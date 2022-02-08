It's Time To Shift Into Safer, More Stable Stocks (Technically Speaking For 4/7)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

For the first part of the pandemic, central banks argued that inflationary pressures were transitory. There was good reason for this thinking. Governments essentially turned their respective economies off and on to thwart the virus' spread. Because the shut down was relatively short-lived (the latest recession was only three months long), central bankers believed that imbalances would resolve fairly quickly. There are several reasons why the imbalances still exist two years later.

The nature of demand changed: in the US, consumers shifted buying preferences from services to durable goods, increasing the shipping needs for these larger items. There is only a finite amount of global shipping, which is controlled by an oligarchy. Making additional ships takes years, which means this can't be corrected quickly. We have learned that shipping supply was very tight before the pandemic Supply is still hampered by labor supply problems. The latest ISM and Markit Manufacturing reports continue to note that producers are having a difficult time finding labor.

As a result, inflation has spiked globally. Now central banks are in a very strong tightening cycle (emphasis added).

Investors are grappling with the prospect of the steepest monetary tightening cycle since the 1990s, with markets pricing in more than five quarter-point Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes in 2022 following a strong U.S. jobs report. The U.S. inflation report this week could lead to more market volatility. A reading north of 7%, the highest since the early 1980s, is expected.

This is leading to a global sell-off in bonds (emphasis added):

The global bond rout extended Monday, stoked by expectations for aggressive interest-rate hikes around the globe. Greek debt led a selloff in Europe after hawkish comments from a European Central Bank policy maker on the potential for a first rate increase this year, and as money markets price the end of negative deposit rates by December. Australian short-end yields jumped toward the highest in almost three years after Friday's surge in Treasury equivalents ... ... Government bonds worldwide are extending declines after the worst six months since 2016, a Bloomberg index showed. Meanwhile, the pool of negative-yielding debt shrank to a six-year low, after nearly $3 trillion was wiped out in just two days last week.

How have the markets reacted?

A change in allocation to larger/less-risky equities.

US equity performance YTD (Stockcharts)

While all the equity indexes are down for the year, smaller caps have sold off the most. The IWC and IWM are both down more than 10% since the beginning of the year. The QQQ is also down more than 10%, putting it in correction territory. Larger caps (the OEF and DIA) are off at most half that much.

Let's look under the hood of the market by focusing on sector performance:

Sector performance YTD (Stockcharts)

Energy is the stand-out winner thanks to a very strong oil market rally. But after that, performance peters out. Financials -- the only other sector that's up -- only has marginal gains. After that are staples and utilities - two conservative sectors. And health care is in the middle of the list. The other conservative sector (real estate) is down due to the increase in interest rates. But the table shows a clear move towards a more defensive bias.

Treasury ETFs YTD performance (Stockcharts)

The entire treasury market is down, with longer bonds taking the brunt of the selling.

Corporate bond ETFs YTD (Stockcharts)

And the entire corporate bond market is also down, again with the long-end selling-off the most.

From a portfolio strategy perspective, two trends are clear.

1.) Equity allocations are shifting to larger caps

2.) Within the equity markets traders are shifting to more conservative sectors

3.) All bonds are dropping, which will increase yields.

What should investors do?

1.) If you were in small caps and haven't taken profits, start doing so. The index has dropped more than 20% from November highs (although it has bounced back recently), meaning it's in a bear market.

2.) Think a lot about major tech positions. The QQQ is also taking some hits. As of this writing, it's below the 200-day EMA with the shorter averages about to cross over in a bearish move.

3.) Shift into higher dividend stocks and/or ETFs. These companies will have lower betas and the dividends will help to stabilize the stocks in a downturn.

At this point, it's important to remember that financial markets are leading indicators. This was noted by business cycle researchers Geoffrey Moore (see here) and Arthur Burns (see here). This also explains why the S&P 500 and bond market curves are included as leading indicators in the Conference Boards LEI index (representing .04 and .09, respectively). The prices of stocks and bonds along with the shape of the yield curve tell us what traders and investors think about economic prospects for the next 6, 12, and 18 months.

Right now, I feel pretty confident in saying that we're currently seeing a re-balancing that is taking into account the combination of rising rates and slower growth. Nonetheless, we also need to keep an eye on the degree and sharpness of any sell-off as this could indicate a change in traders' perception about the overall economic trajectory.