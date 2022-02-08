Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

2021 was a year to forget in the precious metals space, and especially for investors in McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX). This is because the stock declined for a fifth straight year in a row, accomplishing this feat in a period when the gold price has risen 40%. The most recent update from the company was the release of its delayed and much-awaited Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] that was set to catapult the company from low-growth to high-growth, with projections thrown around that the Fox Complex could produce up to 150,000-ounces per annum.

Unfortunately, like MUX's production results over the past few years, the PEA was a flop, coming in nowhere near guided projections and certainly not supporting growth to 300,000 ounces per annum in 2023. In fact, under the current plan, even the 210,000-ounce 2022 projections look ambitious. The only good news is that the stock has performed so poorly over the past five years that the miss was likely largely telegraphed, which is why we haven't seen much weakness in the stock following the announcement. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

McEwen Mining Operations (Company Website)

The following points were presented by McEwen Mining in their Q4 2020 and Q3 results related to the Fox Complex PEA, which was expected to be a transformational asset for the company:

"the objective of the PEA is to outline a low-cost, near-term business case that increases production and mine life for the Fox Complex.

"Given our large gold resource base in the Timmins area, we expect it to support a potential ten-year mine life with annual production of 100-150,000 ounces of gold".

"We plan to grow annual production at the Fox Complex to 100-150,000 ounces of gold, at a targeted cash cost of $800/oz and an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,100/oz, over a +10-year life, with production envisioned to start ramping up from 2022".

As shown from the above quotes, the hope was for a study that would show annual production of 100,000 to 150,000 ounces per annum at all-in sustaining costs of $1,100/oz or lower over the mine life. The company also (boldly) presented a projected production profile for the company with the Fox Expansion, with the chart highlighting that Fox would be producing just shy of 140,000 ounces per annum in 2023 through 2025 based on the below-shaded areas. Meanwhile, annual production was expected to increase to 300,000 ounces, an enviable organic growth profile for a company that just produced ~154,400 GEOs in FY2021.

McEwen Mining Projected Production Profile - Q1 2021 Presentation (Company Presentation)

The below excerpt is from my February 2021 article. This was written when the Fox Complex projections were presented, and I noted that for a team that did not have a track record of meeting targets, buying into this growth story might be a bad idea.

"The growth is expected to come from the Fox Complex and more stable operations at Gold Bar, and a smaller operation at El Gallo. This is an enviable organic growth profile, but organic growth potential should be given weight when the team has a track record of delivering. In McEwen Mining's case, a short trip down memory lane would remind investors that the company has been less successful hitting its targets than JaMarcus Russell hitting his receivers in his brief time in Oakland".

McEwen Mining - More Share Dilution To Start The Year - February 6th, 2021

Without further ado, these are the highlights of the PEA:

12-year mine life

Average Annual Production: ~72,000 ounces of gold per annum

Average All-in Sustaining Costs: $1,224/oz

Life Of Mine Gold Production: ~885,400 ounces

After-Tax NPV (5%) at $1,650/oz gold: $175 million

As shown from the above bullet points, the mine life came in above expectations, and estimated cash costs were also in line with estimates ($797/oz vs. $800/oz). Unfortunately, the all-in sustaining costs came in more than 10% higher than projected ($1,224/oz vs. $1,100/oz), and average gold production didn't even come close to estimates. In fact, even in the peak years of the mine life, production is expected to barely eclipse the ~100,000-ounce mark, a far cry from the 100,000 to 150,000-ounce estimates put into the market early last year. To summarize, the Fox Complex PEA outfoxed McEwen's internal projections.

Fox Complex PEA (Company News Release)

For those unfamiliar, the plan at Fox is to develop and mine the Froome, Stock West, Grey Fox, and Fuller mineral resources, with a plan to upgrade the central Fox Mill at the Stock Property to 2,400 tonnes per day. The updated Measured & Indicated resources at Froome (1.43 million tonnes at 4.22 grams per tonne gold), Grey Fox (7.57 million tonnes at 4.80 grams per tonne gold), and a combined ~300,0000 ounces at Fuller/Stock West are expected to support the mine life. While this is certainly achievable, and the grades are decent for underground mining, the cash flow profile for the expansion leaves a lot to be desired.

Timmins-Matheson Region + Fox Complex (Company Presentation)

Looking at the below estimated cash flow profile, we can see that while cash flow is positive in Year 1 and 2, it slides to negative from Year 3 through 6 before climbing back to positive in Year 7 through 13. Obviously, this cash flow profile could be slightly better than expected if the gold price remains above $1,750/oz, given that this is based on a conservative gold price of $1,650/oz. However, this is still not a very exciting project from an economics standpoint, and McEwen Mining has noted that it will have a $69 million shortfall for funding even if the gold price comes in at $1,800/oz.

Estimated Cumulative Cash Flow ($1,650/oz Gold) (Company News Release)

With McEwen Mining not able to finance this expansion without share dilution or higher gold prices based on its current cash position, it's no surprise that the company left investors with the following excerpt:

While the PEA is an encouraging first iteration, continuing exploration success, improved economics, and a shorter payback period is required before we decide to advance the project. ... While the PEA shows encouraging results for expansion at Fox, it is not McEwen Mining’s intention to finance or construct the Expansion Project based on this PEA.

- McEwen Mining, January 26th, 2022

To summarize, while some investors might have bit the hook on the projection that McEwen Mining could become a ~300,000-ounce producer by 2023, the Fox Complex PEA has certainly killed any of these aspirations. In fact, I would be surprised if McEwen Mining produced 225,000 ounces in 2023, coming up well short of its projections. This certainly dampens the assumed growth outlook here, and much work will need to be done before McEwen Mining is comfy advancing this project, unless the gold price has a medium-term date with $2,050/oz+, which could push the project forward more quickly.

So, is there any good news?

While the Fox Complex PEA is a huge disappointment, I believe the market largely telegraphed this, and after an 83% decline in MUX's share price since its 2016 highs, many failures are already priced into this stock. Meanwhile, as discussed in my previous update, the company has successfully transitioned to mining at Froome (from Black Fox previously), which offers a more efficient haulage route and wider/more consistent mineralization that is amenable to lower-cost bulk mining methods.

This should boost annual production from MUX's Canadian operations and make it easier to meet targets, with a much easier deposit to mine. Meanwhile, with copper prices continuing to rise and MUX being a "hidden" copper project with Los Azules, the company may have a target on its back from a takeover standpoint. This is because MUX is one of the only copper stories that hasn't followed the copper price, weighed down by its consistent underperformance and high costs at its gold operations (Gold Bar & Black Fox).

With most copper producers working with expensive currency (high share prices) and MUX trading at a very low price, a copper producer might make a move for McEwen Mining or Los Azules while the company is not in a position of strength. Therefore, while the Fox Complex PEA was a whiff, the McEwen Mining story is improving a little under the surface, even if this is only because it was so uninspiring before. This makes McEwen Mining a potential turnaround story, as long as the company can find a way to manage expectations gracefully and not report any negative surprises in 2022.

Summary

Given that several high-quality producers are trading at attractive valuations that do have relatively straightforward growth plans, I am not long McEwen Mining. This is because I see more attractive ways to play the sector. Having said that, if I wanted to be long McEwen Mining, the setup for being long the stock is the best it's been in years. This is because most of the bad news appears to be out of the way, and the attractive copper supply/demand picture (trend towards electrification) working in the company's favor. Hence, I would not be surprised to see a bounce from current levels, and pullbacks below US$0.79 should provide speculative buying opportunities.