, and as the model shows their business is about to change dramatically in terms of the size of their mining operation. What we don't know right now is what their average cost will be per BTC mined in the 2H of '22. Still, I view $14,000 as a significant benchmark for what it suggests in terms of historical tail risk.

The recent peak in BTC's price in November of '21 was about $69,000. Thus, a $14,000 figure would equate to a peak to trough decline of just under (80%). As the above chart shows, that's not a historical impossibility as we've seen three such declines of that magnitude in the past. One could argue that the magnitude of this kind of tail risk is likely less so than in the past due to the industry's growth and greater acceptance within traditional finance, however, we still have to accept this as at least a possibility although perhaps less of one. The fact that under current operating scenarios the mining business alone should be able to maintain paying the interest expense given even the greatest of market declines is why I find this an interesting security.

ARBK's Crypto Holdings

While I'm not interested in using changes in fair value of ARBK's crypto holdings to estimate the safety net for our debt securities, I do want to note that these assets help to effectively backstop the principal of our loan. In ARBK's most recent monthly update for the month of December, the company reported that they ended the year with 2,595 equivalent Bitcoins. Again, if we use that figure assuming no future growth in the holdings, ARBK would need a price of just about $15,400 BTC-USD to repay our $40 million in principal.

Lastly, there's also $100 million in Fixed Assets on the balance sheet that's mostly mining computers which will grow after completion of the Texas facility. Admittedly Bitcoin mining machines have to be constantly renewed, and ARBK depreciates those assets on a straight line basis for just 36 months. Still, if crypto prices plummet to the degree that inhibits ARBK's ability to maintain the business going forward, the current model as planned should have enough residual value to likely cover our principal return. That doesn't preclude the risk of ARBK adding on more debt, etc., but we can only analyze what we know to be true right now. If circumstance change in the future, then we adjust our analysis accordingly.

Conclusion

One thing that I haven't done to this point is explain why this looks attractive to me in this market. For that, I'd like to share a list of the current highest coupon offerings in the exchange traded baby bond market. The primary point I'd like to highlight is that all of these issues have a story for their capital raise. The next year estimates of EBITDA all expect a material ramp in the fortunes of these businesses.

That element requires depth of knowledge about each business to obtain the necessary level of comfort. I happened to have that with METC when they issued their debt, but I can't have that depth with every business in the market. Hence, what gives me greater comfort is when the current business can support the debt versus needing the expectation of next year's performance.

My Spreadsheet

Source: Quantum Online, Fidelity Active Trader Pro for pricing.

The above list is sorted by coupon rate highest to lowest, and has exchange traded debt with coupons between 8%-9.5%. The symbols highlighted in green are the ones I currently have exposure to. Six of the 13 companies have debt trading under par of which ARBKL is one. The rest have held up pretty well despite the recent moves in interest rates.

My spreadsheet

Source: Quantum Online, Fidelity Active Trader Pro for pricing, SEC Company Reports, YCharts EBITDA Estimates.

This next chart is the same list of issues with some key balance sheet data extracted from the last respective company's 10-Q filing. You'll also see EBITDA TTM, for the trailing twelve-month EBITDA figure, and EBITDA NY, for next year's EBITDA estimate which I obtained from YCharts feed here on Seeking Alpha. I mention all of this because some of these companies are actively seeking or in the process of raising more capital.

Hence, the pro forma balance sheets may deteriorate from here, and you may have different opinions as to what this coming year's EBITDA should be. I view the above, however, in general as to how the market likely views each company currently. I'd like to direct your attention now to the leverage ratios on the right side of the above chart. I've highlighted in yellow the ones I have exposure to, and in general, you can see a theme here.

Under trailing twelve-month performance, they're below 3x debt to EBITDA. I should also mention that in this case, I'm using just debt and not net debt calculations. That's due to recent issues skewing the calculation by leaving large cash balances before capital has been deployed. The astute observer will see there are two other companies that meet this threshold that I'm not involved with.

One has an extremely large capital project that's about to begin which will significantly change the company's profile moving forward, and the other is a company that I have some knowledge of in the past which leaves me to believe the volatility of the earnings and cash flows are higher than they appear currently. Bottom line, what I think sets ARBKL apart from the other group of securities that have broken par, is that it can support the current debt just off of their current operations.

This security broke down on January 21st when Bitcoin broke down through support at $40,000. All crypto-related securities traded down on the 21st. The interesting thing is that Bitcoin is now trading back up above $40,000, yet ARBKL is still about $2 below par where it was before. I've drawn in the key support/resistance zones at $30,000 and $40,000, and I circled the weekend when BTC dropped below that $40,000 level last month.

Source

To conclude, I like the general risk/reward setup on this security. Yes, they have a new large project close to completion that will change the equation, but that most likely will be for the better significantly increasing the total computing power of their mining operation. They are still not too levered on their current operations which is rare in this high-yield debt marketplace, and I believe that their business can cover the interest expenses all the way down to $14,000 BTC-USD.

They also have their current crypto portfolio to backstop the whole issue, and I barely mentioned the computer assets themselves that provide another layer of protection for the debt holder. If you're not comfortable with Crypto in general, then it's probably best to stay away. However, while I'm not a fan of owning equity in mining operations as I don't think the returns differ enough from just owning crypto outright, for a current yield and yield-to-maturity through a debt instrument in this neighborhood, I'm very interested. I think this is a security worth your time doing some due diligence.