It was a mixed bag of news for Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) on February 3rd when they came out with earnings for their fiscal second quarter. Raw material and labor costs and continued logistical challenges in the supply chain disruptions pressured both sales and margins. On the bright side, KBAL ended the quarter with record backlog and management affirmed previous guidance for the fiscal 2022 year. The intent with this article is to parse out some of the finer points of these matters, ending with an updated valuation exercise.

Bottom line-up front: the recovery for Kimball has been and may continue to be slow as trepidation continues to swirl around COVID, especially in the hospitality sector. The business model has been impaired from COVID related lockdowns. That being said, management is working to pivot their product line to more relevant categories reflecting the new environment, particularly work from home and/or hybrid office settings. But even under a slow recovery scenario, Kimball shares are trading for cheap enough to present a favorable risk/reward profile. I am bullish on their prospects for providing market beating returns.

Financial Results

Here is a table showing critical metrics for this quarter vs. the year ago period and the preceding quarter:

These reported numbers however do not reflect significant events that muted results:

1) Continued supply chain issues affected the in-stock business model of their Poppin line. With inventory stuck on boats, buyers who went to Poppin to purchase something for immediate shipment found many items out of stock. Instead of going on backlog for eventual shipment, those sales are permanently lost. Management discussed this dynamic on the conference call:

.....the backlog in Poppin does not work like our traditional business. So in our existing Workplace and Health business outside of Poppin, if we get an order and there's a long lead time, we put it in the backlog and produce it when we can. With Poppin, they do have a small backlog, but it's things that would be delivered within 4 to 6 weeks. It's very short. So in some cases if you can't deliver on demand, it is a lost sale. They are able to put some projects in the backlog, but most of it would be on demand.

Were it not for this issue, sales could have been $1.7 million higher had Poppin matched in this quarter what they had in sales last quarter.

2) Gross margin was affected by unique pandemic related expenses having to do with incentivizing employees to get the vaccine in order to be in compliance with the federal vaccine mandate. This expense amounted to $2.7 million in the quarter.

Absent these items, gross profit would have been $3.2 million or almost 7% higher.

Backlog

A big positive in the quarter was the record backlog, which stands at $196.9 million vs. $170.8 million in the prior quarter. They expect to recognize $134 million of that backlog in Q3.

In Q2, they recognized $120 million of their backlog but net sales for the quarter were $151.4 million. That means that KBAL had $31.4 million worth of revenue that was ordered and shipped more or less immediately for recognition in the quarter. If that repeats next quarter, Q3 revenue will be in the ballpark of $165.4 million. That will be 19% above the comparable quarter last year.

KBAL has guided to revenue being 15%-20% higher this year than it was last year. Given the numbers posted in Q1 and Q2 of this year and what we extrapolated from what may happen in Q3, that means that in order to meet the low end of their guidance they will need $181 million worth of revenue in Q4 to get a total of $654 million, the 15% increase over last year. A 20% increase would require $209 million. Given that the highest quarterly revenue they ever achieved was $201.5 million back in the quarter ending September 30 2019, the $209 million seems well out of reach. But $181 million is very do-able.

Helping them towards this goal will be two price increases KBAL implemented last year. One kicked in on October 1st of 2021 and the other was a surcharge they implemented in mid-November to handle "transitory" inflationary pressures. With inflation still hot and apparently not transitory, they have opted to make that surcharge permanent affective next month. Only 33% of current backlog reflects the November surcharge. As more of their order flow reflects both prices increases, gross margins will expand.

Impairment

Perhaps the biggest headline from the earnings report was a big goodwill write-off associated with the Poppin acquisition. Between COVID and the current labor and logistics challenges, management took a $34.1 million noncash hit. They explain:

....because of the impact COVID and related labor and logistics issues have had on Poppin's near-term results, we have recognized a onetime $34.1 million noncash goodwill impairment charge associated with the Poppin acquisition. This charge was partially offset by a corresponding decrease in our earnout liability. These actions do not change our view of Poppin's long-term prospects at all and simply reflect the current COVID-related operating environment. We continue to see Poppin as a key driver of our long-term growth model and are excited to underline this commitment through investments such as the 3 new Poppin showrooms opening this fiscal year.

The silver lining is that as a result of this write-down they were able to reverse a liability for an earn-out provision they would have had to pay had Poppin achieved certain milestones. That amount was for $22.5 million. The net effect on the balance sheet was to reduce shareholders equity by $11.6 million.

Valuation

Forgive me if the following valuation exercise seems a bit rudimentary, but I have found that sophisticated models with fine-tuned and carefully calculated inputs have done no better to help determine value than simple methods using reasonable estimates.

My typical time frame for measuring future value is approximately five years out. Under pessimistic assumptions, let’s say that it takes that long for KBAL to recover their revenue back up to their pre-pandemic high of $768 million (first logged in their fiscal year ending June 2019). The company would have to grow sales by just under 6% annually to get there. Let’s also assume that KBAL achieves an operating margin of 7.4% at that time, a median value for where they have been at in the five years preceding pandemic anomalies. Finally, let’s assume that the current administration takes the corporate tax rate up to 28%, a stated goal. Crunching all of that together and dividing by current shares outstanding would result in $1.11 of EPS. At a reasonable P/E of 15, the stock price at this time in 2027 would therefore be around $16.68. Here is the spreadsheet of all that:

Discounted back to the present at 12%, my required rate of return, results in a buy price of $9.46. KBAL is currently trading beneath that!

All my inputs are conservative. I will be shocked if it takes them a full five years to get back up to pre-pandemic sales numbers. I will also be shocked if the operating margin is only 7.4% given the emphasis their CEO has placed on cost savings and in light of the fact that they have had operating margins as high as 8.6%. I also don't find it likely that President Biden will find the support he needs to raise the corporate tax rate up to 28%. Finally, 15 could be deemed a low P/E ratio given how KBAL has traded historically, almost always staying above a multiple of 16:





These are the dream scenarios, where I can reach my personal rate of return on an investment even if things don't go great.

Conclusion

Kimball International is a recovery play. Many of their end markets depend on COVID going away: hospitality, education, and workplace. Hopefully we avoid another variant. If KBAL can get back to normal operations within five years, buying now would ensure at least a 12% return. I expect they will get back to normal well before then.

Their quarterly results weren't as bad as they first appear, and a robust backlog bodes well for the future. KBAL is a great buy at this time.