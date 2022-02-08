Dividend Income Summary: Lanny's January 2022 Summary

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows YOU to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny’s January 2022 dividend income results! Were records set? Almost to financial freedom? One day and one month at a time!

Dividend Income

Dividend Income is the fruit from the labor of investing your money in the stock market. Further, Dividend Income is my primary vehicle on the road to Financial Freedom, which you can see through my Dividend Portfolio.

How do I research & screen for dividend stocks prior to making a purchase? I use our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener and trade on Ally’s investment platform (one of our Financial Freedom Products) – commission free.

I also automatically invest and max out, pre-tax, my 401(k) through work and my Health Savings Account. This allows me to save a TON of money on taxes (aka thousands), which allows me to invest even more. In addition, all dividends I receive are automatically being reinvested back into the company that paid the dividend. This takes the emotion out of timing the market.

Growing your dividend income takes time and consistency. Investing as often, and early, as you can allows compound interest (aka dividends) to work its magic.

I have gone from making $2.70 in a single month in dividend income to well over... $10,000+ in a single month. A NEW dividend income record was set in December of 2021. Was it broken this month?!

The power of compounding and dividend reinvestment is a wonderful component to the portfolio. Each and every month, whether big or small, I continue to report the passive income that dividend investing provides me. Why?

*Not pictured is my wife’s dividend income above*

I want to show YOU that dividend investing makes it possible to achieve financial freedom and/or financial independence. We all start somewhere, but consistently investing, compounding (reinvesting) dividends and keeping it simple, allows you to be in a significantly better position than most. Further, if I can grow this portfolio and income stream, YOU can too.

Dividend income – January 2022

Now, on to the numbers... In January, we (my wife and I) received a solid total of $1,123.76 of dividend income. A really nice first month of the year for a dividend investor, especially for the month to not be quarter-end.

The amount and number of stocks listed below show you what it means to buy and hold for the long term. Most of the positions I have owned for YEARS, letting dividend growth and reinvestment do its thing. This is what dividend investing for financial freedom is all about. The passive income stream is growing at a RAPID pace.

2022 is off to a volatile start, the stock market has roared up and also roared down. Omicron, Delta-cron, COVID-19 is still VERY prevalent in today’s world. In addition, the Fed continues to tease the interest rate hikes that are coming this year and they could be coming sooner than we think, as well as with their slow-down/tapering in bond buying. I believe the Fed will increase rates in March and then again in June. Time will tell.

Here is the breakdown of dividend income for the month of January, between taxable and retirement (far right column, under “Retirement”) accounts. In addition, “W” means my wife’s account:

So what happened in dividend income this month? You’ll see some nice cash flow and dividend income from the two new REITs of STORE Capital (STOR) and Preferred Apartment (APTS). I wanted a little exposure in the taxable account from the dividend REITs, loving it so far.

Canadian Imperial (CM) is back on the dividend growth front, now that the Canadian Banks are increasing their dividends! It won’t be too long until that dividend check is over $200. Then, Philip Morris (PM) is always adding a little smoke to the portfolio, with almost a $150 dividend payment!

I also split out my retirement accounts in the far right column and the taxable account dividends are in the left two columns. The retirement accounts are composed of H.S.A. investments, Roth and Traditional IRAs, as well as our work 401(k) accounts.

In total, the retirement accounts brought in a total dividend income amount of $183.78 or 16.3% of the dividend income total. This still left over $939.98 in the taxable account! Pretty much at $1,000 in an off-month, almost there everyone!

Dividend Income Year over Year Comparison

2021:

2022:

You have to love the power of dividend reinvestment and dividend growth, truly reasons why you see such big increases from 2021 to 2022. Overall, dividend income is up approximately 16%. Where are the increases coming from?

First, new positions, as stated earlier, of Store Capital and Preferred Apartments stock, really adding a bang to the dividend stock portfolio.

Second, National Grid (NGG), the big utility player, is higher by about 10% – due to dividend growth and dividend reinvestment. Almost to $100 on each dividend payment from them.

My wife’s Eastman Chemical (EMN) dividend payout is higher by more than 10%, purely due to dividend growth and reinvestment as well. Strictly amazing.

Lastly, my micro stock that I own in Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF) is roaring their dividend back, since reducing during the global pandemic. In fact, they increased their dividend two times in 2021.

Overall, a solid dividend month. Would love to see this closer to $1,500, though. Time to keep investing if the market shows any signs of declining.

Dividend Increases

4 more dividend increases during January 2022! Quite honestly, this month started off a strong dividend investing year, as I believe 2022 will be extremely beneficial to be a dividend investor.

Viatris (VTRS) is the best dividend increase out of the bunch. The reason why I say that is because they are already increasing their dividend after 14 months of being a public company! Viatris was the spin-off from Pfizer (PFE) and this dividend stock is really paying off.

I do love the increases from Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and Norfolk (NSC) of course. Even Intel’s (INTC) dividend increase was solid, given their supply chain issues.

In total, dividend increases created $67.46 in additional passive dividend income. I would need to invest $1,927 at a 3.50% dividend yield in order to add that income. Thank you for the increases, as I didn’t have to come up with the capital to create that form of income!

Dividend Income Conclusion and Summary

The name of the game is to apply what you learn through financial education. The next steps are to maximize every dollar for investment opportunities and live life on your own terms.

My plan is to demonstrate that dividend income can be a revenue engine. A revenue engine that allows you to take back control of your life. A revenue engine to help you reach financial freedom. Dividend investing, once you learn the right way, becomes easier and starts to immensely make sense!

Excited for the future, no doubt. Further, all of the investing from last year and moves this year, shows that my aim to save 60% of my income, and making every dollar count, has provided the dividend growth.

As always, thank you for stopping by, leave your comments and questions below. Good luck and happy investing everyone!

